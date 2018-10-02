Guardiola tries to bite tongue on refs, says experience will help Man City

Pep Guardiola‘s last two matches on a Champions League touch line have been less than ideal, and it goes without saying that Manchester City’s experience followed suit when its mastermind watched from the stands last month in Manchester.

[ RECAP: Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City ]

City was on the winning end of this one, though, with the Premier League champions getting a 2-1 win in Hoffenheim following David Silva‘s 87th minute winner in Germany on Tuesday.

Guardiola earned a one-match ban in the Spring when he lit into referees against Liverpool in the UCL quarterfinals and was sent to the stands. He served it at the Etihad Stadium when Lyon beat City 2-1 on Sept. 19.

So though he was clearly less than pleased with the men in yellow shirts on Tuesday, he bit his tongue the best he could, hinting strongly at his displeasure by saying, “We fought against absolutely everything today.”

Guardiola on refs: “I don’t want to talk about officials, I want to be with my players on the bench for the next game. I know what happened against Monaco at home, against Liverpool in the QFs. I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to talk.” — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) October 2, 2018

Guardiola said triumphing against adversity is something that will bode well for City in the tournament moving forward (H/T to Sam Lee of Goal.com).

“We need to experience this as a club. In the past we have qualified with one or two games to spare but in the future this is going to help us. You cannot go far without living moments like this. What happened today gave me a lot of good signals for the future.”

Next up for City is a visit to Liverpool on Sunday, while its next Champions League match is Oct. 23 in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Follow @NicholasMendola