League Cup: Southampton tops Everton in penalties

Southampton overcame a late concession to outlast Everton in penalty kicks at Goodison Park to round out the League Cup’s Round of 16.
Saints will travel to Leicester City in the next round.
Danny Ings scored for Southampton in the 44th minute, only to see ex-Saints star Theo Walcott level the tie in the 85th minute.
But Angus Gunn saved Walcott in penalties as Saints won 4-3.
Ings now has four goals in seven matches for Saints, on loan from Liverpool ahead of a permanent move next summer.
He’s twice scored against the Reds’ Merseyside rivals since moving to Saints, and his four career goals against Everton are his joint-highest against a single opponent (Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City).
Saints manager Mark Hughes puffed his chest after the win.
“We played the more progressive football, and had sustained periods of control. It showed what a good team we are,” he said. “Obviously it is nerve-wracking when it goes to penalties, but we got the job done. … We weren’t going to be denied tonight, there was real focus in the team and we wanted to get through this tie.”
Monaco’s Falcao linked with MLS move
So Radamel Falcao‘s being linked with a move to Major League Soccer again.
The Columbus Crew is named as a suitor (again, though the move could mean Austin (#SaveTheCrew)), while Inter Miami is the other name tipped as a landing spot for the Colombian striker.
Get used to that last part, considering that David Beckham plans to build a contender via name brand players and that the team is still years away from taking the field.
The report from Sport also says Falcao could arrive in Liga MX.
Falcao, 32, has a contract through the 2019-20 season with Monaco, where he has three goals and two assists in seven matches so far this season.
He’s scored loads of goals at every stop outside of his failed Premier League stints with Manchester United and Chelsea, and would undoubtedly produce in either MLS or Liga MX if he wanted to get closer to home.
Lopetegui: We “have to suck it up” after loss to CSKA
Some in Real Madrid circles are ready to push the panic button following another punchless outing for the attack in a 1-0 loss at CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Do not count manager Julen Lopetegui amongst the worriers.
“We created plenty of chances and couldn’t finish them off,” said the Real Madrid boss. “We were unfortunate today, but if you don’t score, it’s not easy to win. We tried to turn the screw, but it would not happen for us. The work, performance, and will to win shown by my players was clearly on show. The game started in a surprising manner, as CSKA nicked a goal and we were then really unlucky in front of goal.”
After winning its first three league matches under Lopetegui, Real is 1W-2D-1L in its last four. That includes a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, and a draw in the Madrid Derby.
Now tack this loss onto the pile, although Real out-attempted CSKA 26-8 in Russia.
“When the goals don’t come, you can keep trying, create some chances and try to be more accurate. This team will be scoring goals again soon enough, and we’ll be back to winning ways. In football, you find yourself in these situations. We have to suck it up, take the defeat on the chin, tomorrow however we need to focus on Alavés and our commitments in La Liga.”
Losing in Moscow is not the end of the world, and similar stumbles for Atleti and Barcelona in Spain means Real picked a decent time to go through a rough stretch. President Florentino Perez is the antithesis of a patient man, but a move here would be the wrong one.
UCL Weds. preview: Spurs, Liverpool get next tests
Barcelona may be winless in three matches, with two draws, but that isn’t going to lead Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino down the road to peaceful, restful sleep ahead of their Champions League clash.
Messi is also causing Pochettino another kind of trouble, the same pain felt by most of us writers when describing the exploits and greatness of one Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini.
“It’s difficult to praise him more,” Pochettino said. “You try to find the words that describe him. He’s one of the greatest players ever in football and for me, it’s a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy playing against him. It’s a game to enjoy, of course a game to try to win and to have the opportunity to play against Messi doesn’t happen often.”
Spurs will likely to have to cope with even more absences, with Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, and Mousa Dembele missing training to join Dele Alli and Serge Aurier in the crowd. And it’s unclear whether Hugo Lloris is healthy enough to take the reins back from Paulo Gazzaniga.
Tottenham lost at Inter Milan in its opener, could really use a home result against Ernesto Valverde’s Barca.
The other Premier League side in action is Liverpool, who won their UCL debut by holding on to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Anfield.
The task is at least equal but possibly more difficult on Wednesday, when Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds hit the road to face Napoli.
The hosts are quite wary of the threat provided by Klopp’s men.
“Liverpool don’t just have one good player – they’ve got several, especially when it comes to playing on the break,” said Ancelotti. “We want to attack and win but we need to be wary of that side of Liverpool. Klopp is a friend. He’s a very experienced coach and his teams have a very clear identity: pace, aggression and intensity. … Liverpool will play with very high intensity so we’ll need to be ready for that.
“It’s important that we show bravery and personality, implement what we’ve worked on and be ready to withstand their counter-attacks. If we play the way we know how, we can cause Liverpool problems.”
Elsewhere, American youngsters Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Schalke) could feature, while USMNT and Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath isn’t expected to start when Club Brugge visits Atletico Madrid.
Full Weds. slate
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Red Star Belgrade — 12:55 p.m. ET
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Schalke — 12:55 p.m. ET
Spurs vs. Barcelona — 3 p.m. ET
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco — 3 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Liverpool — 3 p.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge — 3 p.m. ET
Porto vs. Galatasaray — 3 p.m. ET
PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan — 3 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rowdies, stadium contract sold to MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays
Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays have added their town’s soccer club, purchasing the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies from owner Bill Edwards for an undisclosed amount.
The Rays will also get the Rowdies’ stadium contract for Al Lang Stadium, and the story has stoked interest in Major League Soccer potentially coming to Tampa and the Rays building a new stadium.
The Rowdies began as an NASL club in 1975, playing in several leagues before folding in 1993. The club was reborn in 2008, and purchased by Edwards in 2013. This past season was its second in the USL. From RowdiesSoccer.com:
“We are committed to continuing the upward trajectory that the Rowdies have been experiencing under Bill’s visionary leadership,” said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. “The Tampa Bay Rowdies are a legendary soccer team, and we look forward to extending their legacy and prominence. We are eager to get to know Ralph’s Mob and all the Rowdies fans, to growing soccer in St. Petersburg and throughout Tampa Bay, and of course, bringing home a championship, which could be imminent!”