Lopetegui: We “have to suck it up” after loss to CSKA

Some in Real Madrid circles are ready to push the panic button following another punchless outing for the attack in a 1-0 loss at CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Do not count manager Julen Lopetegui amongst the worriers.

“We created plenty of chances and couldn’t finish them off,” said the Real Madrid boss. “We were unfortunate today, but if you don’t score, it’s not easy to win. We tried to turn the screw, but it would not happen for us. The work, performance, and will to win shown by my players was clearly on show. The game started in a surprising manner, as CSKA nicked a goal and we were then really unlucky in front of goal.”

After winning its first three league matches under Lopetegui, Real is 1W-2D-1L in its last four. That includes a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, and a draw in the Madrid Derby.

Now tack this loss onto the pile, although Real out-attempted CSKA 26-8 in Russia.

“When the goals don’t come, you can keep trying, create some chances and try to be more accurate. This team will be scoring goals again soon enough, and we’ll be back to winning ways. In football, you find yourself in these situations. We have to suck it up, take the defeat on the chin, tomorrow however we need to focus on Alavés and our commitments in La Liga.”

Losing in Moscow is not the end of the world, and similar stumbles for Atleti and Barcelona in Spain means Real picked a decent time to go through a rough stretch. President Florentino Perez is the antithesis of a patient man, but a move here would be the wrong one.

