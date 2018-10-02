Man City secure late Champions League win at Hoffenheim

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City are off and running in the UEFA Champions League, as they sealed a comeback 2-1 win at Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

With less than a minute on the clock Ishak Belfodil gave the hosts the lead in their first-ever home game in the UCL group stage, but Sergio Aguero equalized six minutes later.

City had plenty of the ball and David Silva scored the winner in the 87th minute after a defensive mistake from Hoffenheim.

Pep Guardiola‘s men have now opened up Group F with a defeat at home to Lyon and a win at Hoffenheim. City’s next two games are home and away against Shakhtar Donetsk, while Hoffenheim face Lyon in their next two outings.

Just 48 seconds were on the clock when Hoffenheim took the lead.

Kerem Demirbay’s ball found Belfodil and he had acres of space before he slotted the ball under Ederson and into the net. The home fans could hardly believe their luck in their first-ever UCL group stage home game.

City responded quickly as Aguero equalized within six minutes.

The Argentine finished Leroy Sane’s Cross after Silva’s pass and normal service was resumed.

Hoffenheim poured forward in search of a second goal but City had plenty of the ball but were frustrated.

A lively Raheem Sterling was denied after going through on goal, as the teams went in level at the break in Germany.

In the second half City continued to pour forward in search of a winner with Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany dangerous from set piece situations. Bernardo Silva dribbled free of his man and stood up a wonderful cross for Aguero but his header was saved.

A huge moment of controversy arrived late on as the brilliant Sane drove into the box and knocked the ball past goalkeeper Baumann, and despite being clipped by Hoffenheim’s goalkeeper no penalty kick was given.

Silva then scored in the closing minutes with a calm finish after a defensive error from Stefan Posch, as he sealed a deserved win for City against their Bundesliga opponents.

