More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Mourinho: Manchester United “raised the bar but didn’t score”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho didn’t have a problem with his team’s effort nor intensity in a scoreless UEFA Champions League draw with Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 0-0 Valencia ]

Mourinho said his side “doesn’t have the technical quality to build from the back,” seemingly harping on his repeated theme of failure in the transfer market while admitting this is not a good time for his capable flair players like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Paul Pogba. From the BBC:

“We tried to do something we did well which was to stop a fast team on the counter attack. We knew we wouldn’t create 20 chances. Our attacking players aren’t in their best moments of confidence and individual level. We thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game.”

So… misfiring attackers, not talented enough at the back, and why not throw in a shot at character, too?

He also proffered a fair bit of warning for old rival Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

“We have Newcastle before the league stops,” Mourinho said. “Then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”

Mourinho was a little more positive with the club web site, saying that there was no way United was going to lose the game.

“Difficult game, good opponent,” he said (video below). “I don’t think we could lose because the solid way the team was playing. We raised the bar in terms of the team effort, the team commitment, the team intensity and desire but we didn’t score. We didn’t have enough chances but we had a couple. We hit the post. At least one point, who knows if a draw at Valencia we need that result? Let’s see what is waiting for us.”

Tampa Bay Rowdies, stadium contract sold to MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays

@NASLofficial
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 6:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays have added their town’s soccer club, purchasing the USL Championship’s Tampa Bay Rowdies from owner Bill Edwards for an undisclosed amount.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

The Rays will also get the Rowdies’ stadium contract for Al Lang Stadium, and the story has stoked interest in Major League Soccer potentially coming to Tampa and the Rays building a new stadium.

The Rowdies began as an NASL club in 1975, playing in several leagues before folding in 1993. The club was reborn in 2008, and purchased by Edwards in 2013. This past season was its second in the USL. From RowdiesSoccer.com:

“We are committed to continuing the upward trajectory that the Rowdies have been experiencing under Bill’s visionary leadership,” said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. “The Tampa Bay Rowdies are a legendary soccer team, and we look forward to extending their legacy and prominence. We are eager to get to know Ralph’s Mob and all the Rowdies fans, to growing soccer in St. Petersburg and throughout Tampa Bay, and of course, bringing home a championship, which could be imminent!”

UCL wrap: Real Madrid shocked in Russia

AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were just two blowouts amongst the eight UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday’s docket, with an Edin Dzeko hat trick leading AS Roma past Viktoria Plzen and Paulo Dybala scoring three for Juventus versus Young Boys.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

The rest of the matches had more than a few eyebrows raised, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United held by Ajax and Valencia respectively, and Real Madrid failing to find the back of the net in a loss to CSKA Moscow.

CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid

Everton loanee Nikola Vlasic scored in the second minute, two weeks after recording a goal and an assist in the tournament opener at Viktoria Plzen, as Real Madrid continues to struggle in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Manchester United 0-0 ValenciaRECAP

There was very little to like from the hosts, who worked hard but found precious few chances in a scoreless struggle at Old Trafford.

Hoffenheim 1-2 Manchester CityRECAP

Ishak Belfodil’s first minute goal sounded alarm bells for the Premier League champions, who fell to Lyon at home in the first match of the group stage.

Leroy Sane set up Sergio Aguero for an equalizer within six minutes, and City eased into control of the match. It would take until the 87th minute, however, for David Silva to win it for Pep Guardiola‘s men.

Juventus 3-0 Young Boys

Paulo Dybala’s evenly-distributed hat trick (5′, 33′, 69′) was complete by the time of Mohamed Aly Camara’s red card for the Swiss visitors (78′).

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bayern Munich 1-1 Ajax

Arjen Robben cued up Mats Hummels for a fourth minute opener, but 20-year-old Noussair Mazraoui leveled the score line for Ajax in the 22nd minute.

AEK Athens 2-3 Benfica

The first half’s 2-0 score line to the favored visitors didn’t provide a lot of hope for neutrals, as Haris Seferovic and Grimaldo scored in the first 15 minutes for Benfica, but a red card for Ruben Dias in first half stoppage sure did the trick.

Viktor Klonaridis pulled the hosts within one after halftime and scored his second in the 63rd minute to prime the pump for a dramatic final half hour.

Alfa Semedo, however, scored a late winner for the 10-man visitors.

Lyon 2-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Junior Moraes’s first half goal was joined by another nine minutes into the second frame, but it was far from curtains for the French hosts. Moussa Dembele and Leo Dubois scored twice in three minutes to push Lyon into a deadlock at Groupama Stadium.

Roma 5-0 Viktoria Plzen

Edin Dzeko’s hat trick, the opener coming in the third minute, was more than enough for i Lupi to rebound from its loss to Real Madrid. Cenzig Under and Justin Kluivert proved Roma’s kids are more than alright with second half goals.

Manchester United can’t break down Valencia

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • United second in Group H
  • Valencia given six yellow cards
  • Two with Juventus next
  • Alexis gets start

Manchester United couldn’t find a way past Valencia in a scoreless draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils are three points ahead of Valencia and two behind Juventus ahead of back-to-back match-ups with old friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

United had four of the match’s five shots on target, and out-attempted Valencia 17-8.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

United were clearly the superior side over the first 45 minutes, but what good is that without danger? Aside from a pair of Romelu Lukaku hopeful crosses and two even more hopeful penalty shouts, the Red Devils couldn’t find a way through.

Goncalo Guedes had the first chance of the second half for either side, hitting a shot from the chalk of the 18 that sailed wide of the frame.

United wasted a corner kick won by Paul Pogba in the 53rd as the Old Trafford crowd implored its men to attack.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto popped a laser free kick from Pogba over the bar in the 62nd minute, and an inspired tackle from Luke Shaw nearly set Pogba up for a penalty kick on the ensuing corner kick.

Alexis Sanchez left the match with 15 minutes to play after an uninspiring return to the lineup. Anthony Martial took his place, and drew a free kick from the right edge of the 18. Marcus Rashford ripped his effort off the crossbar.

Luke Shaw sent an 88th minute corner kick toward the near post, and Romelu Lukaku headed over the goal.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Guardiola tries to bite tongue on refs, says experience will help Man City

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola‘s last two matches on a Champions League touch line have been less than ideal, and it goes without saying that Manchester City’s experience followed suit when its mastermind watched from the stands last month in Manchester.

[ RECAP: Hoffenheim 1-2 Man City ]

City was on the winning end of this one, though, with the Premier League champions getting a 2-1 win in Hoffenheim following David Silva‘s 87th minute winner in Germany on Tuesday.

Guardiola earned a one-match ban in the Spring when he lit into referees against Liverpool in the UCL quarterfinals and was sent to the stands. He served it at the Etihad Stadium when Lyon beat City 2-1 on Sept. 19.

So though he was clearly less than pleased with the men in yellow shirts on Tuesday, he bit his tongue the best he could, hinting strongly at his displeasure by saying, “We fought against absolutely everything today.”

Guardiola said triumphing against adversity is something that will bode well for City in the tournament moving forward (H/T to Sam Lee of Goal.com).

“We need to experience this as a club. In the past we have qualified with one or two games to spare but in the future this is going to help us. You cannot go far without living moments like this. What happened today gave me a lot of good signals for the future.”

Next up for City is a visit to Liverpool on Sunday, while its next Champions League match is Oct. 23 in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk.