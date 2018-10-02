Mourinho: Manchester United “raised the bar but didn’t score”

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho didn’t have a problem with his team’s effort nor intensity in a scoreless UEFA Champions League draw with Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Mourinho said his side “doesn’t have the technical quality to build from the back,” seemingly harping on his repeated theme of failure in the transfer market while admitting this is not a good time for his capable flair players like Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Paul Pogba. From the BBC:

“We tried to do something we did well which was to stop a fast team on the counter attack. We knew we wouldn’t create 20 chances. Our attacking players aren’t in their best moments of confidence and individual level. We thought with three or four chances we would score and win the game.”

So… misfiring attackers, not talented enough at the back, and why not throw in a shot at character, too?

Mourinho, "Last season was phenomenal, finishing second and reaching the FA Cup final. I don't say more than that. We raised our level and intensity despite the fact we don't have the players who have that intensity." — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) October 2, 2018

He also proffered a fair bit of warning for old rival Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Old Trafford.

“We have Newcastle before the league stops,” Mourinho said. “Then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle.”

Mourinho was a little more positive with the club web site, saying that there was no way United was going to lose the game.

“Difficult game, good opponent,” he said (video below). “I don’t think we could lose because the solid way the team was playing. We raised the bar in terms of the team effort, the team commitment, the team intensity and desire but we didn’t score. We didn’t have enough chances but we had a couple. We hit the post. At least one point, who knows if a draw at Valencia we need that result? Let’s see what is waiting for us.”

