Premier League player Power Rankings

As dark clouds continue to hang over Manchester United, a report in Italy suggests that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta are ready to work together once again.

That’s right, the sound you can hear is a shriek of delighted from United fans everywhere.

With Jose Mourinho guiding United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season on the pitch, plus Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lambasted by many for transfer dealings and his managerial appointments since 2013, it appears the Red Devils may need to have a clean sweep at Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Mourinho, but that seems a little far-fetched right now.

Per a report from Corriere dello Sport, both Conte and Marotta are ready to work together again and it would make more sense for United to go after them. The duo delivered three-straight Serie A titles at Juve in the past and with Marotta leaving his post at Juventus over the past few days, he and Conte could now head to a club in a package deal.

Manchester United could do a lot worse than signing these two up. Am I right? Yes.

Mourinho is in full self-destruct mode and with Woodward seemingly having plenty to answer for (despite fantastic financial results off the pitch) from a footballing side of things, perhaps he could be switched into a business centric role rather than having any say on managerial appointments and player signings.

We all know Mourinho has been his own worst enemy at United in recent months, but a lot of the issues at the club predated his arrival and Woodward should take plenty of the blame for that.

Marotta’s record at Juve speaks for itself. He oversaw Conte’s appointment of Juve in 2011 and helped him assemble one of the best squads Serie A has seen, as well as doing so with plenty of bargains (Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo costing just $13 million combined) along the way.

Having a manager and CEO who truly trust one another and work together (Conte didn’t have that at Chelsea and it seems that Mourinho doesn’t have that at United) is now vitally important in the modern game.

United could do a lot worse than hire Conte and bring Marotta along with him.

