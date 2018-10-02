More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

There are plenty of familiar names on this list, with three new entries in the top five after Week 7 and plenty of movement up and down the list.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 11
  2. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  4. Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – New entry
  5. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 5
  6. James Maddison (Leicester City) – Up 10
  7. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 4
  9. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 1
  10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
  11. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  12. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 2
  13. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Down 13
  14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 12
  15. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) – Down 12
  16. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 11
  17. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
  18. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – Down 1
  19. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  20. Joe Hart (Burnley) – Even

Champions League score predictions: Week 2

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Week 2 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and there are some huge games taking center stage across Europe.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham hosting Barcelona, Valencia heading to Manchester United and Liverpool clashing with Napoli just a few of the massive encounters.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group E
Bayern Munich 2-1 Ajax
AEK Athens 1-1 Benfica

Group F
Hoffenheim 1-3 Manchester City
Lyon 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
Roma 3-1 Viktoria Plzen
CSKA Moscow 1-3 Real Madrid

Group H
Juventus 4-0 Young Boys
Manchester United 2-1 Valencia

Wednesday

Group A
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Monaco

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Inter Milan

Group C
Napoli 1-2 Liverpool
PSG 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 Schalke
FC Porto 1-0 Galatasaray

Cristiano Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a Nevada woman who said he raped her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.

The suit filed Thursday asks the Clark County District Court to void the 2010 settlement and non-disclosure agreement, claiming the woman was so traumatized by the events that she was incapable of participating in negotiations. The suit also accuses unknown people and companies of conspiring to undermine the criminal case and manipulate her into accepting a six-figure payoff from a player who now makes about $35 million (30 million euros) a year.

Ronaldo’s attorney, Christian Schertz, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But after a report on the case in Der Spiegel last week, he threatened to sue the German magazine, saying: “It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way.”

Conte, Marotta a good option for Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
1 Comment

As dark clouds continue to hang over Manchester United, a report in Italy suggests that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta are ready to work together once again.

That’s right, the sound you can hear is a shriek of delighted from United fans everywhere.

With Jose Mourinho guiding United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season on the pitch, plus Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lambasted by many for transfer dealings and his managerial appointments since 2013, it appears the Red Devils may need to have a clean sweep at Old Trafford.

Zinedine Zidane has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Mourinho, but that seems a little far-fetched right now.

Per a report from Corriere dello Sport, both Conte and Marotta are ready to work together again and it would make more sense for United to go after them. The duo delivered three-straight Serie A titles at Juve in the past and with Marotta leaving his post at Juventus over the past few days, he and Conte could now head to a club in a package deal.

Manchester United could do a lot worse than signing these two up. Am I right? Yes.

Mourinho is in full self-destruct mode and with Woodward seemingly having plenty to answer for (despite fantastic financial results off the pitch) from a footballing side of things, perhaps he could be switched into a business centric role rather than having any say on managerial appointments and player signings.

We all know Mourinho has been his own worst enemy at United in recent months, but a lot of the issues at the club predated his arrival and Woodward should take plenty of the blame for that.

Marotta’s record at Juve speaks for itself. He oversaw Conte’s appointment of Juve in 2011 and helped him assemble one of the best squads Serie A has seen, as well as doing so with plenty of bargains (Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo costing just $13 million combined) along the way.

Having a manager and CEO who truly trust one another and work together (Conte didn’t have that at Chelsea and it seems that Mourinho doesn’t have that at United) is now vitally important in the modern game.

United could do a lot worse than hire Conte and bring Marotta along with him.

Two USMNT players on shortlist for Golden Boy award

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 2, 2018, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 40-man (boy) shortlist for the prestigious Golden Boy award has been announced and two U.S. national team players have made it.

Kylian Mbappe (who was named Golden Boy in 2017 and would become the first-ever player to win it twice) is the favorite to win the award dished out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport since 2003, as they crown the best player under the age of 21 in European soccer.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic once again makes the list and after his fine start to the season for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old from Pennsylvania will be up there with the top contenders.

Pulisic’s teammate with the USMNT, Tim Weah, has also made the list as the 18-year-old has scored once in five appearances for the Stars and Stripes and has also become a regular squad member for PSG, scoring twice in three appearances for the French champions this season.

Having two U.S. players on this list after breaking through at two of Europe’s biggest clubs is certainly something to get excited about.

From a Premier League perspective, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Phil Foden are also on the shortlist, as are Everton’s Tom Davies and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.

Below is the shortlist in full (see what we did there?), as you can vote for the elite youngsters in Europe here.

Shortlist for 2018 Golden Boy award

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Kelvin Adou Amian (Toulouse)
Houssem Aouar (Lyon)
Musa Barrow (Atalanta)
Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)
Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg)
Patrick Cutrone (AC Milan)
Daniel Carvajal (Dinamo Zagreb)
Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)
Tom Davies (Everton)
Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax)
Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint-Germain)
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege)
Ritsu Doan (Groningen)
Gabriel Eder Militao (FC Porto)
Odsonne Edouard (Celtic)
Evander (Midtjylland)
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Achraf Mouh Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)
Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg)
Joao Felix (Benfica)
Jota (Benfica)
Jovane Cabral (Sporting Lisbon)
Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)
Moise Kean (Juventus)
Abdoulaye Keita (Dijon)
Justin Kluivert (Roma)
Alban Lofant (Fiorentina)
Manuel Alonso Manu Garcia (Toulouse)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)
Pietro Pellegri (Monaco)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
Marcelo Saracchi (Red Bull Leipzig)
Ismaila Sarr (Rennes)
Dayot Upamecano (Red Bull Leipzig)
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Moussa Wague (Barcelona)
Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)
Nicolo Zainolo (Roma)