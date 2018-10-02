The latest batch of Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived.
There are plenty of familiar names on this list, with three new entries in the top five after Week 7 and plenty of movement up and down the list.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 11
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Harry Maguire (Leicester City) – New entry
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 5
- James Maddison (Leicester City) – Up 10
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
- Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Down 4
- Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 5
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) – Down 13
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 12
- Aaron Lennon (Burnley) – Down 12
- Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Down 11
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – New entry
- Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – Down 1
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
- Joe Hart (Burnley) – Even