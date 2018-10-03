More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Coutinho, Messi too much for shorthanded Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
  • Coutinho strikes early
  • Rakitic makes it 2-0 with worldie
  • Messi bags brace
  • Kane, Lamela score for Spurs

Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic, and Lionel Messi all scored wonderful goals as Barcelona outclassed injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Wembley Stadium in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday.

Messi scored a second goal for Barca, bagging a 90th minute point-blank finish.

Harry Kane and Erik Lamela scored for Spurs, who were without Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and Jan Vertonghen.

Barca goes to six points through two matches, while Spurs have zero.

It took less than a minute-and-a-half for Barca to welcome Hugo Lloris back to the Spurs side, with the goalkeeper’s aggressive pursuit of Jordi Alba allowing the left back to find Coutinho with a cutback. The ex-Liverpool man scored from 18 yards.

Harry Kane forced Marc Andre ter Stegen into a 25th minute save when Spurs got their first strong effort on target.

But Rakitic put the game firmly in Barcelona’s camp with an exquisite piece of technique. Lionel Messi’s cross was chested down to Coutinho, whose blocked shot had the Brazilian scrambling to pass it back atop the 18. Rakitic leapt to volley the ball off the near post and into the goal. Beautiful.

Spurs would’ve been grateful to get to the dressing room at half, and Messi underscored that by hitting the post for a second time once action resumed at Wembley.

Kane cooked Nelson Semedo with a 52nd minute cutback before curling around Ter Stegen to make it 2-1.

The enthusiasm was short-lived, because Messi did not hit the post with his next effort. The living Argentine legend started and finished a pretty play in the 56th minute, using a Luis Suarez dummy to line up a cute finish across goal.

It was 3-2 when Erik Lamela’s left-footed strike took a turn off Clement Lenglet to fool a diving Ter Stegen.

Liverpool releases update after Keita stretchered off

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Eyebrows were raised when Naby Keita was strapped to a stretcher and carted off the field in Naples on Wednesday, especially since he was clutching his lower back when he slumped to the turf.

Why the extreme precautions? Now we have a bit of an idea.

A Football Italia report said it was a cardiac issue that led to the 23-year-old being rushed to the hospital, citing multiple outlets in Italy. The same report says Keita was given “the all clear.”

Scary stuff, though Liverpool’s official statement was far more vague.

Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where – with the midfielder’s agreement – he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

There have been a number of terrifying on-field incidents in recent seasons, some which have led to death. Thankfully, it seems Keita’s back pain was not as serious as it looked, and it’s just as good that the authorities took every precaution with his care.

Klopp: ‘We weren’t as good as we could be’ in Napoli

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp tried to keep his frustration under wraps after Liverpool’s late concession allowed Napoli a deserved 1-0 win in Italy on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to manage a shot on target, and fell behind Napoli to join PSG on three points ahead of two matches with Red Star Belgrade.

It’s all about perspective.

“It was an interesting looking group before we started and it’s still interesting now,” Klopp said. “We want to play better than we did tonight, but even if we don’t play brilliantly, we want a result. Tonight we weren’t as good as we could be.”

As to why they lost, Klopp said the Reds made the same mistake twice when it came to Lorenzo Insigne’s 90th minute winner.

The manager referenced a similar goal the club allowed this season, though we just watched all eight goals they’ve conceded this season and couldn’t find one.

“Sometimes Bobby [Firmino] ran too long with the ball, or Sadio [Mane] ran too long,” Klopp said. “When that happens, you cannot produce. The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction. … It was intense, but we caused the intensity of the game ourselves.”

The Reds are now winless in three matches across all competitions heading into Sunday’s visit from Manchester City.

Lionel Messi’s masterclass a joy to behold

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
LONDON — At the home of world soccer the greatest individual player the world has ever seen put in a display worthy of winning any game.

Lionel Messi made Wembley Stadium, and Tottenham Hotspur, gasp and gawk in awe as he scored twice, hit the post twice and led Barcelona to a thrilling 4-2 win in the UEFA Champions League.

Every single person inside Wembley felt lucky to be there to witness his brilliance up close and in the flesh. It sounds boring to repeat this because we’ve said this so many times about Messi over the past 15 years.

At many moments many Tottenham fans stood up and applauded his play. That tells you all you need to know.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned | Recap

“He‘s a fantastic player. The most important thing is why Lionel Messi in every game shows why he is Messi. His average performance is this type of game, above everything else,” Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said as he tried to claim Messi wasn’t that dangerous in the first 45 minutes. That wasn’t the case.

The truth is that we are witnessing greatness and those at Wembley on Wednesday will tell their children and grandchildren about seeing him in full flow, ripping defenders apart and doing everything with both sublime ease and supreme skill.

In truth, the 4-2 scoreline flattered Tottenham slightly. Messi and Co. were guilty of toying with Spurs a little too much before they finished them off in the closing stages.

At the age of 31 Messi’s brilliance shows no signs of slowing down as he scored goals number 561 and 562 in his 647th appearance for Barcelona.

“He [Messi] was unbelievable. When he’s in that form he’s magic to watch,” Spurs defender Kieran Trippier added.

And Spurs’ entire team spent most of Wednesday watching the magician glide across the Wembley pitch past them.

Not even a dried out patch of dodgy grass around the center circle stopped him from finding spaces then ruthlessly exposing Tottenham’s makeshift midfield and defense as Pochettino had to deal with missing several of his regulars.

Had Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen been fit, it probably wouldn’t have made much difference with Messi in this form. Not only did he dazzle in attack but he chased back, dropped deep to start attacks and his understanding with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in particular made every player around him better.

Every superlative in the English language used one after another would not be capable of describing just how brilliant he is and what we witness on a weekly basis.

We aren’t sure if Messi will ever get to play at Wembley again. Given the fact that England don’t have any friendly games lined up against Argentina and Tottenham aren’t due to play any more UEFA Champions League games there after December, it seems likely he won’t be back at the iconic venue.

If that was to be Messi’s final game at the spiritual home of soccer, it was a fitting tribute to the true beauty of the beautiful game.

The truth is that magic like Messi’s is never likely to be seen again.

Champions League wrap: Atleti, BVB stay perfect

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 5:42 PM EDT
Premier League clubs may not be enjoying their tournaments so far, but there’s no doubt the Champions League is entertaining all comers this season.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both lost on Wednesday, while Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Barcelona stayed perfect.

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 AS Monaco

Paco Alcacer, Jacob Bruun Larsen, and Marco Reus entered this match in fine form, and all found the back of the goal in the second half as BVB went 2-0 in the UCL to join its table-topping start to the Bundesliga season.

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Club Brugge

Antoine Griezmann scored in each half and Koke added a stoppage time marker as Atleti joined BVB on six points. Arnaut Groeneveld scored Brugge’s goal.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 BarcelonaRECAP

Lionel Messi was full of magic, with two goals and a hand in the other two as Barca outlasted an industrious but injury-hit Spurs side at Wembley Stadium. Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho also scored, with Harry Kane and Erik Lamela on the board for the hosts.

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Inter Milan

The Serie A visitors went behind on an outlandish Pablo Rosario goal, but Radja Nainggolan leveled the score before halftime and Mauro Icardi nabbed a 60th minute winner to put Inter level on points with Barcelona ahead of consecutive UCL match-ups.

Napoli 1-0 LiverpoolRECAP

Lorenzo Insigne’s 90th minute winner gave Napoli a deserved three points on a day they kept the dangerous Reds from recording a shot on target.

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Red Star BelgradeRECAP

Neymar’s hat trick was joined by three other stars on the score sheet, as Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, and Kylian Mbappe all scored for Les Parisiens. Marko Marin‘s 74th minute goal came with his team down 5-0.

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Schalke

USMNT youngster Weston McKennie scored his first senior goal for Schalke, potting an 88th minute header to give the German side a big win in Russia.

Porto 1-0 Galatasaray

Moussa Marega scored the lone goal as Porto joined Schalke on 4 points.