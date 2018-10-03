Cristiano Ronaldo strongly denies rape allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo has personally addressed the sexual assault allegations levied against him with a post on social media “firmly” denying the accusations.
Ronaldo was publicly accused by 34-year-old American Kathryn Mayorga of sexual assault in Las Vegas during a 2009 stay.
Mayorga has filed a civil complaint in Las Vegas court, and Las Vegas police confirmed they were reopening a case from that date but did not officially name any parties involved.
In his denial, Ronaldo says that “rape is an abominable crime” and that it “goes against everything that I am and believe in.”
Ronaldo first addressed the accusations in an Instagram video on Sunday, calling them “fake news.”
Previously, Ronaldo’s lawyers had addressed the accusations, initially threatening to sue German media outlet Der Spiegel for publishing the accusations, calling the report “blatantly illegal.”
Mayorga’s civil suit is seeking $200,000 in damages, arguing that she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement regarding the incident, which her lawyers claim is void.
Mayorga’s lawyers are set to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. ET to discuss the case.
The early Champions League kickoffs treated fans to a pair of games as an appetizer to the main 3:00 p.m. ET event, and while Neymar was the star of the show, an American youngster stole some of the spotlight.
The Brazilian scored a hat-trick, including a pair of free-kicks, as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 6-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the French capital. His first came on a delicious set-piece from straight-on outside the top of the box, curling it over the wall and into the top-left corner, leaving Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan no chance as he went full stretch.
Neymar scored again just two minutes later as PSG displayed speed in the attack. He played a perfect one-two with Kylian Mbappé, first springing the young French star with a through-ball before trailing the play and roofing the cross for a 2-0 lead.
Edinson Cavani followed that with his first goal of the game for a blistering 3-0 lead eight minutes before the break. It was a hilariously sloppy goal that came off a bungled clear, falling right into Cavani’s lap as he danced around scattered defenders and fired a shot that deflected past Borjan. Angel Di Maria added a fourth for the hosts minutes later, and Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet in the second half before former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin grabbed a consolation for Red Star late.
Neymar finished off his hat-trick in the dying minutes as he whipped in a free-kick from nearly the exact same position as the first – only a few feet further out – and he went to the top-right corner this time, leaving Borjan with no chance. This time, the goalkeeper didn’t even dive, just giving it an exasperated look before starting to laugh. Cavani nearly had his second and PSG’s seventh, but it was ruled out for offside.
The other early game appeared to be devoid of excitement, until 20-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie stepped up and bagged the winning goal in the 88th minute. The shot was just the sixth on target of the entire match for both sides, but it made all the difference.
McKennie becomes the eighth American international to score a Champions League goal – and his goal is the latest of any American international in the competition – while more importantly, it marks his first professional club goal.
Some huge games are taking place across Europe on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage takes center stage.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
An injury-hot Tottenham Hotspur host Barcelona at Wembley in Group B as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men need a positive result after losing their opener at Inter Milan. Lionel Messi and Co. haven’t been in the best form heading into this clash, but they’re sitting pretty after his hat trick led them to a 4-0 win versus PSV in their group stage opener. PSV host Inter Milan in the other Group B game.
Liverpool head to Napoli in Group C as the gruelling schedule continues for Jurgen Klopp‘s men. Their late win at Anfield against PSG in Week 1 gives them some breathing room for their trip to Naples.
Elsewhere, in Group A Borussia Dortmund host Monaco as Christian Pulisic will look to continue his fast start to the new season, while Atletico Madrid will hope to win big at home against Club Brugge in the same group. FC Porto host Galatasaray in Group D in an intriguing clash as the visitors already have three points on the board.
Below is the full schedule for the UCL action on Tuesday which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, while we will have analysis and reaction right here on Pro Soccer Talk on all of the games.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group A
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
Group B
Tottenham vs. Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan
Group C
Napoli vs. Liverpool
Group D
FC Porto vs. Galatasaray
PSG demolished Red Star Belgrade in the first half, and Neymar was the star of the show.
The Brazilian’s free-kick goal kicked things off 20 minutes in as the French giants swallowed Red Star whole. Neymar earned a free-kick directly outside the top of the box, and the 26-year-old produced a set-piece delivery that left Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan no chance.
That was the first of many, as the home side added three more before the halftime break, including a second for Neymar just two minutes later.
Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria also got in on the act, while Kylian Mbappe added an assist on Neymar’s second. PSG held a whopping 79% possession through the first 45 minutes, peppering Borjan’s goal with 13 total shots, nine of them on target. PSG also took four corners to none for the visitors.
Red Star had been on a 34 match unbeaten run before the game kicked off, and coming back to earth is painful for the Serbian club.
Days after traveling Aston Villa supporters chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Villa manager Steve Bruce, and less than 24 hours after he was the target of a cabbage assault at Villa Park, Bruce has reportedly been fired.
According to Sky Sports, Bruce has been let go after a run of 10 games that featured just a single win. The report has been confirmed by the Birmingham Mail. The club is down to 12th in the Championship table the year after losing in the playoff final.
Most recently, Villa drew 3-3 with Preston North End on Tuesday, the club at the very bottom of the Championship standings. In the match, Villa blew a 2-0 lead and missed a 97th minute penalty that would have won the game. An unidentified fan threw a cabbage at Bruce before the match started.
The move makes Bruce the first manager in the top two tiers of English soccer to lose his managerial position. He would have celebrated his two-year anniversary at the club on October 12. Bruce was not in charge when Villa was relegated in the summer of 2016, but took over for Roberto di Matteo just months after the start of their first season in the Championship since 1988.
According to the Birmingham Mail report, early candidates for the position include former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender John Terry and current Brentford boss Dean Smith. It also states a “number of” foreign managers are under consideration, although no specific names are given. That could be due to the reported likely involvement of popular agent Jorge Mendes, who has a relationship with new Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.