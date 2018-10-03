Did Mike Ashley blow Newcastle’s chance at becoming Man City?

Newcastle fans have been trying to get rid of owner Mike Ashley for years. With the Magpies struggling to recruit top talent on a consistent basis and failing to keep up with other Premier League teams on a monetary level, his ownership has been criticized regularly.
Turns out, they could have been rid of him years ago, but he ruined the opportunity to sell. Those prospective buyers turned to to Manchester City and transformed the club into one of the best in Europe.
According to lawyers defending former Newcastle vice-president Tony Jimenez, whom Ashley is suing for $4 million, Ashley had now-Manchester City owners Sheikh Mansour interested in acquiring Newcastle back in 2008, just a year after Ashley purchased Newcastle himself.
However, Jimenez’s lawyer Adam Johnson says that Ashley “refused to meet a potential buyer who went on to purchase Manchester City Football Club.” Then, Johnson claims that Jimenez lined up other potential buyers, but Ashley blew that when he “visited Dubai between September 13 and 18 2008 in order to meet them. Mr Jimenez says that on the evening of September 16 2008, Mr Ashley created a disturbance in a bar in Dubai. Although Mr Jimenez helped Mr Ashley minimize the impact of the trouble, it again ruined the potential sale of Newcastle United Football Club that Mr Jimenez had lined up.”
Ashley’s lawsuit claims that a payment of $4 million to Jimenez – which was initially intended to purchase a minority stake in a French golf course – was redirected to Jimenez by illegal means. Jimenez claims Ashley agreed to the transfer after Jimenez did work looking for a potential Newcastle United buyer, and even claims he’s owed another $9 million agreed upon after Jimenez’s work to clean up the Qatar incident.
Days after traveling Aston Villa supporters chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Villa manager Steve Bruce, and less than 24 hours after he was the target of a cabbage assault at Villa Park, Bruce has reportedly been fired.
According to Sky Sports, Bruce has been let go after a run of 10 games that featured just a single win. The report has been confirmed by the Birmingham Mail. The club is down to 12th in the Championship table the year after losing in the playoff final.
Most recently, Villa drew 3-3 with Preston North End on Tuesday, the club at the very bottom of the Championship standings. In the match, Villa blew a 2-0 lead and missed a 97th minute penalty that would have won the game. An unidentified fan threw a cabbage at Bruce before the match started.
The move makes Bruce the first manager in the top two tiers of English soccer to lose his managerial position. He would have celebrated his two-year anniversary at the club on October 12. Bruce was not in charge when Villa was relegated in the summer of 2016, but took over for Roberto di Matteo just months after the start of their first season in the Championship since 1988.
According to the Birmingham Mail report, early candidates for the position include former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender John Terry and current Brentford boss Dean Smith. It also states a “number of” foreign managers are under consideration, although no specific names are given. That could be due to the reported likely involvement of popular agent Jorge Mendes, who has a relationship with new Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.
Leroy Sane had a tough summer.
The 22-year-old was surprisingly left off the Germany World Cup roster by Joachim Low, with rumors swirling as to the reason why. With Germany bounced from the World Cup early, Sane then had to earn his way back into the Manchester City starting lineup as well thanks to poor on-field form.
He might be on his way back, and he has nothing but praise for his bosses.
Sane was fantastic in Manchester City’s win over Hoffenheim in Champions League play on Tuesday, assisting Sergio Aguero’s goal and earning what should have been a penalty. It’s possible his performance could earn him more playing time this season going forward, having played just 281 Premier League minutes thus far.
“I’m looking forward to more,” Sane said after the match. But not about his playing time. He was referencing the criticism he received from those in charge.
Every player obviously craves more playing time, but Sane decided to back both his club manager Pep Guardiola and his country’s head coach Jogi Low despite the hardships he faced. After such a tough summer where Sane lost both his starting positions, it would have been easy to criticize his managers for freezing him out, but instead he had nothing but praise.
“Jogi Low and Pep Guardiola both know exactly how to deal with me,” Sane said to German television channel Sport1. “I love challenges, especially with Pep Guardiola. I’m looking forward to receiving more criticism from such great coaches – it even delights me a bit.”
“Criticism is normal in football. I focus only on myself, I want to improve.”
Aston Villa drew Championship basement-dwellers Preston North End in a wild match that featured a blown 2-0 lead, a goal for either side after the 86th minute, and a 97th-minute missed penalty that would have given the home side a last-gasp win.
Yet somehow, after all was said and done, a head of lettuce was the headline story from Villa Park.
Police are teaming up with the club to pinpoint the fan who threw a cabbage at Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce in the moments before the match started. “A cabbage was thrown at the dugout from the stand. We are working with the club to identify the person,” said the West Midlands police in a statement.
“To say it’s disappointing is an understatement for a club like this,” said Bruce in his post-match press conference. “Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone.”
The cabbage did not make contact with its intended target. It’s unclear how the vegetable made its way past security and into the stadium.
Villa has won just one of its last 10 league matches, falling to 12th in the table. Fans came into the season hoping to challenge for promotion after just missing out to Fulham via the playoff final. Bruce has faced plenty of backlash from fans, including this past weekend when visiting fans chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” as the final minutes ticked away on a road draw at Bristol City.
Paul Pogba has been banned from talking publicly outside of prearranged media appearances, as reporters found out on Tuesday afternoon after Manchester United drew 0-0 with Valencia at Old Trafford in Champions League play.
The French midfielder is a popular figure for journalists in the post-match mixed zone as they look to get an inside peek at his strained and constantly changing relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. However, as he walked through the mixed zone after the match, instead of stopping he kept on chugging and said, “I’ve been told I’m not allowed.”
According to a report from The Mirror, the directive to keep Pogba out of the media spotlight has come straight from Mourinho and the rest of the coaching staff. In fact, the report says that Mourinho is unhappy that the job has been left to him and not come from higher up the food chain, frustrated with the lack of backing in the ongoing feud between he and the player.
This is not the first time that Pogba has been limited in what he can say to the public. In late August, Pogba clearly wished to express his feelings more openly, but instead told reporters, “There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”
Pogba has also been recently stripped of his vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who backed his decision but insisted it didn’t cause problems between the two. “No fallout, no problems at all. The same person that decided Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person that decided Paul was the second captain – myself. I’m the manager I can make these decisions, [there is] no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just a decision I do not have to explain.”