Mourinho bans Pogba from talking to media

Paul Pogba has been banned from talking publicly outside of prearranged media appearances, as reporters found out on Tuesday afternoon after Manchester United drew 0-0 with Valencia at Old Trafford in Champions League play.

The French midfielder is a popular figure for journalists in the post-match mixed zone as they look to get an inside peek at his strained and constantly changing relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. However, as he walked through the mixed zone after the match, instead of stopping he kept on chugging and said, “I’ve been told I’m not allowed.”

According to a report from The Mirror, the directive to keep Pogba out of the media spotlight has come straight from Mourinho and the rest of the coaching staff. In fact, the report says that Mourinho is unhappy that the job has been left to him and not come from higher up the food chain, frustrated with the lack of backing in the ongoing feud between he and the player.

This is not the first time that Pogba has been limited in what he can say to the public. In late August, Pogba clearly wished to express his feelings more openly, but instead told reporters, “There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

Pogba has also been recently stripped of his vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who backed his decision but insisted it didn’t cause problems between the two. “No fallout, no problems at all. The same person that decided Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person that decided Paul was the second captain – myself. I’m the manager I can make these decisions, [there is] no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just a decision I do not have to explain.”

