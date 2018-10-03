Neymar scores brilliant free-kick to start PSG off

PSG demolished Red Star Belgrade in the first half, and Neymar was the star of the show.
The Brazilian’s free-kick goal kicked things off 20 minutes in as the French giants swallowed Red Star whole. Neymar earned a free-kick directly outside the top of the box, and the 26-year-old produced a set-piece delivery that left Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan no chance.
That was the first of many, as the home side added three more before the halftime break, including a second for Neymar just two minutes later.
Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria also got in on the act, while Kylian Mbappe added an assist on Neymar’s second. PSG held a whopping 79% possession through the first 45 minutes, peppering Borjan’s goal with 13 total shots, nine of them on target. PSG also took four corners to none for the visitors.
Red Star had been on a 34 match unbeaten run before the game kicked off, and coming back to earth is painful for the Serbian club.
While USMNT fans were celebrating 20-year-old Weston McKennie’s 88th minute winner for Schalke, there was some bad news that came across the wire as well.
Borussia Dortmund announced that fellow 20-year-old American Christian Pulisic would miss Wednesday’s Champions League match against AS Monaco due to “torn calf fibers,” which is almost surely as bad as it sounds.
There’s no word (medical specifics or timetable) other than that brief and relatively vague diagnosis, but it can be safely assumed that Pulisic will probably miss at least two or three weeks, and potentially more. That would almost certainly mean Pulisic will be sidelined for USMNT matches this upcoming international window against Colombia and Peru, and depending on the severity, it could also leave him in jeopardy for the matches in mid-November against England and Italy. Pulisic was a part of Dave Sarachan’s squad announced on Monday.
It’s been a tough last few months for Pulisic health-wise. It was clear to the casual observer that Pulisic had run out of steam in the second half of last season with Dortmund, falling in production and creativity. He used the summer to rest with the United States missing out on the World Cup, but has had a number of injuries to deal with so far this young season. He missed a pair of Bundesliga matches in early September due to “muscular problems” which were not specified, which left him sidelined for the September international break as well.
He did manage to come back on September 18th and score the game’s only goal in a 1-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge, and then bagged Dortmund’s score in a 1-1 Bundesliga draw against Hoffenheim four days later.
The early Champions League kickoffs treated fans to a pair of games as an appetizer to the main 3:00 p.m. ET event, and while Neymar was the star of the show, an American youngster stole some of the spotlight.
The Brazilian scored a hat-trick, including a pair of free-kicks, as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 6-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the French capital. His first came on a delicious set-piece from straight-on outside the top of the box, curling it over the wall and into the top-left corner, leaving Red Star goalkeeper Milan Borjan no chance as he went full stretch.
Neymar scored again just two minutes later as PSG displayed speed in the attack. He played a perfect one-two with Kylian Mbappé, first springing the young French star with a through-ball before trailing the play and roofing the cross for a 2-0 lead.
Edinson Cavani followed that with his first goal of the game for a blistering 3-0 lead eight minutes before the break. It was a hilariously sloppy goal that came off a bungled clear, falling right into Cavani’s lap as he danced around scattered defenders and fired a shot that deflected past Borjan. Angel Di Maria added a fourth for the hosts minutes later, and Mbappe got himself on the scoresheet in the second half before former Chelsea midfielder Marko Marin grabbed a consolation for Red Star late.
Neymar finished off his hat-trick in the dying minutes as he whipped in a free-kick from nearly the exact same position as the first – only a few feet further out – and he went to the top-right corner this time, leaving Borjan with no chance. This time, the goalkeeper didn’t even dive, just giving it an exasperated look before starting to laugh. Cavani nearly had his second and PSG’s seventh, but it was ruled out for offside.
The other early game appeared to be devoid of excitement, until 20-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie stepped up and bagged the winning goal in the 88th minute. The shot was just the sixth on target of the entire match for both sides, but it made all the difference.
McKennie becomes the eighth American international to score a Champions League goal – and his goal is the latest of any American international in the competition – while more importantly, it marks his first professional club goal.
Some huge games are taking place across Europe on Wednesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage takes center stage.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
An injury-hot Tottenham Hotspur host Barcelona at Wembley in Group B as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men need a positive result after losing their opener at Inter Milan. Lionel Messi and Co. haven’t been in the best form heading into this clash, but they’re sitting pretty after his hat trick led them to a 4-0 win versus PSV in their group stage opener. PSV host Inter Milan in the other Group B game.
Liverpool head to Napoli in Group C as the gruelling schedule continues for Jurgen Klopp‘s men. Their late win at Anfield against PSG in Week 1 gives them some breathing room for their trip to Naples.
Elsewhere, in Group A Borussia Dortmund host Monaco as Christian Pulisic will look to continue his fast start to the new season, while Atletico Madrid will hope to win big at home against Club Brugge in the same group. FC Porto host Galatasaray in Group D in an intriguing clash as the visitors already have three points on the board.
Below is the full schedule for the UCL action on Tuesday which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, while we will have analysis and reaction right here on Pro Soccer Talk on all of the games.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group A
Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge
Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
Group B
Tottenham vs. Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven vs. Inter Milan
Group C
Napoli vs. Liverpool
Group D
FC Porto vs. Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo has personally addressed the sexual assault allegations levied against him with a post on social media “firmly” denying the accusations.
Ronaldo was publicly accused by 34-year-old American Kathryn Mayorga of sexual assault in Las Vegas during a 2009 stay.
Mayorga has filed a civil complaint in Las Vegas court, and Las Vegas police confirmed they were reopening a case from that date but did not officially name any parties involved.
In his denial, Ronaldo says that “rape is an abominable crime” and that it “goes against everything that I am and believe in.”
Ronaldo first addressed the accusations in an Instagram video on Sunday, calling them “fake news.”
Previously, Ronaldo’s lawyers had addressed the accusations, initially threatening to sue German media outlet Der Spiegel for publishing the accusations, calling the report “blatantly illegal.”
Mayorga’s civil suit is seeking $200,000 in damages, arguing that she was pressured into signing a non-disclosure agreement regarding the incident, which her lawyers claim is void.
Mayorga’s lawyers are set to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 6 p.m. ET to discuss the case.