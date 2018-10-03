More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Police searching for fan who hurled cabbage at Villa manager Bruce

By Kyle BonnOct 3, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
Aston Villa drew Championship basement-dwellers Preston North End in a wild match that featured a blown 2-0 lead, a goal for either side after the 86th minute, and a 97th-minute missed penalty that would have given the home side a last-gasp win.

Yet somehow, after all was said and done, a head of lettuce was the headline story from Villa Park.

Police are teaming up with the club to pinpoint the fan who threw a cabbage at Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce in the moments before the match started. “A cabbage was thrown at the dugout from the stand. We are working with the club to identify the person,” said the West Midlands police in a statement.

[ MORE: Pogba banned from speaking to media ]

“To say it’s disappointing is an understatement for a club like this,” said Bruce in his post-match press conference. “Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There’s no respect for anyone.”

The cabbage did not make contact with its intended target. It’s unclear how the vegetable made its way past security and into the stadium.

Villa has won just one of its last 10 league matches, falling to 12th in the table. Fans came into the season hoping to challenge for promotion after just missing out to Fulham via the playoff final. Bruce has faced plenty of backlash from fans, including this past weekend when visiting fans chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” as the final minutes ticked away on a road draw at Bristol City.

Mourinho bans Pogba from talking to media

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 3, 2018, 7:34 AM EDT
Paul Pogba has been banned from talking publicly outside of prearranged media appearances, as reporters found out on Tuesday afternoon after Manchester United drew 0-0 with Valencia at Old Trafford in Champions League play.

The French midfielder is a popular figure for journalists in the post-match mixed zone as they look to get an inside peek at his strained and constantly changing relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. However, as he walked through the mixed zone after the match, instead of stopping he kept on chugging and said, “I’ve been told I’m not allowed.”

According to a report from The Mirror, the directive to keep Pogba out of the media spotlight has come straight from Mourinho and the rest of the coaching staff. In fact, the report says that Mourinho is unhappy that the job has been left to him and not come from higher up the food chain, frustrated with the lack of backing in the ongoing feud between he and the player.

This is not the first time that Pogba has been limited in what he can say to the public. In late August, Pogba clearly wished to express his feelings more openly, but instead told reporters, “There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined.”

Pogba has also been recently stripped of his vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who backed his decision but insisted it didn’t cause problems between the two. “No fallout, no problems at all. The same person that decided Paul is not the second captain anymore is the same person that decided Paul was the second captain – myself. I’m the manager I can make these decisions, [there is] no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just a decision I do not have to explain.”

Monaco’s Falcao linked with MLS move

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
So Radamel Falcao‘s being linked with a move to Major League Soccer again.

The Columbus Crew is named as a suitor (again, though the move could mean Austin (#SaveTheCrew)), while Inter Miami is the other name tipped as a landing spot for the Colombian striker.

[ UCL WRAP: Man City wins, Real loses ]

Get used to that last part, considering that David Beckham plans to build a contender via name brand players and that the team is still years away from taking the field.

The report from Sport also says Falcao could arrive in Liga MX.

Falcao, 32, has a contract through the 2019-20 season with Monaco, where he has three goals and two assists in seven matches so far this season.

He’s scored loads of goals at every stop outside of his failed Premier League stints with Manchester United and Chelsea, and would undoubtedly produce in either MLS or Liga MX if he wanted to get closer to home.

League Cup: Southampton tops Everton in penalties

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
Southampton overcame a late concession to outlast Everton in penalty kicks at Goodison Park to round out the League Cup’s Round of 16.

Saints will travel to Leicester City in the next round.

[ UCL WRAP: Man City wins, Real loses ]

Danny Ings scored for Southampton in the 44th minute, only to see ex-Saints star Theo Walcott level the tie in the 85th minute.

But Angus Gunn saved Walcott in penalties as Saints won 4-3.

Ings now has four goals in seven matches for Saints, on loan from Liverpool ahead of a permanent move next summer.

He’s twice scored against the Reds’ Merseyside rivals since moving to Saints, and his four career goals against Everton are his joint-highest against a single opponent (Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City).

Saints manager Mark Hughes puffed his chest after the win.

“We played the more progressive football, and had sustained periods of control. It showed what a good team we are,” he said. “Obviously it is nerve-wracking when it goes to penalties, but we got the job done. … We weren’t going to be denied tonight, there was real focus in the team and we wanted to get through this tie.”

Lopetegui: We “have to suck it up” after loss to CSKA

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
By Nicholas MendolaOct 2, 2018, 8:44 PM EDT
Some in Real Madrid circles are ready to push the panic button following another punchless outing for the attack in a 1-0 loss at CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Do not count manager Julen Lopetegui amongst the worriers.

[ UCL WRAP: Man City wins, Real loses ]

“We created plenty of chances and couldn’t finish them off,” said the Real Madrid boss. “We were unfortunate today, but if you don’t score, it’s not easy to win. We tried to turn the screw, but it would not happen for us. The work, performance, and will to win shown by my players was clearly on show. The game started in a surprising manner, as CSKA nicked a goal and we were then really unlucky in front of goal.”

After winning its first three league matches under Lopetegui, Real is 1W-2D-1L in its last four. That includes a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, and a draw in the Madrid Derby.

Now tack this loss onto the pile, although Real out-attempted CSKA 26-8 in Russia.

“When the goals don’t come, you can keep trying, create some chances and try to be more accurate. This team will be scoring goals again soon enough, and we’ll be back to winning ways. In football, you find yourself in these situations. We have to suck it up, take the defeat on the chin, tomorrow however we need to focus on Alavés and our commitments in La Liga.”

Losing in Moscow is not the end of the world, and similar stumbles for Atleti and Barcelona in Spain means Real picked a decent time to go through a rough stretch. President Florentino Perez is the antithesis of a patient man, but a move here would be the wrong one.