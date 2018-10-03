More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

Report: Southgate to sign England extension through 2022 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate is going to get the chance to better England’s strong 2018 World Cup run.

England announced a new deal with the manager through the end of 2022 tournament in Qatar.

That ensures that Southgate will be under contract for three major tournaments (more if you include the UEFA Nations League). From Sky Sports:

The 48-year-old is expected to sign the paperwork before the senior squad joins up at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.

The new deal is understood to include a significant pay rise, which will mean Southgate earns 50 per cent more than he did for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England is on the road for a pair of UNL matches during this international break, at Spain and Croatia. Spain beat England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0 in the first round of matches.

Europa League preview: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
It comes as little surprise that Arsenal would not send all of its stars to Azerbaijan for its meeting at Qarabag, though two of the reasons are relatively rare.

For Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, it’s a happy one: His wife is set to give birth.

But Armenian captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel because of hostility between Armenia and Azerbaijan that robbed him of a Champions League appearance when he was with Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

UEFA said Mkhitaryan could travel, but the player will stay behind. And Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov, also the manager of the Azerbaijan national team, is piling on. From The London Standard:

“If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time and until now a lot of Armenian sportsman came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send. … Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan.”

Yikes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also stay behind, but Arsenal is still heavily favored to move to 2-0 in Europa League play.

London rivals Chelsea are home for a visit from Hungarian side MOL Vidi (you may remember them as Videoton).

The favored Blues will be expected to easily win given that MOL Vidi lost 2-0 at home to BATE Borisov in the opener, but Maurizio Sarri finds himself asking questions about whether Chelsea can persevere when it comes to facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

“I don’t think at West Ham we didn’t win because of the match in Greece. We changed a lot of players so I don’t think the reason was that. Of course tomorrow we need to change some players because we have spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two games against Liverpool, and after tomorrow we have to play another game in about 60 to 62 hours so we need to change.”

Full schedule

10:50 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Rennes

12:55 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. AEK Larnaca
AC Milan vs. Olympiacos
Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Slavia Prague
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Celtic
Zurich vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Rosenborg vs. RB Leipzig
Vorskla Poltava vs. Sporting CP
Anderlecht vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce vs. Spartak Trnava
Bordeaux vs. FC Copenhagen
Qarabag vs. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET
Spartak Moscow vs. Villarreal
Standard Liege vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Malmo vs. Besiktas
Chelsea vs. MOL Vidi
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio
Jablonec vs. Dynamo Kiev
BATE Borisov vs. PAOK
Apollon Limassol vs. Marseille
Krasnodar vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Genk
Rangers vs. Rapid Vienna

Liverpool releases update after Keita stretchered off

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Eyebrows were raised when Naby Keita was strapped to a stretcher and carted off the field in Naples on Wednesday, especially since he was clutching his lower back when he slumped to the turf.

Why the extreme precautions? Now we have a bit of an idea.

A Football Italia report said it was a cardiac issue that led to the 23-year-old being rushed to the hospital, citing multiple outlets in Italy. The same report says Keita was given “the all clear.”

Scary stuff, though Liverpool’s official statement was far more vague.

Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where – with the midfielder’s agreement – he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

There have been a number of terrifying on-field incidents in recent seasons, some which have led to death. Thankfully, it seems Keita’s back pain was not as serious as it looked, and it’s just as good that the authorities took every precaution with his care.

Klopp: ‘We weren’t as good as we could be’ in Napoli

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jurgen Klopp tried to keep his frustration under wraps after Liverpool’s late concession allowed Napoli a deserved 1-0 win in Italy on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to manage a shot on target, and fell behind Napoli to join PSG on three points ahead of two matches with Red Star Belgrade.

It’s all about perspective.

“It was an interesting looking group before we started and it’s still interesting now,” Klopp said. “We want to play better than we did tonight, but even if we don’t play brilliantly, we want a result. Tonight we weren’t as good as we could be.”

As to why they lost, Klopp said the Reds made the same mistake twice when it came to Lorenzo Insigne’s 90th minute winner.

The manager referenced a similar goal the club allowed this season, though we just watched all eight goals they’ve conceded this season and couldn’t find one.

“Sometimes Bobby [Firmino] ran too long with the ball, or Sadio [Mane] ran too long,” Klopp said. “When that happens, you cannot produce. The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction. … It was intense, but we caused the intensity of the game ourselves.”

The Reds are now winless in three matches across all competitions heading into Sunday’s visit from Manchester City.

Lionel Messi’s masterclass a joy to behold

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
LONDON — At the home of world soccer the greatest individual player the world has ever seen put in a display worthy of winning any game.

Lionel Messi made Wembley Stadium, and Tottenham Hotspur, gasp and gawk in awe as he scored twice, hit the post twice, was involved heavily in the other two goals and led Barcelona to a thrilling 4-2 win in the UEFA Champions League.

Every single person inside Wembley felt lucky to be there to witness his brilliance up close and in the flesh. It sounds boring to repeat this because we’ve said this so many times about Messi over the past 15 years.

At many moments many Tottenham fans stood up and applauded his play. That tells you all you need to know.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned | Recap

“He‘s a fantastic player. The most important thing is why Lionel Messi in every game shows why he is Messi. His average performance is this type of game, above everything else,” Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said as he tried to claim Messi wasn’t that dangerous in the first 45 minutes. That wasn’t the case.

The truth is that we are witnessing greatness and those at Wembley on Wednesday will tell their children and grandchildren about seeing him in full flow, ripping defenders apart and doing everything with both sublime ease and supreme skill.

In truth, the 4-2 scoreline flattered Tottenham slightly. Messi and Co. were guilty of toying with Spurs a little too much before they finished them off in the closing stages.

At the age of 31 Messi’s brilliance shows no signs of slowing down as he scored goals number 561 and 562 in his 647th appearance for Barcelona.

“He [Messi] was unbelievable. When he’s in that form he’s magic to watch,” Spurs defender Kieran Trippier added.

And Spurs’ entire team spent most of Wednesday watching the magician glide across the Wembley pitch past them.

Not even a dried out patch of dodgy grass around the center circle stopped him from finding spaces then ruthlessly exposing Tottenham’s makeshift midfield and defense as Pochettino had to deal with missing several of his regulars.

Had Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen been fit, it probably wouldn’t have made much difference with Messi in this form. Not only did he dazzle in attack but he chased back, dropped deep to start attacks and his understanding with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in particular made every player around him better.

Every superlative in the English language used one after another would not be capable of describing just how brilliant he is and what we witness on a weekly basis.

We aren’t sure if Messi will ever get to play at Wembley again. Given the fact that England don’t have any friendly games lined up against Argentina and Tottenham aren’t due to play any more UEFA Champions League games there after December, it seems likely he won’t be back at the iconic venue.

If that was to be Messi’s final game at the spiritual home of soccer, it was a fitting tribute to the true beauty of the beautiful game.

The truth is that magic like Messi’s is never likely to be seen again.