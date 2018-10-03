Report: Southgate to sign England extension through 2022 World Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It comes as little surprise that Arsenal would not send all of its stars to Azerbaijan for its meeting at Qarabag, though two of the reasons are relatively rare.

For Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, it’s a happy one: His wife is set to give birth.

[ MORE: Messi’s Wembley masterclass ]

But Armenian captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel because of hostility between Armenia and Azerbaijan that robbed him of a Champions League appearance when he was with Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

UEFA said Mkhitaryan could travel, but the player will stay behind. And Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov, also the manager of the Azerbaijan national team, is piling on. From The London Standard:

“If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time and until now a lot of Armenian sportsman came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send. … Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan.”

Yikes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also stay behind, but Arsenal is still heavily favored to move to 2-0 in Europa League play.

London rivals Chelsea are home for a visit from Hungarian side MOL Vidi (you may remember them as Videoton).

The favored Blues will be expected to easily win given that MOL Vidi lost 2-0 at home to BATE Borisov in the opener, but Maurizio Sarri finds himself asking questions about whether Chelsea can persevere when it comes to facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

“I don’t think at West Ham we didn’t win because of the match in Greece. We changed a lot of players so I don’t think the reason was that. Of course tomorrow we need to change some players because we have spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two games against Liverpool, and after tomorrow we have to play another game in about 60 to 62 hours so we need to change.”

Full schedule

10:50 a.m. ET

Astana vs. Rennes

12:55 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. AEK Larnaca

AC Milan vs. Olympiacos

Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange

Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Slavia Prague

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Celtic

Zurich vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

Rosenborg vs. RB Leipzig

Vorskla Poltava vs. Sporting CP

Anderlecht vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Fenerbahce vs. Spartak Trnava

Bordeaux vs. FC Copenhagen

Qarabag vs. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET

Spartak Moscow vs. Villarreal

Standard Liege vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

Malmo vs. Besiktas

Chelsea vs. MOL Vidi

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio

Jablonec vs. Dynamo Kiev

BATE Borisov vs. PAOK

Apollon Limassol vs. Marseille

Krasnodar vs. Sevilla

Sarpsborg vs. Genk

Rangers vs. Rapid Vienna

Follow @NicholasMendola