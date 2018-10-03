More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

World Cup bid at heart of Britain’s Brexit sports event plan

Associated PressOct 3, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Britain is looking to host up to 60 major sporting events over the next 15 years, including soccer’s World Cup, to assert global influence and attract trade deals in the uncertainty after Brexit.

The strategy by the UK Sport government agency was announced Wednesday with the country in the midst of a protracted divorce from the European Union to implement the result of the 2016 referendum and strike new international alliances.

Building on the success of the 2012 Olympics in London and the English Premier League, hosting major sporting events is now seen as a key instrument of soft power by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

“This is us thinking about … where the country finds itself right now and the big challenges it has over the next decade, how we can use sport to help the country,” UK Sport chief operating officer Simon Morton said. “It feels to me like for the first time in decades our country is going to be in a little bit of nation building.”

English soccer officials have launched a feasibility study into bidding for the FIFA World Cup in 2030 not only in partnership with the rest of the U.K. – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but also Ireland.

“The last five years really for us as a country we’ve been talking about our own identity, whether it’s the strength of our unions the United Kingdom or it’s how overseas people see us either in Europe or the rest of the world,” Morton said. “So Brexit is a massive factor behind this. We want to think about how we can use sport and sporting events to really showcase the best of the UK to the world.”

Drawing on the victory by the United States, Canada and Mexico in landing the 2026 World Cup, a British Isles entry is seen as essential to attracting votes in the new system that gives every soccer nation a say in the decision.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 when it won on home soil. Two bids have failed since then, and there was anger in the English Football Association and British government about the decision to hand the 2018 tournament to Russia. The feasibility study will include an assessment over whether FIFA’s votes can be more trusted since Gianni Infantino replaced Sepp Blatter in 2016 and the electorate was expanded with a public vote.

“We have to recognize that process that FIFA has just used (for the 2026 World Cup) was significantly better than before, significantly more transparent than before,” Morton said. “But everybody remembers the process of the last decade. So the FA is doing a feasibility study to look at whether we should bid.”

There is less to consider about bids for other world championships.

Plans are in place to bring the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup back to the country as well as the world championships for athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe slalom, curling and gymnastics.

With British cyclists holding the three titles from the major races for the first time, an attempt will be made to host the starts of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta. The Ryder Cup has been held twice in Britain in the last eight years – in Wales and Scotland – and an attempt will be made to stage it again.

Hosting the events is about more than prestige for Britain.

“They are really important in terms of projecting an image to the world as an open nation,” Morton said. “In terms of trade it’s also important.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Europa League preview: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
It comes as little surprise that Arsenal would not send all of its stars to Azerbaijan for its meeting at Qarabag, though two of the reasons are relatively rare.

For Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, it’s a happy one: His wife is set to give birth.

But Armenian captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel because of hostility between Armenia and Azerbaijan that robbed him of a Champions League appearance when he was with Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

UEFA said Mkhitaryan could travel, but the player will stay behind. And Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov, also the manager of the Azerbaijan national team, is piling on. From The London Standard:

“If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time and until now a lot of Armenian sportsman came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send. … Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan.”

Yikes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also stay behind, but Arsenal is still heavily favored to move to 2-0 in Europa League play.

London rivals Chelsea are home for a visit from Hungarian side MOL Vidi (you may remember them as Videoton).

The favored Blues will be expected to easily win given that MOL Vidi lost 2-0 at home to BATE Borisov in the opener, but Maurizio Sarri finds himself asking questions about whether Chelsea can persevere when it comes to facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

“I don’t think at West Ham we didn’t win because of the match in Greece. We changed a lot of players so I don’t think the reason was that. Of course tomorrow we need to change some players because we have spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two games against Liverpool, and after tomorrow we have to play another game in about 60 to 62 hours so we need to change.”

Full schedule

10:50 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Rennes

12:55 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. AEK Larnaca
AC Milan vs. Olympiacos
Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Slavia Prague
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Celtic
Zurich vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Rosenborg vs. RB Leipzig
Vorskla Poltava vs. Sporting CP
Anderlecht vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce vs. Spartak Trnava
Bordeaux vs. FC Copenhagen
Qarabag vs. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET
Spartak Moscow vs. Villarreal
Standard Liege vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Malmo vs. Besiktas
Chelsea vs. MOL Vidi
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio
Jablonec vs. Dynamo Kiev
BATE Borisov vs. PAOK
Apollon Limassol vs. Marseille
Krasnodar vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Genk
Rangers vs. Rapid Vienna

Report: Southgate to sign England extension through 2022 World Cup

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate is going to get the chance to better England’s strong 2018 World Cup run.

England announced a new deal with the manager through the end of 2022 tournament in Qatar.

That ensures that Southgate will be under contract for three major tournaments (more if you include the UEFA Nations League). From Sky Sports:

The 48-year-old is expected to sign the paperwork before the senior squad joins up at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.

The new deal is understood to include a significant pay rise, which will mean Southgate earns 50 per cent more than he did for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England is on the road for a pair of UNL matches during this international break, at Spain and Croatia. Spain beat England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0 in the first round of matches.

Liverpool releases update after Keita stretchered off

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Eyebrows were raised when Naby Keita was strapped to a stretcher and carted off the field in Naples on Wednesday, especially since he was clutching his lower back when he slumped to the turf.

Why the extreme precautions? Now we have a bit of an idea.

A Football Italia report said it was a cardiac issue that led to the 23-year-old being rushed to the hospital, citing multiple outlets in Italy. The same report says Keita was given “the all clear.”

Scary stuff, though Liverpool’s official statement was far more vague.

Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where – with the midfielder’s agreement – he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.

There have been a number of terrifying on-field incidents in recent seasons, some which have led to death. Thankfully, it seems Keita’s back pain was not as serious as it looked, and it’s just as good that the authorities took every precaution with his care.

Klopp: ‘We weren’t as good as we could be’ in Napoli

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 6:24 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jurgen Klopp tried to keep his frustration under wraps after Liverpool’s late concession allowed Napoli a deserved 1-0 win in Italy on Wednesday.

The Reds failed to manage a shot on target, and fell behind Napoli to join PSG on three points ahead of two matches with Red Star Belgrade.

It’s all about perspective.

“It was an interesting looking group before we started and it’s still interesting now,” Klopp said. “We want to play better than we did tonight, but even if we don’t play brilliantly, we want a result. Tonight we weren’t as good as we could be.”

As to why they lost, Klopp said the Reds made the same mistake twice when it came to Lorenzo Insigne’s 90th minute winner.

The manager referenced a similar goal the club allowed this season, though we just watched all eight goals they’ve conceded this season and couldn’t find one.

“Sometimes Bobby [Firmino] ran too long with the ball, or Sadio [Mane] ran too long,” Klopp said. “When that happens, you cannot produce. The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction. … It was intense, but we caused the intensity of the game ourselves.”

The Reds are now winless in three matches across all competitions heading into Sunday’s visit from Manchester City.