Arsenal showcase depth in blowout of Qarabag

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sokratis opens scoring

Smith Rowe, Guendouzi bag 1st senior goals

Ozil, Lacazette on bench

Aubameyang, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan left home

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emile Smith Rowe, and Matteo Guendouzi scored in Azerbaijan as Arsenal popped Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal is now 2-0 in group play while Qarabag falls to 0-2. Arsenal now get Sporting Lisbon back-to-back in one of the league’s best group stage pairings.

[ MORE: Europa League standings ]

Arsenal, clad in red shorts to go with their red shirts, controlled play early and went ahead within a few minutes of said control.

Mohamed Elneny‘s corner kick was headed towards goal, and Sokratis was onside to redirect the ball over the line.

Emile Smith Rowe was very close with a sliding effort to meet Sead Kolasinac‘s cross to the back post in the 18th minute.

Bernd Leno made a fine save on Filip Ozobic in the 40th minute, with Sokratis clearing the rebound.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule ]

18 – Sokratis Papastathopoulos is the 18th different player to score for Arsenal in the Europa League since the start of last season, seven more than any other team (excl. own-goals). Opener. pic.twitter.com/VtgImFZapd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2018

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Qarabag thought it was level in the 49th minute, but Mahir Madatov’s run was a split second too early before the Azerbaijan international slotted past Leno.

Arsenal made it 2-0 under pressure, with Smith Rowe running onto a feed from Alex Iwobi in the 52nd. Then Guendouzi joined Smith Rowe with historic career moments by potting his first senior goal.

Emile Smith Rowe gets his first senior goal for @Arsenal The Gunner lead 2-0. Watch live ➡️ https://t.co/PJjrSErsvN #UEL pic.twitter.com/R5dC4PWuQD — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) October 4, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola