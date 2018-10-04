More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the lineup when Portugal faces Poland and Scotland during the international break.

Ronaldo, 33, is dealing with rape accusations from Kathryn Mayorga, and has firmly denied her story while calling rape “abominable.”

[ MORE: Atlanta eyes Almiron replacement ]

Ronaldo was not called up for the last international break in order to give him time to adjust to Juve, and coach Fernando Santos has called up a similar squad and refused to give an explanation for the move, so there’s certainly no guarantee the absence is linked to the rape claims.

Portugal is home to Poland for the UEFA Nations League match — the Scotland game is a friendly — after beating Italy 1-0 in the tournament opener.

Portugal, of course, won the EURO final despite Ronaldo going down with an injury and has plenty of depth in attack to weather his absence against Robert Lewandowski and Poland. Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, and Bernardo Silva are among the top attack options.

Reports: Atlanta eyes River Plate star as Almiron replacement (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 7:51 AM EDT
1 Comment

One of the more intriguing questions in Major League Soccer is what will Atlanta United do with the impending windfall that will arrive following the presumed sale of Miguel Almiron.

Almiron, 25, is looking for a European adventure in 2019 and has no shortage of suitors. He’ll net a significant fee, likely an MLS record.

[ MORE: Europa League preview ]

Multiple reports say the Five Stripes are looking at Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez, the 25-year-old Argentine playmaker with two caps for the Albiceleste. One report claims the move is “very close,” while The Athletic reports there is “still a lot to do” for the move to happen.

According to Transfermarkt, Martinez’s transfer value is abut $5 million more than Almiron.

It’s not quite like-for-like, as Martinez is a more prolific finisher at the club level than Almiron was when he joined Atlanta.

Almiron scored nine times between 74 matches between Lanus and Cerro Porteno, while Martinez has 30 goals in 184 matches at a higher level with Huracan and River Plate (Lanus and both of Martinez’s clubs play in Argentina, while Cerro Porteno is in Almiron’s native Paraguay).

Tata Martino is expected to leave Atlanta, but perhaps this means that either the manager could be open to return or that United is eyeing another free-flowing, attack-minded boss.

World Cup bid at heart of Britain’s Brexit sports event plan

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 3, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Britain is looking to host up to 60 major sporting events over the next 15 years, including soccer’s World Cup, to assert global influence and attract trade deals in the uncertainty after Brexit.

The strategy by the UK Sport government agency was announced Wednesday with the country in the midst of a protracted divorce from the European Union to implement the result of the 2016 referendum and strike new international alliances.

[ MORE: Europa League preview ]

Building on the success of the 2012 Olympics in London and the English Premier League, hosting major sporting events is now seen as a key instrument of soft power by British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government.

“This is us thinking about … where the country finds itself right now and the big challenges it has over the next decade, how we can use sport to help the country,” UK Sport chief operating officer Simon Morton said. “It feels to me like for the first time in decades our country is going to be in a little bit of nation building.”

English soccer officials have launched a feasibility study into bidding for the FIFA World Cup in 2030 not only in partnership with the rest of the U.K. – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but also Ireland.

“The last five years really for us as a country we’ve been talking about our own identity, whether it’s the strength of our unions the United Kingdom or it’s how overseas people see us either in Europe or the rest of the world,” Morton said. “So Brexit is a massive factor behind this. We want to think about how we can use sport and sporting events to really showcase the best of the UK to the world.”

Drawing on the victory by the United States, Canada and Mexico in landing the 2026 World Cup, a British Isles entry is seen as essential to attracting votes in the new system that gives every soccer nation a say in the decision.

England last hosted the World Cup in 1966 when it won on home soil. Two bids have failed since then, and there was anger in the English Football Association and British government about the decision to hand the 2018 tournament to Russia. The feasibility study will include an assessment over whether FIFA’s votes can be more trusted since Gianni Infantino replaced Sepp Blatter in 2016 and the electorate was expanded with a public vote.

“We have to recognize that process that FIFA has just used (for the 2026 World Cup) was significantly better than before, significantly more transparent than before,” Morton said. “But everybody remembers the process of the last decade. So the FA is doing a feasibility study to look at whether we should bid.”

There is less to consider about bids for other world championships.

Plans are in place to bring the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup back to the country as well as the world championships for athletics, badminton, boxing, canoe slalom, curling and gymnastics.

With British cyclists holding the three titles from the major races for the first time, an attempt will be made to host the starts of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta. The Ryder Cup has been held twice in Britain in the last eight years – in Wales and Scotland – and an attempt will be made to stage it again.

Hosting the events is about more than prestige for Britain.

“They are really important in terms of projecting an image to the world as an open nation,” Morton said. “In terms of trade it’s also important.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Europa League preview: Chelsea, Arsenal heavy favorites

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 9:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It comes as little surprise that Arsenal would not send all of its stars to Azerbaijan for its meeting at Qarabag, though two of the reasons are relatively rare.

For Welsh star Aaron Ramsey, it’s a happy one: His wife is set to give birth.

[ MORE: Messi’s Wembley masterclass ]

But Armenian captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel because of hostility between Armenia and Azerbaijan that robbed him of a Champions League appearance when he was with Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

UEFA said Mkhitaryan could travel, but the player will stay behind. And Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov, also the manager of the Azerbaijan national team, is piling on. From The London Standard:

“If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time and until now a lot of Armenian sportsman came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send. … Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan.”

Yikes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also stay behind, but Arsenal is still heavily favored to move to 2-0 in Europa League play.

London rivals Chelsea are home for a visit from Hungarian side MOL Vidi (you may remember them as Videoton).

The favored Blues will be expected to easily win given that MOL Vidi lost 2-0 at home to BATE Borisov in the opener, but Maurizio Sarri finds himself asking questions about whether Chelsea can persevere when it comes to facing Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

“I don’t think at West Ham we didn’t win because of the match in Greece. We changed a lot of players so I don’t think the reason was that. Of course tomorrow we need to change some players because we have spent a lot of mental and physical energy in two games against Liverpool, and after tomorrow we have to play another game in about 60 to 62 hours so we need to change.”

Full schedule

10:50 a.m. ET
Astana vs. Rennes

12:55 p.m. ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs. AEK Larnaca
AC Milan vs. Olympiacos
Real Betis vs. F91 Dudelange
Zenit Saint-Petersburg vs. Slavia Prague
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Celtic
Zurich vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Rosenborg vs. RB Leipzig
Vorskla Poltava vs. Sporting CP
Anderlecht vs. Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce vs. Spartak Trnava
Bordeaux vs. FC Copenhagen
Qarabag vs. Arsenal

3 p.m. ET
Spartak Moscow vs. Villarreal
Standard Liege vs. Akhisar Belediyespor
Malmo vs. Besiktas
Chelsea vs. MOL Vidi
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Lazio
Jablonec vs. Dynamo Kiev
BATE Borisov vs. PAOK
Apollon Limassol vs. Marseille
Krasnodar vs. Sevilla
Sarpsborg vs. Genk
Rangers vs. Rapid Vienna

Report: Southgate to sign England extension through 2022 World Cup

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 3, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Southgate is going to get the chance to better England’s strong 2018 World Cup run.

England announced a new deal with the manager through the end of 2022 tournament in Qatar.

[ MORE: Keita injury update ]

That ensures that Southgate will be under contract for three major tournaments (more if you include the UEFA Nations League). From Sky Sports:

The 48-year-old is expected to sign the paperwork before the senior squad joins up at St George’s Park on Sunday evening.

The new deal is understood to include a significant pay rise, which will mean Southgate earns 50 per cent more than he did for guiding England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

England is on the road for a pair of UNL matches during this international break, at Spain and Croatia. Spain beat England 2-1 and Croatia 6-0 in the first round of matches.