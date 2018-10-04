El Paso USL side unveils new name

All Aboard! Ha ha ha ha

USL and the El Paso, Texas ownership group announced that the latest USL expansion side will be named El Paso Locomotive FC. The club will be joining the top USL division, now renamed USL Championship, starting in 2019.

The naming culminated a months-long process with community involvement that allowed future fans to submit name ideas to the club.

“We want to thank El Pasoans for the energy and passion they brought to the Name The Team process. The tremendous community input and support we received is greatly appreciated,” said Andrew Forrest, General Manager of El Paso Locomotive said in a statement. “El Paso Locomotive looks forward to bringing the high-quality soccer our fans have been waiting for to Southwest University Park in just a few months.”

We are El Paso Locomotive FC! #crazytrain pic.twitter.com/y57YZWkqbD — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 4, 2018

The club signed El Paso native and former U.S. youth international and former MLS Superdraft first overall pick Omar Salgado last June. Salgado has three goals in 13 games on loan this year for the Las Vegas Lights.

Along with the Lights, Locomotive FC is the latest lower-league side to come up with a distinctly unique, non-European resembling name (other than Lokomotiv Moscow). Indy Eleven, Jacksonville Armada, and expansion side Memphis 901 are just a few of the new wave of unique soccer names. The more, the merrier!