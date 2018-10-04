More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Europa League LIVE: Arsenal in Azerbaijan, Chelsea at home

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 12:11 PM EDT
Arsenal is in Azerbaijan without Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Chelsea hosts Hungarian opposition as the 2018-19 Europa League group stage moves into its second match day.

One match began earlier, with Astana and Stade Rennes matching wits in Kazakhstan.

Unai Emery is keeping several big names out of the fire, or at least the Starting XI, at Qarabag for a 12:55 p.m. ET ahead of the Sunday’s Premier League match at Fulham.

In addition to Mkhitaryan staying home for political reasons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (rest) and Aaron Ramsey (wife giving birth) are back in London, while Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil are on the bench.

Youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi start for the Gunners, while Sead Kolasinac returns to the side.

Chelsea hosts MOL Vidi at 3 p.m. ET

USWNT World Cup qualifying preview: It’s happening

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
Let’s start here: The United States women’s national team is either going to qualify for this summer’s World Cup, or get everyone at U.S. Soccer fired.

Everyone.

While there’s been progress in CONCACAF women’s soccer, the USMNT and Canada dominance remains on a level unlike most confederations.

ESPN’s Paul Carr summed it up nicely while I was working on this particular post. Take a look.

Almost always held on home soil, the tournament plays right into the hands of the U.S. and Canada regardless of how the groups are drawn.

The top two teams in each group make the semifinals, and the teams that win their semi move on. If a favorite is upset in the semi, they simply have to avoid being upset in the third place game.

That means a USWNT team that has lost one of 28 matches in the tournament would have to lose of two in-a-row (or fail even more miserably against inferior group stage opponent). And the chances of the women sleepwalking into the tournament are very slim, given the Yanks didn’t even advance to play for a medal at the 2016 Olympics.

The USWNT has not lost in 2018, only drawing twice in 13 matches.

Their group mates are Mexico, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The USWNT beat Mexico 6-2 and 4-1 in April. T&T lost 5-1 to Mexico in May. Panama is a league below Mexico, too.

Oh and in terms of long time rivals Canada? A 3-1 win and 1-1 draw in their last two meetings.

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t watch, or that the matches won’t be entertaining. The U.S. is bringing six attackers with a total of 308 international goals to go with only five roster members featuring 25 caps or fewer.

What it does mean is that the 2019 World Cup is gonna happen for the confident U.S., don’t worry. If it doesn’t, a lot of people get canned. And none of them are going to sleep anxious tonight despite that reality, but they’ll also have learned the lessons the men have not.

Please don’t read this as a cocky tone, rather measured and honest. It would probably be the second most stunning negative moment in U.S. Soccer history if the women failed to qualify for France.

Unprecedented compliment? Winks says Messi “completed football”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Many compliments have been paid to Lionel Messi during his years as a Barcelona superstar and world soccer icon, but few have phrased it the way one of his young English opponents did on Wednesday.

Harry Winks, 22, went 90 minutes in Spurs’ 4-2 loss to Barcelona at Wembley on Thursday, and suffice it to say he was impressed by Messi.

Winks called Messi “the greatest player to ever play,” though he admitted he was “gutted” to lose the match after Spurs fought valiantly without Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and Jan Vertonghen (and with a clearly rusty Hugo Lloris).

And then he proffered this thought, via The London Evening Standard:

“The only way I can really describe [facing him] is he’s just completed football. The man just knows where everybody is. His weight of pass is just exceptional. He’s just special. But everyone who has played against him has said the same thing for years.”

For people like us who consider it an achievement to complete a difficult crossword puzzle, the idea of completing football is almost unfathomable but very well put by Winks.

Winks was called into the England squad on Thursday.

 

England calls up new faces, Southgate deal confirmed

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 9:41 AM EDT
Straight into the fire, boys.

Gareth Southgate is going to test some new faces in England’s UEFA Nations League matches in Croatia and Spain.

Confirming reports from Thursday, England also announced a new contract for Southgate which extends through the 2022 World Cup.

The FA chief executive, Martin Glenn, has lofty expectations for the program:

“We have great ambition. We will win a World Cup. We will win a Euros. We’re going to give ourselves the best possible chance with the players we have got. We want to see progress. We can feel progress. The public can sense and feel it. We want to see progress on and off the pitch.”

Derby County’s Mason Mount, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester City’s James Maddison, Spurs’ Harry Winks, and Watford’s Nathaniel Chalobah are the fairly unusual names in the bunch.

Luke Shaw is back in the fold, the lone Manchester United player on the roster.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham).

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Spurs), Danny Rose (Spurs), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Spurs), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Derby County), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), James Maddison (Leicester City), Harry Winks (Spurs), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Spurs), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), (Leicester City), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the lineup when Portugal faces Poland and Scotland during the international break.

Ronaldo, 33, is dealing with rape accusations from Kathryn Mayorga, and has firmly denied her story while calling rape “abominable.”

Ronaldo was not called up for the last international break in order to give him time to adjust to Juve, and coach Fernando Santos has called up a similar squad and refused to give an explanation for the move, so there’s certainly no guarantee the absence is linked to the rape claims.

Portugal is home to Poland for the UEFA Nations League match — the Scotland game is a friendly — after beating Italy 1-0 in the tournament opener.

Portugal, of course, won the EURO final despite Ronaldo going down with an injury and has plenty of depth in attack to weather his absence against Robert Lewandowski and Poland. Goncalo Guedes, Andre Silva, and Bernardo Silva are among the top attack options.