Europa League Wrap: Chelsea, Arsenal, Milan all win, Celtic loses in Austria

It was a packed day of Europa League action, with more than five hours of coverage. Let’s summarize what we learned after Matchday 2.
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]
Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC
Alvaro Morata finally broke his goal duck, scoring for the first time in six weeks as Chelsea overcame Vidi FC, 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Morata’s clinical finish, stabbing a strike home at the near post off a Willian header, was thanks to a wonderful cross into the box by Cesc Fabregas and creative wide play from substitutes Ross Barkley and Eden Hazard. The Chelsea pair drew four defenders out of the box, opening space for both Willian and Morata.
With the win, Chelsea sits at the top of Group L with six points from two matches.
Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille
Emilio Zelaya’s stoppage time chip canceled out a 2-0 lead by Marseille on the road as Limassol secured a massive point in the Europa League. The 2-2 result came in spite of a pair of terrific Marseille goals, first from Dimitri Payet on a mazy run and second from former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo.
Scoreboard
Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 AEK Larnaca
Zurich 1-0 Ludogorets
Rosenborg 1-3 RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic
Bordeaux 1-2 FC Copenhagen
FC Zenit 1-0 Slavia Prague
Anderlecht 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Fenerbahce 2-0 Spartak Trnava
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal
Vorskla 1-2 Sporting Lisbon
Milan 3-1 Olympiacos
Betis 3-0 Dudelange
Rangers 3-1 Rapid Wien
Spartak Moscow 3-3 Villarreal
Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Lazio
Malmo 2-0 Besiktas
Sarpsborg 3-1 Genk
Krasnodar 2-1 Sevilla
Standard Liege 2-1 Akhisarspor
Astana 2-0 Rennes
Jablonec 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
BATE 1-4 PAOK
Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC