Juventus releases statement in support of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
Juventus has released a strong statement of support in response to the rape allegations against star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serie A giants laud Ronaldo for his professionalism and dedication, while saying the 2009 allegations “do not change this opinion, which is shared by everyone who has come in contact with this great champion.”

That’s an extremely firm backing of Ronaldo despite detailed allegations brought by Kathryn Mayorga of the United States.

Ronaldo has strongly refuted her story as “fake news” while also calling rape “abominable.”

At the risk of editorializing too much on a very sensitive story, a person can both be very professional and dedicated at work and be not great away from work. Just saying, Juve.

Watford’s Deulofeu finally ready for selection

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Gerard Deulofeu‘s long road to back to the field may finally be reaching its end point.

The Spanish winger is reportedly available for selection for the first time this season, ahead of Watford’s match against Bournemouth this weekend. Deulofeu hasn’t played since the final day of last season, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, in which Deulofeu played 63 minutes before being substituted off.

In the interim, Deulofeu was forced to sit on the sidelines with foot and hip problems as Spain crashed out of the 2018 World Cup to host Russia and his Watford teammates opened the season with four straight victories.

Saturday’s match could be the first change for Deulofeu to make a name for himself in a new permanent home, after bouncing between FC Barcelona, Everton and elsewhere over the last five years. Deulofeu returned to the Premier League last January with Watford, though he only made seven league appearances, but the club saw enough in him to purchase his transfer rights for a fee of around $15 million.

In his younger days, the now 24-year-old winger was a dynamic and lightning-quick attacker with a central midfielder’s technique to boot. But a string of injuries, plus a failure to ultimately make the grade at his boyhood club Barcelona, has left Deulofeo on the fringe of the Spanish National Team and looking like a shell of his former self. Perhaps his first appearance of the season could jumpstart would could be a crucial year in his career.

Arsenal showcases depth in blowout of Qarabag

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 2:47 PM EDT
  • Sokratis opens scoring
  • Smith Rowe, Guendouzi bag 1st senior goals
  • Ozil, Lacazette on bench
  • Aubameyang, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan left home

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Emile Smith Rowe, and Matteo Guendouzi scored in Azerbaijan as Arsenal popped Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal is now 2-0 in group play while Qarabag falls to 0-2. Arsenal now get Sporting Lisbon back-to-back in one of the league’s best group stage pairings.

Arsenal, clad in red shorts to go with their red shirts, controlled play early and went ahead within a few minutes of said control.

Mohamed Elneny‘s corner kick was headed towards goal, and Sokratis was onside to redirect the ball over the line.

Emile Smith Rowe was very close with a sliding effort to meet Sead Kolasinac‘s cross to the back post in the 18th minute.

Bernd Leno made a fine save on Filip Ozobic in the 40th minute, with Sokratis clearing the rebound.

Qarabag thought it was level in the 49th minute, but Mahir Madatov’s run was a split second too early before the Azerbaijan international slotted past Leno.

Arsenal made it 2-0 under pressure, with Smith Rowe running onto a feed from Alex Iwobi in the 52nd. Then Guendouzi joined Smith Rowe with historic career moments by potting his first senior goal.

Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 7

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
There’s a new look in the Top 3 ahead of Sunday’s massive tilt between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

20. Huddersfield Town — Eight matches in all comps + three goals = two points. Bad math.
Last week: 20
Season high: 18
Season low: 20

19. Cardiff City — Added to its own misery by thoroughly outplaying Burnley only to lose 2-1.
Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20

18. Newcastle United — Need January in a big way. Well, they would need January if Mike Ashley was willing to spend on a difference maker. So what they need is a couple good bounces to find a win. Hey, at least they have a chance to get Jose Mourinho sacked?
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 18

17. Burnley — Beating Cardiff while being outplayed doesn’t get you much of a bump in our book, but Sean Dyche‘s men look a bit more like themselves lately.
Last week: 17
Season high: 15
Season low: 20

16. Fulham — Simply must figure out the defense, because the attack is mid-table.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 17

15. Southampton — A very difficult task ahead at Chelsea following a rough loss to Wolves.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 17

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — Winless since their upset of Manchester United, the Seagulls would’ve been looking at this weekend as the beginning of fixture respite. Not-so-fast, West Ham’s been looking good.
Last week: 14
Season high: 9
Season low: 19

13. Crystal Palace — The Eagles have every reason to spread their attacking wings against Wolves this week after a disappointing setback at Bournemouth.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 13

12. Watford — Winless in four ahead of a surprisingly big mutual litmus test versus Bournemouth.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 12

11. Everton — A fun if fulsome defeat of Fulham sets the table for a contender-pretender bout with Leicester City. And Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty kick in the 3-0 win.
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

10. Manchester United — Reports say Jose Mourinho could be shown the door if United fails to beat Newcastle. Will the players show up for their man(ager)?
Last week: 7
Season high: 4
Season low: 14

9. West Ham United — Drew Chelsea, beat Manchester United. Smoked lower division competition in between. Beating Brighton on Friday could see them comfortably mid-table heading into the international break.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 2

8. Bournemouth — Solid win over Crystal Palace, if greatly aided by a silly Mamadou Sakho handball.
Last week: 6
Season high: 6
Season low: 12

7. Leicester City — Easily dispatched of Newcastle United, and taking care of business almost every time it’s expected of them. Sneaky look at the Top Six?
Last week: 10
Season high: 7
Season low: 13

6. Spurs — It’s the injuries that have Tottenham sitting this low. If there was a game right now against Wolves, there’d be struggles. Power rankings, y’know?
Last week: 8
Season high: 3
Season low: 8

5. Wolves — Maintaning a spot ahead of Spurs for equal bits of style (and Spurs current injury bug).
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 13

4. Arsenal — Unai Emery‘s men are still figuring out defense in his system, but the Gunners have scored two or more goals in 8 of 9 matches heading into Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Qarabag.
Last week: 4
Season high: 4
Season low: 9

3. Liverpool — Winless in three, all will be forgiven with a fourth consecutive defeat of Pep Guardiola‘s City this weekend.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3

2. Chelsea — Outside matches are not supposed to play into the power rankings, but the Blues win at Anfield in the League Cup and draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in league play would make it stupid for us to put them underneath the Reds.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 4

1. Man City — In first place despite missing Kevin De Bruyne for most of the season, maintaining this place against an ornery Mohamed Salah and Liverpool will be tough. That said, they are in first place despite missing Kevin De Bruyne for most of the season.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 2

Men in Blazers podcast: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Mourinho vs. Pogba

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Rog and Davo recap the electric, end-to-end, nipple tingler that was Chelsea vs. Liverpool. Plus, the Slam Book-style beef between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]