Men in Blazers podcast: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Mourinho vs. Pogba

There’s a new look in the Top 3 ahead of Sunday’s massive tilt between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

20. Huddersfield Town — Eight matches in all comps + three goals = two points. Bad math.

Last week: 20

Season high: 18

Season low: 20

19. Cardiff City — Added to its own misery by thoroughly outplaying Burnley only to lose 2-1.

Last week: 19

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

18. Newcastle United — Need January in a big way. Well, they would need January if Mike Ashley was willing to spend on a difference maker. So what they need is a couple good bounces to find a win. Hey, at least they have a chance to get Jose Mourinho sacked?

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 18

17. Burnley — Beating Cardiff while being outplayed doesn’t get you much of a bump in our book, but Sean Dyche‘s men look a bit more like themselves lately.

Last week: 17

Season high: 15

Season low: 20

16. Fulham — Simply must figure out the defense, because the attack is mid-table.

Last week: 15

Season high: 11

Season low: 17

15. Southampton — A very difficult task ahead at Chelsea following a rough loss to Wolves.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 17

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — Winless since their upset of Manchester United, the Seagulls would’ve been looking at this weekend as the beginning of fixture respite. Not-so-fast, West Ham’s been looking good.

Last week: 14

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

13. Crystal Palace — The Eagles have every reason to spread their attacking wings against Wolves this week after a disappointing setback at Bournemouth.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 13

12. Watford — Winless in four ahead of a surprisingly big mutual litmus test versus Bournemouth.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 12

11. Everton — A fun if fulsome defeat of Fulham sets the table for a contender-pretender bout with Leicester City. And Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a penalty kick in the 3-0 win.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

10. Manchester United — Reports say Jose Mourinho could be shown the door if United fails to beat Newcastle. Will the players show up for their man(ager)?

Last week: 7

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

9. West Ham United — Drew Chelsea, beat Manchester United. Smoked lower division competition in between. Beating Brighton on Friday could see them comfortably mid-table heading into the international break.

Last week: 11

Season high: 11

Season low: 2

8. Bournemouth — Solid win over Crystal Palace, if greatly aided by a silly Mamadou Sakho handball.

Last week: 6

Season high: 6

Season low: 12

7. Leicester City — Easily dispatched of Newcastle United, and taking care of business almost every time it’s expected of them. Sneaky look at the Top Six?

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

6. Spurs — It’s the injuries that have Tottenham sitting this low. If there was a game right now against Wolves, there’d be struggles. Power rankings, y’know?

Last week: 8

Season high: 3

Season low: 8

5. Wolves — Maintaning a spot ahead of Spurs for equal bits of style (and Spurs current injury bug).

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

4. Arsenal — Unai Emery‘s men are still figuring out defense in his system, but the Gunners have scored two or more goals in 8 of 9 matches heading into Thursday’s Europa League meeting with Qarabag.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 9

3. Liverpool — Winless in three, all will be forgiven with a fourth consecutive defeat of Pep Guardiola‘s City this weekend.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3



2. Chelsea — Outside matches are not supposed to play into the power rankings, but the Blues win at Anfield in the League Cup and draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in league play would make it stupid for us to put them underneath the Reds.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 4

1. Man City — In first place despite missing Kevin De Bruyne for most of the season, maintaining this place against an ornery Mohamed Salah and Liverpool will be tough. That said, they are in first place despite missing Kevin De Bruyne for most of the season.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 2

