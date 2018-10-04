More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Nike ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘disturbing’ Ronaldo rape claim

Associated PressOct 4, 2018, 9:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Pressure built on Cristiano Ronaldo from his sponsors Thursday after Nike joined EA Sports in expressing its deep concern with the rape allegation facing the soccer star.

[READ: Juventus releases controversial statement in support of Ronaldo]

The five-time world player of the year has denied the claim. Late Thursday night, he received public backing from his Italian club, Juventus, shortly after Nike issued its statement to The Associated Press.

Nike has had a contract with the 33-year-old Ronaldo, one of the wealthiest and most famous soccer players in the world, since 2003. The latest terms signed in 2016 are worth a reported $1 billion and Ronaldo has suggested that it was a deal “for life.”

But the Beaverton, Oregon-based apparel maker is troubled by the details emerging in a lawsuit filed last week in a Nevada state court by a woman who alleges she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in an emailed statement to the AP.

Ronaldo wears Nike boots and appears in its advertising.

The Portugal captain is also the face of the EA Sports FIFA video game franchise, appearing on the cover of the 2019 game that was released worldwide last week.

“We have seen the concerning report that details allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo,” EA Sports told the AP. “We are closely monitoring the situation, as we expect cover athletes and ambassadors to conduct themselves in a manner that is consistent with EA’s values.”

Whereas other players might be winding down their careers at 33, Ronaldo is still in demand by leading clubs around the world. Ronaldo made the third big transfer of this career in July, leaving Real Madrid after nine years for Juventus, a move that cost the Italian club 112 million euros (then $132 million).

Breaking its silence on the alleged assault, Juventus strongly backed its most expensive star in a Twitter statement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus,” the Italian league champions said. “The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.”

El Paso USL side unveils new name

El Paso Locomotive FC
By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All Aboard! Ha ha ha ha

USL and the El Paso, Texas ownership group announced that the latest USL expansion side will be named El Paso Locomotive FC. The club will be joining the top USL division, now renamed USL Championship, starting in 2019.

The naming culminated a months-long process with community involvement that allowed future fans to submit name ideas to the club.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

“We want to thank El Pasoans for the energy and passion they brought to the Name The Team process.  The tremendous community input and support we received is greatly appreciated,” said Andrew Forrest, General Manager of El Paso Locomotive said in a statement.  “El Paso Locomotive looks forward to bringing the high-quality soccer our fans have been waiting for to Southwest University Park in just a few months.”

The club signed El Paso native and former U.S. youth international and former MLS Superdraft first overall pick Omar Salgado last June. Salgado has three goals in 13 games on loan this year for the Las Vegas Lights.

Along with the Lights, Locomotive FC is the latest lower-league side to come up with a distinctly unique, non-European resembling name (other than Lokomotiv Moscow). Indy Eleven, Jacksonville Armada, and expansion side Memphis 901 are just a few of the new wave of unique soccer names. The more, the merrier!

Zlatan gonna Zlatan: ‘I think I’m bigger than all of MLS’

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The man with the outrageous skills came out with another classic Zlatan quote on Thursday.

“I am bigger than all of MLS,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic said with just the hint of a smile.

Ibrahimovic’s latest memorable quote was in response to potentially receiving the MLS MVP award this season. The 6-foot 5-inch Swede has scored an incredible 20 goals in just 24 games, with nine assists to boot. Despite his abilities in front of goal, the LA Galaxy have won just 12 out of 31 games (with 44 points) and currently sit in seventh place, two points behind Real Salt Lake for the final playoff spot.

Here’s the entire quote:

This is of course not the first time Ibrahimovic has said something controversial or insanely self-centered to the point of being very on-brand. Ibrahimovic said last month “I’m happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim,” and he criticized MLS for suspending him in August after skipping the MLS All-Star Game due to injury, stating, “I come from the real world.”

That’s Zlatan for you. Loud off the pitch, and quite loud – and talented – on it.

Europa League Wrap: Chelsea, Arsenal, Milan all win, Celtic loses in Austria

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a packed day of Europa League action, with more than five hours of coverage. Let’s summarize what we learned after Matchday 2.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC

Alvaro Morata finally broke his goal duck, scoring for the first time in six weeks as Chelsea overcame Vidi FC, 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Morata’s clinical finish, stabbing a strike home at the near post off a Willian header, was thanks to a wonderful cross into the box by Cesc Fabregas and creative wide play from substitutes Ross Barkley and Eden Hazard. The Chelsea pair drew four defenders out of the box, opening space for both Willian and Morata.

With the win, Chelsea sits at the top of Group  L with six points from two matches.

Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille

Emilio Zelaya’s stoppage time chip canceled out a 2-0 lead by Marseille on the road as Limassol secured a massive point in the Europa League. The 2-2 result came in spite of a pair of terrific Marseille goals, first from Dimitri Payet on a maze-like run and second from former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

Despite a second-minute goal, Red Bull Salzburg emerged victorious after 90 minutes over Celtic. Israeli international Munas Dabbur scored twice for the hosts in the second half, canceling out Odsonne Edouard’s solo goal just over 90 seconds into the match. With the defeat, Celtic move into third place, tied with RB Leipzig on three points but below the German club on goal differential.

Scoreboard

Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 AEK Larnaca

Zurich 1-0 Ludogorets

Rosenborg 1-3 RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

Bordeaux 1-2 FC Copenhagen

FC Zenit 1-0 Slavia Prague

Anderlecht 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Fenerbahce 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal

Vorskla 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Milan 3-1 Olympiacos

Betis 3-0 Dudelange

Rangers 3-1 Rapid Wien

Spartak Moscow 3-3 Villarreal

Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Lazio

Malmo 2-0 Besiktas

Sarpsborg 3-1 Genk

Krasnodar 2-1 Sevilla [Game-Winning Bicycle Kick]

Standard Liege 2-1 Akhisarspor

Astana 2-0 Rennes

Jablonec 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

BATE 1-4 PAOK

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC

Wolves striker Jimenez headlines young El Tri squad

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Interim Mexico National Team boss has selected a young squad ahead of a rare pair of friendly matches set to be held this month in Mexico. The El Tri selection features a mix of European and domestic-based players, headlined by Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez and PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano. But the squad is also noteworthy for who isn’t included.

El Tri regulars Hector Herrera, Javier Aquino, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo were all left off the squad, in addition to the MLS-based big names including Carlos Vela, Giovani Dos Santos and his brother Jonathan. Jonathan Dos Santos was called up for El Tri’s last camp in September but neither Vela (inconsistent play) or Giovani (injuries) have been selected since the World Cup.

[READ: Premier League Club Power Rankings]

With so many veterans missing, it’s a chance for some fresh blood to rejuvinate the squad. While Club America youngster Diego Lainez was not called up this window, a trio of uncapped players with extensive youth national team experience are in the squad: goalkeepers Gibran Lajud (Club Tijuana) and Raul Gudino (Chivas) and defender Josecarlos Van Rankin (Chivas). Jonathan Gonzalez, after sitting out El Tri’s last match against the U.S. Men’s National Team, is also back in the squad.

Jimenez, who featured for Mexico at the World Cup, has two goals and two assists in seven games for Wolves so far this season, delighting the crowd at the Molineux during matches as the Wolves’ No. 9. Jimenez received Man of the Match honors in his last two matches, a 1-1 draw at Manchester United and a 2-0 win against Southampton.

Mexico hosts Costa Rica on October 13 in Monterrey before facing Chile in Queretaro on October 16.