Zlatan gonna Zlatan: “I think I’m bigger than all of MLS”

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
The man with the outrageous skills came out with another classic Zlatan quote on Thursday.

“I am bigger than all of MLS,” Zlatan Ibrahimovic said with just the hint of a smile.

Ibrahimovic’s latest memorable quote was in response to potentially receiving the MLS MVP award this season. The 6-foot 5-inch Swede has scored an incredible 20 goals in just 24 games, with nine assists to boot. Despite his abilities in front of goal, the LA Galaxy have won just 12 out of 31 games (with 44 points) and currently sit in seventh place, two points behind Real Salt Lake for the final playoff spot.

Here’s the entire quote:

This is of course not the first time Ibrahimovic has said something controversial or insanely self-centered to the point of being very on-brand. Ibrahimovic said last month “I’m happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim,” and he criticized MLS for suspending him in August after skipping the MLS All-Star Game due to injury, stating, “I come from the real world.”

That’s Zlatan for you. Loud off the pitch, and quite loud – and talented – on it.

Europa League Wrap: Chelsea, Arsenal, Milan all win, Celtic loses in Austria

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
It was a packed day of Europa League action, with more than five hours of coverage. Let’s summarize what we learned after Matchday 2.

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC

Alvaro Morata finally broke his goal duck, scoring for the first time in six weeks as Chelsea overcame Vidi FC, 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Morata’s clinical finish, stabbing a strike home at the near post off a Willian header, was thanks to a wonderful cross into the box by Cesc Fabregas and creative wide play from substitutes Ross Barkley and Eden Hazard. The Chelsea pair drew four defenders out of the box, opening space for both Willian and Morata.

With the win, Chelsea sits at the top of Group  L with six points from two matches.

Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille

Emilio Zelaya’s stoppage time chip canceled out a 2-0 lead by Marseille on the road as Limassol secured a massive point in the Europa League. The 2-2 result came in spite of a pair of terrific Marseille goals, first from Dimitri Payet on a maze-like run and second from former Brazil international Luiz Gustavo.

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

Despite a second-minute goal, Red Bull Salzburg emerged victorious after 90 minutes over Celtic. Israeli international Munas Dabbur scored twice for the hosts in the second half, canceling out Odsonne Edouard’s solo goal just over 90 seconds into the match. With the defeat, Celtic move into third place, tied with RB Leipzig on three points but below the German club on goal differential.

Scoreboard

Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 AEK Larnaca

Zurich 1-0 Ludogorets

Rosenborg 1-3 RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

Bordeaux 1-2 FC Copenhagen

FC Zenit 1-0 Slavia Prague

Anderlecht 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Fenerbahce 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal

Vorskla 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Milan 3-1 Olympiacos

Betis 3-0 Dudelange

Rangers 3-1 Rapid Wien

Spartak Moscow 3-3 Villarreal

Apollon Limassol 2-2 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Lazio

Malmo 2-0 Besiktas

Sarpsborg 3-1 Genk

Krasnodar 2-1 Sevilla

Standard Liege 2-1 Akhisarspor

Astana 2-0 Rennes

Jablonec 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

BATE 1-4 PAOK

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi FC

Wolves striker Jimenez headlines young El Tri squad

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Interim Mexico National Team boss has selected a young squad ahead of a rare pair of friendly matches set to be held this month in Mexico. The El Tri selection features a mix of European and domestic-based players, headlined by Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez and PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano. But the squad is also noteworthy for who isn’t included.

El Tri regulars Hector Herrera, Javier Aquino, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo were all left off the squad, in addition to the MLS-based big names including Carlos Vela, Giovani Dos Santos and his brother Jonathan. Jonathan Dos Santos was called up for El Tri’s last camp in September but neither Vela (inconsistent play) or Giovani (injuries) have been selected since the World Cup.

With so many veterans missing, it’s a chance for some fresh blood to rejuvinate the squad. While Club America youngster Diego Lainez was not called up this window, a trio of uncapped players with extensive youth national team experience are in the squad: goalkeepers Gibran Lajud (Club Tijuana) and Raul Gudino (Chivas) and defender Josecarlos Van Rankin (Chivas). Jonathan Gonzalez, after sitting out El Tri’s last match against the U.S. Men’s National Team, is also back in the squad.

Jimenez, who featured for Mexico at the World Cup, has two goals and two assists in seven games for Wolves so far this season, delighting the crowd at the Molineux during matches as the Wolves’ No. 9. Jimenez received Man of the Match honors in his last two matches, a 1-1 draw at Manchester United and a 2-0 win against Southampton.

Mexico hosts Costa Rica on October 13 in Monterrey before facing Chile in Queretaro on October 16.

Watford’s Deulofeu finally ready for selection

By Daniel KarellOct 4, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Gerard Deulofeu‘s long road to back to the field may finally be reaching its end point.

The Spanish winger is reportedly available for selection for the first time this season, ahead of Watford’s match against Bournemouth this weekend. Deulofeu hasn’t played since the final day of last season, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, in which Deulofeu played 63 minutes before being substituted off.

In the interim, Deulofeu was forced to sit on the sidelines with foot and hip problems as Spain crashed out of the 2018 World Cup to host Russia and his Watford teammates opened the season with four straight victories.

Saturday’s match could be the first change for Deulofeu to make a name for himself in a new permanent home, after bouncing between FC Barcelona, Everton and elsewhere over the last five years. Deulofeu returned to the Premier League last January with Watford, though he only made seven league appearances, but the club saw enough in him to purchase his transfer rights for a fee of around $15 million.

In his younger days, the now 24-year-old winger was a dynamic and lightning-quick attacker with a central midfielder’s technique to boot. But a string of injuries, plus a failure to ultimately make the grade at his boyhood club Barcelona, has left Deulofeo on the fringe of the Spanish National Team and looking like a shell of his former self. Perhaps his first appearance of the season could jumpstart would could be a crucial year in his career.

Juventus releases statement in support of Cristiano Ronaldo

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2018, 2:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Juventus has released a strong statement of support in response to the rape allegations against star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serie A giants laud Ronaldo for his professionalism and dedication, while saying the 2009 allegations “do not change this opinion, which is shared by everyone who has come in contact with this great champion.”

That’s an extremely firm backing of Ronaldo despite detailed allegations brought by Kathryn Mayorga of the United States.

Ronaldo has strongly refuted her story as “fake news” while also calling rape “abominable.”

At the risk of editorializing too much on a very sensitive story, a person can both be very professional and dedicated at work and be not great away from work. Just saying, Juve.