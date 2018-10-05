More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Diego Costa’s Atleti woes continue with hamstring injury

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
Diego Costa hasn’t scored a La Liga goal since February. That drought is set to remain unbroken for a significant amount of time.

The Spanish international has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for an unspecified amount of time, leaving Atletico Madrid without its top target man. The team confirmed the injury on its official website, but did not give a timetable for his return, only that he is “pending further evaluation.” Local media has reported a potential three-week layoff for Costa, which is normal for hamstring injuries. Should it linger, which hamstring problems have the potential to do, it could potentially leave him sidelined for around four to six weeks.

Costa was hauled off after 69 minutes of Atletico’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, replaced by 22-year-old midfielder Rodri. It’s unclear who will take over for Costa up front, but it’s possible that 30-year-old Nikola Kalinic – who has just 79 total minutes played so far this season after signing from AC Milan this past summer – could be the man to enter the fray. Star attacker Antoine Grizemann could also move forward to center forward, as he normally sits behind Costa in a second-striker role.

The 29-year-old has three goals on the season, but none have come in league play. He scored a pair in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid way back on August 15, followed by Atletico’s equalizer in an eventual 2-1 come-from-behind win over Monaco in the Champions League group stage opener. Still, he is goalless in La Liga play despite playing 584 out of a possible 630 minutes.

With Costa out of goalscoring form, Atletico has struggled mightily as a whole to score goals. They have only lost one match this season in league play, but have three draws where they’ve scored a combined total of two goals.

Watch Live: Brighton v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion host West Ham United on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Chris Hughton‘s men aim to get back to winning ways against Manuel Pellegrini‘s in-form Hammers.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The Seagulls have just one win in their opening seven games of the season, but that was at home against Manchester United and they have turned the Amex into a fortress.

As for West Ham, they’ve beat Everton and Man United in recent weeks, with a draw against high-flying Chelsea sandwiched in-between. Not bad at all after a dodgy start to the season under their new manager.

In team news Brighton bring in Iranian forward Jahanbakhsh for his first PL start, while West Ham are unchanged.

LINEUPS

USMNT confirm Pulisic, Adams out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team has lost two of its star youngsters to injury for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

On Friday the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced that both Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have had to withdraw from David Sarachan’s latest squad due to injury.

Per the release, the USSF confirmed that Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle and Adams has an issue with back spasms.

The injury to Pulisic, 20, seems quite serious as Borussia Dortmund released a statement on Wednesday as he didn’t feature in their UEFA Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

This is a big blow for interim head coach Sarachan as Pulisic is his best attacking talent and Adams has been a mainstay in midfield over the past 12 months for the USMNT, as the New York Red Bulls product scored the winner (his first international goal) in a friendly against Mexico in September.

Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault has been added to the roster to take the number of players up to 23.

The USMNT host Colombia in Tampa on Oct. 11, then play against Peru in East Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 16.

There have been whispers about Pulisic not being committed to play for the USMNT as he took the summer off from friendlies and this was the first squad he was named in since last May.

Yet he has been suffering from small injuries for Dortmund at the start of this season and he will obviously be out for quite some time with this torn calf muscle. In-between the injuries Pulisic has had a fine start to the season with the Bundesliga giants, scoring twice and adding an assist after his fine displays in preseason on home soil. 

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Week 8 of the Premier League season is here as the huge clash between Liverpool and Man City takes center stage ahead of the international break.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM ]

Brighton 0-2 West Ham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 4-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 3-3 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Watford 3-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Week 8 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here, with the final matchweek before the two week international break having plenty of intriguing games and the big one, Liverpool vs. Manchester City, ending the weekend in style.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]