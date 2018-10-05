Gary Neville fumes over Man United conduct regarding Mourinho leak

He’s not angry about the decision, he’s angry about how it went down.

And boy is he angry.

Former Manchester United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has absolutely blasted his former team for Friday’s leak regarding the job status of manager Jose Mourinho, who reportedly will be fired no matter the result against Newcastle on Saturday. Neville accused Manchester United of “playing Football Manager with the biggest club in the world,” referencing the popular video game.

“If this is true and it has broken the day before it’s going to happen and he’s going to be sacked at the weekend, it’s an absolute disgrace,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Where are the values and the principles of Manchester United if this is true?”

Neville bemoaned the managerial strategy – or lack thereof – since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“At the end of the day, this has been going on for five or six years,” he said. “Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world and I think at this moment in time any manager in the world would struggle at that football club with the way that the recruitment is handled, the way in which it is operated.”

Ultimately, to Neville, while the results on the pitch have not garnered the silverware the club desires, the failures have extended long enough that the blame falls to the top.

“At this moment in time there is something rotten to the core in the decisions that have been made in the last four or five years and it has to be coming from the top,” Neville said. “If I employ a person beneath me and he fails, eventually I’ve got to take responsibility. I’ve got to stand up and say ‘I’m not good enough to do this’. The people in the boardroom who are overseeing the football operation are nowhere near good enough. They are not qualified. They are playing Football Manager with the biggest club in the world.”

