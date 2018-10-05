More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Man City issue injury update on De Bruyne, Mendy; Liverpool on Keita

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Understandably Pep Guardiola kept his cards close to his chest ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Spanish coach asked for a fitness update on two key players.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Pep admitted that both Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy were back in training and have to be assessed of the huge game at Anfield between the top two teams in the Premier League who both remain unbeaten so far this season. Asked specifically about KDB, who has been out since August with a knee injury, Guardiola confirmed the Belgian superstar is back in training.

“He made part of the training today and he is training with us,” Guardiola said.

It appears that KDB could be on the bench for this weekend which would be a miraculous recovery given the initial diagnosis as it was thought he’d be out until November.

As for Mendy, he has recovered from a metatarsal injury but Fabian Delph is out and Ilkay Gundogan is struggling to be fit for the clash between title contenders.

Given the fact that City have lost three of their last four outings against Liverpool, having De Bruyne and Mendy back in contention would be a huge boost for Guardiola, even if they’re only available to come off the bench. Seeing De Bruyne come off the bench would no doubt scare Liverpool late in the game, as the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are tough enough to handle during 90 minutes.

As for Liverpool, like Man City they’re going through a tough run of games with the League Cup, UEFA Champions and PL, and Jurgen Klopp issued an injury update on Naby Keita.

The Guinean midfielder was forced off late on in the defeat at Napoli on Wednesday with a back injury.

“He had a back spasm, so we have to wait a little bit today,” Klopp said. “He’s in today but whether he can do something on the training ground I don’t know.  We have to see the doctor again and we’ll make a decision. Tomorrow we’ll have to see. It didn’t look to serious, so there is a chance he can play but we don’t know.”

If Keita isn’t ready to play, Jordan Henderson will likely play in central midfield alongside James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Sebastian Giovinco recalled to Italy squad

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco has been recalled to the Italian national team after three years away.

The “Atomic Ant” has received his first call-up from new Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini for the friendly against Ukraine and the UEFA Nations League clash versus Poland.

Giovinco, 31, was last called up by Italy in 2015 and his decision to head to Major League Soccer and play for Toronto FC was frowned upon by former Italian national team managers.

Toronto’s star forward has scored 82 goals in 139 appearances for the reigning MLS champions, but with TFC struggling to reach the MLS Cup playoffs with four games of the 2018 campaign to go, this is a good time for Giovinco to head away for the international break.

Below is the Italy squad in full, as Mario Balotelli and Andrea Belotti miss out.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 8

By Daniel KarellOct 5, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
A top of the table clash awaits soccer fans across the globe as we build up to the match at Anfield. Week eight of the Premier League season is gearing up to be one of the most interesting weeks of the season.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Will Liverpool or Manchester City keep its unbeaten record intact?
Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

This has the potential to be the game of the season.

There’s stars on both sides of the field. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top. Heck, there’s James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk, who probably don’t get enough credit for how good they are. Meanwhile, the Blue side of Manchester has just as much to counter back with, if not more. Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane and Fernandinho are just a few players expected to have a big impact this weekend.

Sunday’s match is the first true high-level test for these two teams early on in this season, one that can have a ripple effect for the rest of the season depending on the result. For all of Man City’s exploits, it hasn’t won at Anfield since 2003. Liverpool holds a home record against Man City since then of 12 wins and five draws.

Will Jose Mourinho survive another weekend?
Manchester United vs. Newcastle — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

It’s been a rough two weeks for Manchester United, with every passing day Jose Mourinho’s fate seeming closer to being sealed.

A scoreless draw this week with Valencia in the UEFA Champions League followed an uninspiring 3-1 defeat at West Ham, with chaos seemingly reigning supreme in the Man United dressing room. Paul Pogba remains in the first team in spire of Mourinho’s comments but Alexis Sanchez has been inexplicably poor, left out of the gameday squad at times and a shell of his former self when he was with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Now, as rumors of Mourinho’s potential departure grow, the intensity ramps up with struggling Newcastle coming to town. For Mourinho, a win will at least appease his bosses and fans for another week, even as he seems to be on the edge. This could also be close to the end of the road for Rafa Benitez. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss seems fed up with the situation at Newcastle, where he’s effectively been forced to coach with one (or both) hands behind his back.

Can Arsenal continue its strong form in a London derby?

Fulham vs. Arsenal — 7:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

It’s gone a bit under the radar, but Arsenal is looking like the Arsenal of yore.

Unai Emery‘s side has now won eight games on the bounce in all competitions, including an unbeaten September, with 16 goals scored and just four goals conceded. Arsenal hasn’t played any massive games, but the Gunners have taken care of business in places where in the past, they may have faltered. Road wins in Baku, Azerbaijan, Newcastle and Cardiff has this team flying back up the table after two defeats to open the season.

One player to keep an eye on moving forward is Alex Iwobi. The England-born Nigerian international winger has been in fine form recently, and could have a big impact against a struggling Fulham squad.

After looking so solid defensively through most of the Championship season in 2017-2018, Fulham has failed to make the grade so far in the Premier League. Getting a win over a London rival could be a big boost moving forward for the Cottagers.

Subdued Mourinho admits United’s form not good enough

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho was subdued and rather quiet in his latest rapid press conference on Friday.

Ahead of Manchester United’s game against Newcastle on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho’s press conference lasted less than 210 seconds with several short responses once again.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Mourinho was asked if five games without a win would not be acceptable for a club of United’s size and he simply replied: “Yes, I accept.”

He was then asked about their worst-ever start to a Premier League season as they sit 10th in the table and are nine points off top spot.

“We can do much better. To do that we need points – points we lost in the last two matches,” Mourinho said. “With one point out of six, to improve that position we need these three points. But we know our opponent, for different reasons, also want to win. Very, very, very good coach, and a team that is always very organized, especially against teams that are int he first part of the table.”

Mourinho was then pushed on United’s home form, which has seen their fans become increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford with their win on the opening day against Leicester City their only home victory so far.

“Only one defeat at home all season. Only one defeat in the last seven matches but no victories at home in the past three matches. Three draws. Not the feeling of defeat but not happiness of victory. It is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday,” Mourinho said.

And that, pretty much, was that.

Mourinho has some tough decisions to make in terms of his starting lineup, with several players underperforming in his team. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have looked out of sorts, while the defensive lineup has been particularly poor for a Mourinho team with several miscues in defeats to West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham this season.

There is plenty for Mourinho to mull over between now and the kick off tomorrow, and it seems the Portuguese coach has chosen to keep a low profile amid United’s struggles. If they get a big win against winless Newcastle, don’t be surprised if he comes out swinging at his critics once again.

Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation

Associated PressOct 5, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play in Saturday’s Italian league match at Udinese despite a rape allegation against him in the United States.

Allegri says Ronaldo “is doing well” and that he is “ready to return to action.”

A lawsuit was filed last week in Nevada by Kathryn Mayorga, who says she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.

Allegri says “it’s a delicate moment but he has large shoulders. I see him calm in training.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports