Report: Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Man United

This isn’t surprising given recent events, but Alexis Sanchez is apparently ready to quit Manchester United just 10 months after arriving from Arsenal.

The highest-paid player in United’s history, Sanchez signed a four-and-a-half year deal worth over $650,000 per week in January after arriving in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez, 29, was left out of United’s squad for the defeat at West Ham last weekend (despite traveling with the team to London) and per several reports in the UK he has called his agent Fernando Felicevich and is “weighing up his options” ahead of the January transfer window.

Per the Sun, Sanchez is frustrated with the role he has in the team under Jose Mourinho and is said to want to play in his preferred role on the left wing, rather than being on the right. He has yet to score in six outings this season for United and after a full preseason and a rest with no World Cup duty, this was supposed to be the season Sanchez took United’s offense by the scruff of the neck.

Yeah, that hasn’t happened.

Sanchez has scored just three goals in 24 appearances for United in all competitions since he arrived in January, and was hooked off in the second half of their dull 0-0 draw at home against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

If United did decide to sell Sanchez in January, how much would he be worth? No club would pay more than $50 million for him right now, and considering his wages of over $650,000 per week, who on earth is going to pay him anywhere near that amount? Nobody. That is the answer.

United are stuck with Sanchez and Sanchez is stuck with United. The best case scenario for the Chilean star is that Mourinho is fired in the coming months and he gets a fresh start at Old Trafford. With Paul Pogba and others said to be against Mourinho’s tactics and general man-management, hearing that Sanchez is ready to look elsewhere is not surprising.

Right now he isn’t firing on all cylinders and seems to be playing with no freedom and poise in the final third. Maybe that is down to what is being asked of him, but maybe his body language of being fed up means he isn’t listening and can’t really be bothered to play for Mourinho at United.

