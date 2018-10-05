More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Report: Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
This isn’t surprising given recent events, but Alexis Sanchez is apparently ready to quit Manchester United just 10 months after arriving from Arsenal.

The highest-paid player in United’s history, Sanchez signed a four-and-a-half year deal worth over $650,000 per week in January after arriving in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Sanchez, 29, was left out of United’s squad for the defeat at West Ham last weekend (despite traveling with the team to London) and per several reports in the UK he has called his agent Fernando Felicevich and is “weighing up his options” ahead of the January transfer window.

Per the Sun, Sanchez is frustrated with the role he has in the team under Jose Mourinho and is said to want to play in his preferred role on the left wing, rather than being on the right. He has yet to score in six outings this season for United and after a full preseason and a rest with no World Cup duty, this was supposed to be the season Sanchez took United’s offense by the scruff of the neck.

Yeah, that hasn’t happened.

Sanchez has scored just three goals in 24 appearances for United in all competitions since he arrived in January, and was hooked off in the second half of their dull 0-0 draw at home against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

If United did decide to sell Sanchez in January, how much would he be worth? No club would pay more than $50 million for him right now, and considering his wages of over $650,000 per week, who on earth is going to pay him anywhere near that amount? Nobody. That is the answer.

United are stuck with Sanchez and Sanchez is stuck with United. The best case scenario for the Chilean star is that Mourinho is fired in the coming months and he gets a fresh start at Old Trafford. With Paul Pogba and others said to be against Mourinho’s tactics and general man-management, hearing that Sanchez is ready to look elsewhere is not surprising.

Right now he isn’t firing on all cylinders and seems to be playing with no freedom and poise in the final third. Maybe that is down to what is being asked of him, but maybe his body language of being fed up means he isn’t listening and can’t really be bothered to play for Mourinho at United.

POWA Index rankings: US owned Premier League clubs thriving

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
A new way to look at the value of sports teams has emerged, with the POWA Index ranking the real-time commercial impact of sponsorship for the top teams on the planet across all sports.

POWA say there are “the world’s first data-driven, real-time sports sponsorship valuation engine” as they provide valuations based on “traditional media, digital platforms and fan interactions” for sporting brands across the globe.

In their findings, one thing is clear: the Premier League clubs owned by U.S. businesses or individuals are doing very well.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all in the top 10, with the Premier League as a whole in fifth spot just behind the NFL. The giants of Real Madrid and Barcelona sit in second and third, with the NBA sitting in top spot as things stand.

Overall, close to 50 percent of the top 50 teams in this list are run by U.S. backed organizations, which shows the strength of their ability to turn a team into a strong sponsorship brand.

However POWA Index Commissioner, Michael Flynn, believes that traditional U.S. Sports leagues will start to follow in the footsteps of the Premier League and La Liga when it comes to sponsorship deals and opportunities.

“A thorough review of the POWA Index shows that each of the leagues and clubs worldwide has its own set of strengths and challenges. The US has always been a pioneer in the commercialisation of sport but the sponsorship market is becoming increasingly global. In the next few years these rights-holders are likely to be both collaborators and competitors in the sponsorship market as the NBA, NFL and MLB seek to follow European football rights-holders in expanding their global fan-bases.

“In parallel, the 13 soccer rights-holders in the POWA Index top 20 have their eye on the US-market, with annual summer tours in the region, La Liga planning regular season games, and the FIFA World Cup due to be staged in North America in 2026. It’s a fascinating era for the sponsorship market, which is why we created the POWA Index as a real-time scouting system to help our subscribers learn lessons right across the global sports landscape.”

Take a look below at the current top 20 for October, with the POWA Index being updated regularly right here.

Sebastian Giovinco recalled to Italy squad

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 10:07 AM EDT
Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco has been recalled to the Italian national team after three years away.

The “Atomic Ant” has received his first call-up from new Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini for the friendly against Ukraine and the UEFA Nations League clash versus Poland.

Giovinco, 31, was last called up by Italy in 2015 and his decision to head to Major League Soccer and play for Toronto FC was frowned upon by former Italian national team managers.

Toronto’s star forward has scored 82 goals in 139 appearances for the reigning MLS champions, but with TFC struggling to reach the MLS Cup playoffs with four games of the 2018 campaign to go, this is a good time for Giovinco to head away for the international break.

Below is the Italy squad in full, as Mario Balotelli and Andrea Belotti miss out.

Man City issue injury update on De Bruyne, Mendy; Liverpool on Keita

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 9:32 AM EDT
Understandably Pep Guardiola kept his cards close to his chest ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), with the Spanish coach asked for a fitness update on two key players.

Pep admitted that both Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy were back in training and have to be assessed of the huge game at Anfield between the top two teams in the Premier League who both remain unbeaten so far this season. Asked specifically about KDB, who has been out since August with a knee injury, Guardiola confirmed the Belgian superstar is back in training.

“He made part of the training today and he is training with us,” Guardiola said.

It appears that KDB could be on the bench for this weekend which would be a miraculous recovery given the initial diagnosis as it was thought he’d be out until November.

As for Mendy, he has recovered from a metatarsal injury but Fabian Delph is out and Ilkay Gundogan is struggling to be fit for the clash between title contenders.

Given the fact that City have lost three of their last four outings against Liverpool, having De Bruyne and Mendy back in contention would be a huge boost for Guardiola, even if they’re only available to come off the bench. Seeing De Bruyne come off the bench would no doubt scare Liverpool late in the game, as the likes of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are tough enough to handle during 90 minutes.

As for Liverpool, like Man City they’re going through a tough run of games with the League Cup, UEFA Champions and PL, and Jurgen Klopp issued an injury update on Naby Keita.

The Guinean midfielder was forced off late on in the defeat at Napoli on Wednesday with a back injury.

“He had a back spasm, so we have to wait a little bit today,” Klopp said. “He’s in today but whether he can do something on the training ground I don’t know.  We have to see the doctor again and we’ll make a decision. Tomorrow we’ll have to see. It didn’t look to serious, so there is a chance he can play but we don’t know.”

If Keita isn’t ready to play, Jordan Henderson will likely play in central midfield alongside James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 8

By Daniel KarellOct 5, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
A top of the table clash awaits soccer fans across the globe as we build up to the match at Anfield. Week eight of the Premier League season is gearing up to be one of the most interesting weeks of the season.

Will Liverpool or Manchester City keep its unbeaten record intact?
Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

This has the potential to be the game of the season.

There’s stars on both sides of the field. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top. Heck, there’s James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk, who probably don’t get enough credit for how good they are. Meanwhile, the Blue side of Manchester has just as much to counter back with, if not more. Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane and Fernandinho are just a few players expected to have a big impact this weekend.

Sunday’s match is the first true high-level test for these two teams early on in this season, one that can have a ripple effect for the rest of the season depending on the result. For all of Man City’s exploits, it hasn’t won at Anfield since 2003. Liverpool holds a home record against Man City since then of 12 wins and five draws.

Will Jose Mourinho survive another weekend?
Manchester United vs. Newcastle — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC STREAM ]

It’s been a rough two weeks for Manchester United, with every passing day Jose Mourinho’s fate seeming closer to being sealed.

A scoreless draw this week with Valencia in the UEFA Champions League followed an uninspiring 3-1 defeat at West Ham, with chaos seemingly reigning supreme in the Man United dressing room. Paul Pogba remains in the first team in spire of Mourinho’s comments but Alexis Sanchez has been inexplicably poor, left out of the gameday squad at times and a shell of his former self when he was with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Now, as rumors of Mourinho’s potential departure grow, the intensity ramps up with struggling Newcastle coming to town. For Mourinho, a win will at least appease his bosses and fans for another week, even as he seems to be on the edge. This could also be close to the end of the road for Rafa Benitez. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss seems fed up with the situation at Newcastle, where he’s effectively been forced to coach with one (or both) hands behind his back.

Can Arsenal continue its strong form in a London derby?

Fulham vs. Arsenal — 7:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN STREAM ]

It’s gone a bit under the radar, but Arsenal is looking like the Arsenal of yore.

Unai Emery‘s side has now won eight games on the bounce in all competitions, including an unbeaten September, with 16 goals scored and just four goals conceded. Arsenal hasn’t played any massive games, but the Gunners have taken care of business in places where in the past, they may have faltered. Road wins in Baku, Azerbaijan, Newcastle and Cardiff has this team flying back up the table after two defeats to open the season.

One player to keep an eye on moving forward is Alex Iwobi. The England-born Nigerian international winger has been in fine form recently, and could have a big impact against a struggling Fulham squad.

After looking so solid defensively through most of the Championship season in 2017-2018, Fulham has failed to make the grade so far in the Premier League. Getting a win over a London rival could be a big boost moving forward for the Cottagers.