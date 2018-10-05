More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Report: Mourinho to be fired after Newcastle match

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
According to a report by David McDonnell of English publication The Mirror, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be fired this weekend no matter the result of United’s match against Newcastle on Saturday.

The report states that Mourinho is “past the point of no return” in the eyes of the Manchester United board. The Red Devils are off to their worst start to a top-flight season in 29 years, sitting in 10th place with 10 points through seven matches. They have failed to win in four straight matches across all competitions, with losses to West Ham in the Premier League plus one to Derby County on penalties in League Cup action.

The Mirror’s report cites “senior United sources” and states the leader of the charge to make a change is executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Letting Mourinho go would be a costly move to the club, as he signed a contract extension just nine months ago that runs through 2020 with an option for one more year. He reportedly makes upwards of $23.6 million per year, and United would be required to honor the remaining balance on his contract should they cut him loose.

Mourinho has come under fire from the media for his divisive treatment of players such as Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, but has managed to keep the supporters on his side, reflected by the repeated chants in support of Mourinho during Manchester United home matches at Old Trafford. However, the fans have also voiced their displeasure at the performances on the pitch, booing the team off in the most recent 0-0 draw with Valencia at Old Trafford in Champions League play.

The Mirror report does not address why Manchester United has decided Mourinho’s fate so late in the week and then left him with an apparent lame duck status for the Newcastle match. Should Mourinho indeed go, assistant coach Michael Carrick would likely take charge in an interim role, the report states. Zinedine Zidane has been repeatedly mentioned as a favorite for the potential opening, having been without a job since leaving Real Madrid this summer on his own accord.

Each and every day it feels like there is a fresh, newsworthy incident involving Mourinho. The most recent sign of Mourinho’s combative nature came Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Newcastle match. He was asked, “Are the fans assured that you’re doing everything that you can to try and turn this around?” Instead of answering the question, Mourinho simply stared blankly at the reporters for several seconds before the press officer was forced to move the press conference forward. The press conference featured a mere six questions and took less than four minutes before Mourinho decided he’d had enough.

Should Mourinho end up sacked, it would mark his fourth tenure in his last five in which he was either fired or left in the third season. The only tenure that stands out of the usual path is his two-year stretch at Inter before he departed for Real Madrid.

Mourinho’s potential sacking would also mean that all three managers who have attempted to follow in Sir Alex Ferguson‘s footsteps will have failed, as the club has still yet to win a Premier League title in the wake of his retirement. David Moyes failed to last even a full calendar year, while Louis Van Gaal made it almost two years in charge and Mourinho has been at his current position since May of 2016.

Brighton 1-0 West Ham: Hammers thorn Murray does it again

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
  • Glenn Murray scored his 5th goal of the PL season
  • Brighton moved to 10th in the PL table
  • West Ham loses for first time since September 1

Glenn Murray continued his personal assault on the Hammers, scoring the opener 25 minutes as Brighton & Hove Albion topped West Ham 1-0 at Falmer Stadium on Friday. Murray’s goal marked his sixth score on West Ham in his last five Premier League matches against the club.

West Ham had lost all three previous visits to Falmer Stadium in top-flight play, and Friday was more of the same as they were frustrated by the hosts’ solid defensive organization and put under pressure by the counter-attack.

As both teams began to feel the opponent out and build their way into the match, West Ham looked the more dangerous side early on. However, there was little action on goal through the opening 20 minutes, with just one shot on target combined between the two sides. That would change 25 minutes in, as Brighton struck first. A fabulous run down the left by Beram Kayal saw his cross land perfectly at the foot of Murray, who had snuck in between the central defenders and was virtually unmarked.

That was the only real moment through the rest of the first half, and into the second half West Ham began to push for an equalizer. Felipe Anderson delivered a dangerous cross into the area on 55 minutes, but it was deflected out for a corner. Three minutes later, the Hammers came close on another corner as Fabian Balbuena just couldn’t get his head to the in-swinger.

With the visitors unable to make their mark on the scoresheet, Brighton slowly regained the ascendency. With two minutes left in regulation, Brighton appeared to have a second as a shot from Jose Izquierdo was parried by Lukasz Fabianski right into the path of Jurgen Locadia, but the flag went up. Replays showed the decision was extremely tight, and could have been given in Brighton’s favor had VAR been in play.

The ending was chaotic. In the first minute of stoppage time, Marko Arnautovic blasted one over the Brighton bar on a cut-back from Lucas Perez. West Ham pressured the Brighton back line as the game wound down, but the home defensive unit held strong to keep the Hammers from troubling Matthew Ryan.

The victory pushed Brighton up to 12th in the Premier League table with eight points, while West Ham drops to 15th as Brighton leaps them with all three points.

Diego Costa’s Atleti woes continue with hamstring injury

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
Diego Costa hasn’t scored a La Liga goal since February. That drought is set to remain unbroken for a significant amount of time.

The Spanish international has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for an unspecified amount of time, leaving Atletico Madrid without its top target man. The team confirmed the injury on its official website, but did not give a timetable for his return, only that he is “pending further evaluation.” Local media has reported a potential three-week layoff for Costa, which is normal for hamstring injuries. Should it linger, which hamstring problems have the potential to do, it could potentially leave him sidelined for around four to six weeks.

Costa was hauled off after 69 minutes of Atletico’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, replaced by 22-year-old midfielder Rodri. It’s unclear who will take over for Costa up front, but it’s possible that 30-year-old Nikola Kalinic – who has just 79 total minutes played so far this season after signing from AC Milan this past summer – could be the man to enter the fray. Star attacker Antoine Grizemann could also move forward to center forward, as he normally sits behind Costa in a second-striker role.

The 29-year-old has three goals on the season, but none have come in league play. He scored a pair in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid way back on August 15, followed by Atletico’s equalizer in an eventual 2-1 come-from-behind win over Monaco in the Champions League group stage opener. Still, he is goalless in La Liga play despite playing 584 out of a possible 630 minutes.

With Costa out of goalscoring form, Atletico has struggled mightily as a whole to score goals. They have only lost one match this season in league play, but have three draws where they’ve scored a combined total of two goals.

Watch Live: Brighton v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
Brighton & Hove Albion host West Ham United on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Chris Hughton‘s men aim to get back to winning ways against Manuel Pellegrini‘s in-form Hammers.

The Seagulls have just one win in their opening seven games of the season, but that was at home against Manchester United and they have turned the Amex into a fortress.

As for West Ham, they’ve beat Everton and Man United in recent weeks, with a draw against high-flying Chelsea sandwiched in-between. Not bad at all after a dodgy start to the season under their new manager.

In team news Brighton bring in Iranian forward Jahanbakhsh for his first PL start, while West Ham are unchanged.

USMNT confirm Pulisic, Adams out injured

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team has lost two of its star youngsters to injury for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

On Friday the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced that both Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have had to withdraw from David Sarachan’s latest squad due to injury.

Per the release, the USSF confirmed that Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle and Adams has an issue with back spasms.

The injury to Pulisic, 20, seems quite serious as Borussia Dortmund released a statement on Wednesday as he didn’t feature in their UEFA Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

This is a big blow for interim head coach Sarachan as Pulisic is his best attacking talent and Adams has been a mainstay in midfield over the past 12 months for the USMNT, as the New York Red Bulls product scored the winner (his first international goal) in a friendly against Mexico in September.

Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault has been added to the roster to take the number of players up to 23.

The USMNT host Colombia in Tampa on Oct. 11, then play against Peru in East Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 16.

There have been whispers about Pulisic not being committed to play for the USMNT as he took the summer off from friendlies and this was the first squad he was named in since last May.

Yet he has been suffering from small injuries for Dortmund at the start of this season and he will obviously be out for quite some time with this torn calf muscle. In-between the injuries Pulisic has had a fine start to the season with the Bundesliga giants, scoring twice and adding an assist after his fine displays in preseason on home soil. 