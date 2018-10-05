Subdued Mourinho admits United’s form not good enough

Jose Mourinho was subdued and rather quiet in his latest rapid press conference on Friday.

Ahead of Manchester United’s game against Newcastle on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho’s press conference lasted less than 210 seconds with several short responses once again.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Mourinho was asked if five games without a win would not be acceptable for a club of United’s size and he simply replied: “Yes, I accept.”

He was then asked about their worst-ever start to a Premier League season as they sit 10th in the table and are nine points off top spot.

“We can do much better. To do that we need points – points we lost in the last two matches,” Mourinho said. “With one point out of six, to improve that position we need these three points. But we know our opponent, for different reasons, also want to win. Very, very, very good coach, and a team that is always very organized, especially against teams that are int he first part of the table.”

Mourinho was then pushed on United’s home form, which has seen their fans become increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford with their win on the opening day against Leicester City their only home victory so far.

“Only one defeat at home all season. Only one defeat in the last seven matches but no victories at home in the past three matches. Three draws. Not the feeling of defeat but not happiness of victory. It is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday,” Mourinho said.

And that, pretty much, was that.

Mourinho has some tough decisions to make in terms of his starting lineup, with several players underperforming in his team. Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have looked out of sorts, while the defensive lineup has been particularly poor for a Mourinho team with several miscues in defeats to West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham this season.

There is plenty for Mourinho to mull over between now and the kick off tomorrow, and it seems the Portuguese coach has chosen to keep a low profile amid United’s struggles. If they get a big win against winless Newcastle, don’t be surprised if he comes out swinging at his critics once again.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports