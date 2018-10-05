USMNT confirm Pulisic, Adams out injured

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. men’s national team has lost two of its star youngsters to injury for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

On Friday the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced that both Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have had to withdraw from David Sarachan’s latest squad due to injury.

Per the release, the USSF confirmed that Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle and Adams has an issue with back spasms.

The injury to Pulisic, 20, seems quite serious as Borussia Dortmund released a statement on Wednesday as he didn’t feature in their UEFA Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

This is a big blow for interim head coach Sarachan as Pulisic is his best attacking talent and Adams has been a mainstay in midfield over the past 12 months for the USMNT, as the New York Red Bulls product scored the winner (his first international goal) in a friendly against Mexico in September.

Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault has been added to the roster to take the number of players up to 23.

The USMNT host Colombia in Tampa on Oct. 11, then play against Peru in East Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 16.

There have been whispers about Pulisic not being committed to play for the USMNT as he took the summer off from friendlies and this was the first squad he was named in since last May.

Yet he has been suffering from small injuries for Dortmund at the start of this season and he will obviously be out for quite some time with this torn calf muscle. In-between the injuries Pulisic has had a fine start to the season with the Bundesliga giants, scoring twice and adding an assist after his fine displays in preseason on home soil.

