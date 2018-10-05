More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
USMNT confirm Pulisic, Adams out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 2:14 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team has lost two of its star youngsters to injury for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

On Friday the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced that both Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have had to withdraw from David Sarachan’s latest squad due to injury.

Per the release, the USSF confirmed that Pulisic has suffered a torn calf muscle and Adams has an issue with back spasms.

The injury to Pulisic, 20, seems quite serious as Borussia Dortmund released a statement on Wednesday as he didn’t feature in their UEFA Champions League clash with AS Monaco.

This is a big blow for interim head coach Sarachan as Pulisic is his best attacking talent and Adams has been a mainstay in midfield over the past 12 months for the USMNT, as the New York Red Bulls product scored the winner (his first international goal) in a friendly against Mexico in September.

Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault has been added to the roster to take the number of players up to 23.

The USMNT host Colombia in Tampa on Oct. 11, then play against Peru in East Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 16.

There have been whispers about Pulisic not being committed to play for the USMNT as he took the summer off from friendlies and this was the first squad he was named in since last May.

Yet he has been suffering from small injuries for Dortmund at the start of this season and he will obviously be out for quite some time with this torn calf muscle. In-between the injuries Pulisic has had a fine start to the season with the Bundesliga giants, scoring twice and adding an assist after his fine displays in preseason on home soil. 

Brighton & Hove Albion host West Ham United on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Chris Hughton‘s men aim to get back to winning ways against Manuel Pellegrini‘s in-form Hammers.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

The Seagulls have just one win in their opening seven games of the season, but that was at home against Manchester United and they have turned the Amex into a fortress.

As for West Ham, they’ve beat Everton and Man United in recent weeks, with a draw against high-flying Chelsea sandwiched in-between. Not bad at all after a dodgy start to the season under their new manager.

In team news Brighton bring in Iranian forward Jahanbakhsh for his first PL start, while West Ham are unchanged.

LINEUPS

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 1:28 PM EDT
Week 8 of the Premier League season is here as the huge clash between Liverpool and Man City takes center stage ahead of the international break.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM ]

Brighton 0-2 West Ham – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 2-0 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 4-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Fulham 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 3-3 Man City – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Leicester 1-1 Everton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Watford 3-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Week 8 of the 2018-19 Premier League season is almost here, with the final matchweek before the two week international break having plenty of intriguing games and the big one, Liverpool vs. Manchester City, ending the weekend in style.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM

Sunday
7 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
9:15 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM
11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

POWA Index rankings: US owned Premier League clubs thriving

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 5, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
A new way to look at the value of sports teams has emerged, with the POWA Index ranking the real-time commercial impact of sponsorship for the top teams on the planet across all sports.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

POWA say there are “the world’s first data-driven, real-time sports sponsorship valuation engine” as they provide valuations based on “traditional media, digital platforms and fan interactions” for sporting brands across the globe.

In their findings, one thing is clear: the Premier League clubs owned by U.S. businesses or individuals are doing very well.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all in the top 10, with the Premier League as a whole in fifth spot just behind the NFL. The giants of Real Madrid and Barcelona sit in second and third, with the NBA sitting in top spot as things stand.

Overall, close to 50 percent of the top 50 teams in this list are run by U.S. backed organizations, which shows the strength of their ability to turn a team into a strong sponsorship brand.

However POWA Index Commissioner, Michael Flynn, believes that traditional U.S. Sports leagues will start to follow in the footsteps of the Premier League and La Liga when it comes to sponsorship deals and opportunities.

“A thorough review of the POWA Index shows that each of the leagues and clubs worldwide has its own set of strengths and challenges. The US has always been a pioneer in the commercialisation of sport but the sponsorship market is becoming increasingly global. In the next few years these rights-holders are likely to be both collaborators and competitors in the sponsorship market as the NBA, NFL and MLB seek to follow European football rights-holders in expanding their global fan-bases.

“In parallel, the 13 soccer rights-holders in the POWA Index top 20 have their eye on the US-market, with annual summer tours in the region, La Liga planning regular season games, and the FIFA World Cup due to be staged in North America in 2026. It’s a fascinating era for the sponsorship market, which is why we created the POWA Index as a real-time scouting system to help our subscribers learn lessons right across the global sports landscape.”

Take a look below at the current top 20 for October, with the POWA Index being updated regularly right here.