AT HALF: Newcastle up 2 on Man Utd behind Kenedy, Muto

Bournemouth have 16 points on the board after eight games of the Premier League season.

At this stage last season they only had four points from a possible 24.

Eddie Howe’s youngsters smashed 10-man Watford 4-0 on Saturday to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they’ve won five of their opening eight games of the season. In a week where the club revealed they aren’t moving ahead with plans to move to a new stadium and instead stay at their 11,000 capacity home at the Vitality, at least their ambition on the pitch shows how far they can go.

Howe was delighted with the manner of the win at Watford and believes his team are capable of beating anyone, on their day.

“We are very pleased with the result. This is a tough place to come and Watford have been in good form. It wasn’t the perfect performance but we are happy,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We believe we are capable of beating anyone when we are on top of our game. It is good that I think there is room to improve. We like to stay in the background and as underdogs. We will go about our work in a controlled way.”

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Welsh youngster David Brooks (who has now scored in back-to-back games) detailed the key to Bournemouth’s incredible start.

“Hopefully I can continue this form but the main focus was three points and we got that. As an attacking player you want to create and score as many as you can. The boys are on fire,” Brooks said. “I came here to prove I was good enough for the Premier League and I hope I am doing that.”

Brooks, 21, is certainly making a big difference and alongside Callum Wilson and Josh King they tore Watford apart as Christian Kabasele was sent off in the first half and gave a penalty kick away. The combination of pace and slick passing has seen Bournemouth begin this season by surprising many, but Howe and his players don’t seem that surprised with their form.

Bournemouth’s fixture list has been kind to them, as the only top six team they’ve faced so far is Chelsea, but they’re making the most of their fine early season form. This is their best-ever start to a PL season in their fourth campaign in the top flight and it has set them up for a decent run of games coming up.

Next up they have a South Coast derby against Southampton after the international break, then they play Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle before facing Arsenal.

So, we could well be talking about Bournemouth making a sustained challenge to finish in the top six and qualifying for Europe between now and December. On this form, they could be the Burnley of 2018-19.

