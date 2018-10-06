More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Bale, Benzema injuries deepen Real Madrid’s struggles

Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 9:55 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid’s injuries keep mounting after Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema had to be substituted on Saturday in the 1-0 loss at Alaves.

Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui says both forwards needed to leave the match because of unspecified injuries.

Benzema did not start the second half, while Bale was replaced late after appearing to ask to be substituted.

Lopetegui says “the injuries to Karim and Gareth greatly limited what we could do.”

Madrid was already without injured backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal, while Francisco “Isco” Alarcon is unavailable while he recovers from surgery for appendicitis.

The loss was Madrid’s fourth match in a row without scoring a goal.

After an international break, Madrid’s next game is at home against Levante on Oct. 20. It then hosts Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League before visiting Barcelona on Oct. 28.

The 2 Robbies: Mourinho claims “It’s a Manhunt”

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a detailed look at a come from behind win for Manchester United at Old Trafford (00:35) and how it might have saved Jose Mourinho’s job (10:00). They also looked to the future and what Manchester United need to do if they decide to sack the Portuguese manager (19:25). Then finished up with a few words on Newcastle United and Mike Ashley’s promise to spend in January (28:10).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Serie A: Juventus stretch lead to 9 points with latest win

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Udinese 0-2 Juventus

Juventus’ charge toward an eighth straight Serie A title continued at full speed on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over 15th-place Udinese. Rodrigo Betancur and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the goals, four minutes apart beginning in the 33rd.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side is a perfect eight-for-eight thus far in league play, and last season’s 38-game title battle — as opposed to their typical 30-game sprint — appears to have been a one-season blip, with order fully restored in 2018-19.

Empoli 0-2 Roma

Roma, along with Napoli, are the nearest challengers to Juve’s throne. Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Empoli keeps Eusebio Di Francesco’s side within 10 points of the top spot. Translation: it’s a steep, uphill battle from here.

Steven Nzonzi and Edin Dzeko were the goalscorers — in the 36th and 85th minutes. Roma have won four in a row after a very poor start to the season saw them win just once in their first five games. Realistically, their title hopes were gone by then.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 2-0 Bologna

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Genoa vs. Parma — 6:30 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Chievo — 9 a.m. ET
Lazio vs. Fiorentina — 9 a.m. ET
Atalanta vs. Sampdoria — 9 a.m. ET
Napoli vs. Sassuolo — 12 p.m. ET
SPAL vs. Inter Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET

La Liga: Alaves go 2nd after beating Real Madrid

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

Not a lot is going right at Real Madrid these days. A quick rundown of Los Blancos‘ current struggles: four games without scoring a goal (all competitions – 409 minutes in total); four games without a win; three losses in their last four games. It’s the first time the club has gone four games without scoring a goal since 1985.

Fortunately for Julen Lopetegui’s side, Barcelona have also gone into a similar slide of late, leaving the two sides level on 14 points — though Barca now have a game in hand.

Saturday’s shocking defeat away to Alaves saw Madrid fall to third place in the league table, where they’re now looking up at the tiny Basque Country side. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Co., appear destined for a disappointing scoreless draw as the final whistle drew nearer and nearer. Then came the 95th minute, when Manu Garcia headed home from the doorstep to beat the capital giants for the first time in 18 years.

Lopetegui was already under a bit of pressure prior to Saturday’s defeat, but he insists he isn’t worried about his status as Madrid manager. Not even three months into his tenure, this would require an unfathomably quick trigger finger, even by Real Madrid’s impressive standards.

“We coaches are exposed to these situations, but we just think about how we can keep working,” he said. “We are in October. It is not a good situation, but 10 days ago it was.”

Elsewhere in La Liga

Girona 2-3 Eibar
Getafe 0-1 Levante
Leganes 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Valladolid vs. Huesca — 6 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espaynol vs. Villarreal — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo — 12:30 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET

Bundesliga: Bayern lose; BVB win on last kick; McKennie, Wood score

Marius Becker/dpa via AP
Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich slumped to another defeat in the Bundesliga as Borussia Moenchengladbach pounded the defending champion 3-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund maintained its unbeaten start in dramatic fashion.

Bayern, beaten by Hertha Berlin last weekend, was bidding to end a three-game run without a win, but the latest loss will pile the pressure on Niko Kovac and call into question his ongoing tenure as coach.

“We’re making too many individual mistakes and these are causing uncertainty in the team,” Kovac said.

Bayern started the season with seven wins across all competitions, but has dropped to fifth after seven rounds of the league, four points behind Dortmund.

Gladbach striker Alassane Plea capped a fine team move by eluding Niklas Suele and curling his shot from distance beyond Manuel Neuer inside the far post in the 10th.

Just six minutes later, Lars Stindl left Mats Hummels standing and made it 2-0. Jonas Hofmann played the final pass for both goals.

Kovac brought on Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry in a bid to shake a response from his side at the break, but `Gladbach maintained its grip of the game.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside, and Patrick Herrmann rubbed salt in Bayern’s wounds when he scored the third with minutes to play.

Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer completed a hat trick with the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

The Spanish striker twice drew Dortmund level before Mario Goetze, another substitute, scored on his first league appearance of the season to make it 3-2 to Dortmund in the 84th minute.

Dortmund fans were already celebrating what they thought was another comeback win – the side came from two goals down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 last weekend — when Michael Gregoritsch replied for the visitors with a header from a corner for 3-3.

Dortmund’s final chance came after Sergio Cordova conceded a free kick for a brutal foul on Achraf Hakimi. Alcacer fired the set-piece over the Augsburg wall in the sixth minute of injury time.

“It’s fantastic, for the spectators, but also for us, because anything was possible – counterattacks, goals,” an emotional Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said.

“With this support behind us, the team has belief, it’s clear, but we always try to play, even if there are some things to be corrected, especially in defense.”

The win kept Favre’s side top of the league going into the international break.

The Swiss coach singled out Alcacer for praise.

“A very, very, very good transfer,” Favre said of the summer signing from Barcelona.

Alcacer has six goals in three league appearances, all of them as a substitute.

United States internationals Weston McKennie and Bobby Wood helped their sides to wins.

McKennie followed up his first goal in the Champions League on Wednesday with his first in the Bundesliga to set Schalke on its way to beating promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-0.

It was Schalke’s third win in a week including the victory over Lokomotiv Moscow after it started the league with five defeats.

Wood scored twice in the first half to help Hannover climb off the bottom with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

 

Wood, who hadn’t scored for the club since his summer switch from relegated Hamburger SV, scored both with his head off crosses from Miiko Albornoz.

Also, Mainz held Hertha Berlin to 0-0.