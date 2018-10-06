Bournemouth hammer 10-man Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth beat 10-man Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as the Cherries secured their biggest-ever away win in the Premier League.

Two first half goals from Josh King and another from David Brooks made it 3-0, then Callum Wilson made it 4-0 after the break as Watford’s Christian Kabasele was sent off as he gave away a penalty kick.

With the win Bournemouth move up to fifth in the table and have 16 points as they jump above Watford who remain on 13 points.

After a lively start to the game, the first key moment arrived as a free kick into the box saw Watford’s Kabasele flatten Asmir Begovic and was booked for his troubles.

Moments later Begovic saved Will Hughes‘ volley after a goalmouth scramble as the hosts settled well but then Bournemouth struck on the counter to take the lead.

Josh King flew down the left flank moments after Watford called for a handball in the box, and he found Wilson in the box but his shot was well saved by Ben Foster. However, Brooks was on hand to calmly slot home to put the Cherries 1-0 up.

Craig Cathcart somehow headed wide when completely unmarked at a corner, as the Hornets pushed hard for an equalizer. Wilson was then guilty of missing a big chance at the other end as he headed wide with the goal gaping.

Kabasele then took down King in the box and was handed a second yellow card as King scored the penalty kick to give Bournemouth a 2-0 lead and leave Watford with 10 men. And it got worse for Watford as King nodded home Wilson’s cross right on half time to make it 3-0. Game over.

In the second half it was a case of damage limitation for Watford but they conceded again within two minutes of the restart.

A cross from the left from Ryan Fraser found Wilson and he finished at the second attempt after being left wide open. 4-0. Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue then had a disagreement on a sorry afternoon for the Hornets.

Bournemouth eased to victory in the latter stages as they threatened to score more on the break, but Howe’s side settled for four goals and a clean sheet as their fantastic start to the season continues.

