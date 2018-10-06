More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Bournemouth “on fire” as they surge up to fifth

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Bournemouth have 16 points on the board after eight games of the Premier League season.

At this stage last season they only had four points from a possible 24.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Eddie Howe’s youngsters smashed 10-man Watford 4-0 on Saturday to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they’ve won five of their opening eight games of the season. In a week where the club revealed they aren’t moving ahead with plans to move to a new stadium and instead stay at their 11,000 capacity home at the Vitality, at least their ambition on the pitch shows how far they can go.

Howe was delighted with the manner of the win at Watford and believes his team are capable of beating anyone, on their day.

“We are very pleased with the result. This is a tough place to come and Watford have been in good form. It wasn’t the perfect performance but we are happy,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We believe we are capable of beating anyone when we are on top of our game. It is good that I think there is room to improve. We like to stay in the background and as underdogs. We will go about our work in a controlled way.”

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Welsh youngster David Brooks (who has now scored in back-to-back games) detailed the key to Bournemouth’s incredible start.

“Hopefully I can continue this form but the main focus was three points and we got that. As an attacking player you want to create and score as many as you can. The boys are on fire,” Brooks said. “I came here to prove I was good enough for the Premier League and I hope I am doing that.”

Brooks, 21, is certainly making a big difference and alongside Callum Wilson and Josh King they tore Watford apart as Christian Kabasele was sent off in the first half and gave a penalty kick away. The combination of pace and slick passing has seen Bournemouth begin this season by surprising many, but Howe and his players don’t seem that surprised with their form.

Bournemouth’s fixture list has been kind to them, as the only top six team they’ve faced so far is Chelsea, but they’re making the most of their fine early season form. This is their best-ever start to a PL season in their fourth campaign in the top flight and it has set them up for a decent run of games coming up.

Next up they have a South Coast derby against Southampton after the international break, then they play Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle before facing Arsenal.

So, we could well be talking about Bournemouth making a sustained challenge to finish in the top six and qualifying for Europe between now and December. On this form, they could be the Burnley of 2018-19.

AT HALF: Newcastle up 2 on Man Utd behind Kenedy, Muto

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
Newcastle United has stunned struggling Manchester United with a pair of early goals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Newcastle had a lead inside of seven minutes, a throw-in finding Ayoze Perez for an inch-perfect through ball to Kenedy. The Brazilian loanee from Chelsea, cut around Ashley Young and curled his shot past David De Gea.

[ STREAM: Second half live ]

A wake-up call it wasn’t, as new Magpies forward Muto then danced past Young inside the 18 to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute.

De Gea made a terrific save on Jonjo Shelvey in the 18th minute to keep the deficit at two. Here’s the second goal:

Wolves not getting ahead of themselves: “There are no targets”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
For a long time, Wolverhampton Wanderers were serial Top Four contenders in England’s top flight, only to participate in just five Premier League seasons since 1984.

[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Wolves ]

This is that fifth campaign, and Wolves look a more like the former than the latter. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are now seventh on the Premier League table after extending their unbeaten league run to six matches with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Wolves have also drawn both Manchester City and Manchester United this season, a lone loss coming in the second match of the campaign at Leicester City (the side who also handed them a League Cup ouster).

Still, Nuno isn’t trying to get ahead of himself. From the BBC:

“We go game by game – now it is the international break, players can go to their teams, enjoy it and and play some good football. We will work with other aspects of the squad and we go game by game – there are no targets.”

No targets, sure. But the boss gives himself a way a little bit when he talks about the performance of his squad.

“I look at the situation before,” he said. “The base of team was here last season, so everyone knows their tasks. All the squad know their tasks, and with other options for sure the response would be good as well.”

Watford and Brighton are next before a pair of North London opponents in Spurs and Arsenal. A pair of wins before those encounters would surely have Wolves reassessing their targets.

Sigurdsson’s stunner wins it for Everton at Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
  • Richarlison scores 4th PL goal
  • Leicester skipper Morgan sent off
  • Ricardo grabs first Leicester goal
  • Sigurdsson scores 50th PL goal

Everton beat 10-man Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the Toffees securing back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Richarlison gave Everton the lead but Ricardo Pereira‘s superb goal made it 1-1 before the break. Wes Morgan was then sent off after picking up a second yellow card and Everton won it thanks to a stunner from distance from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the win Everton move up to 10th on 12 points, while Leicester sit in ninth with 12 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

After a bright start from Leicester, it was Everton who took the lead after a moment of magic from Bernard.

The Brazilian playmaker, making his first PL start, cut in from the left and dinked the ball to the back post for Richarlison to finish.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Everton kept pouring forward and Richarlison crossed for Sigurdsson who looked to be bundled over as he was about to tap in but no penalty kick was given. The game continued in an end-to-end fashion as Jamie Vardy nodded wide and Theo Walcott had a shot tipped over.

Walcott then went down easily under pressure from Harry Maguire and at the other end Vardy raced free after a long ball over the top but got his finish all wrong. Leicester then equalized on the break, as they cleared a corner from Everton and Ricardo popped up on the left flank before cutting inside and sending a finish past Jordan Pickford at the near post. 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half Everton looked dangerous on the break as Walcott forced Kasper Schmeichel into a stop down low.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men as Morgan received his second yellow card for taking down Richarlison for a third time during the game.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Sigurdsson slammed a shot towards the bottom corner which Schmeichel tipped wide as Everton pushed hard for a winner.

Moments later Sigurdsson won it for Everton as he turned superbly in the middle of the pitch and belted home a wonderful effort into the top corner from over 30 yards out.

A goal worthy of winning any game, even though Daniel Amarety should have equalized for Leicester but he got his finish all wrong.

Huddersfield Town grabs deserved draw at Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Gudmundsson sets up Vokes opener
  • Lowe does same for Schindler in 2nd half
  • Terriers winless this season, out attempt Burnley 19-6

Sam Vokes and Christopher Schindler traded goals as Burnley and Huddersfield Town will be disappointed to share points at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw pushes Burnley 12th with eight points, while Huddersfield is 18th with three.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Johann Berg Gudmundsson sent a cross to Vokes, and the big Welshman thumped it past Jonas Lossl.

When Huddersfield Town goes down one this season, having scored just thrice in eight matches, expecting a comeback win seems a bridge too far.

Huddersfield would level, however, with Schindler leaping to head Chris Lowe‘s cross past Joe Hart.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]