Marius Becker/dpa via AP

Bundesliga: Bayern lose; BVB win on last kick; McKennie, Wood score

Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich slumped to another defeat in the Bundesliga as Borussia Moenchengladbach pounded the defending champion 3-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund maintained its unbeaten start in dramatic fashion.

Bayern, beaten by Hertha Berlin last weekend, was bidding to end a three-game run without a win, but the latest loss will pile the pressure on Niko Kovac and call into question his ongoing tenure as coach.

“We’re making too many individual mistakes and these are causing uncertainty in the team,” Kovac said.

Bayern started the season with seven wins across all competitions, but has dropped to fifth after seven rounds of the league, four points behind Dortmund.

Gladbach striker Alassane Plea capped a fine team move by eluding Niklas Suele and curling his shot from distance beyond Manuel Neuer inside the far post in the 10th.

Just six minutes later, Lars Stindl left Mats Hummels standing and made it 2-0. Jonas Hofmann played the final pass for both goals.

Kovac brought on Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry in a bid to shake a response from his side at the break, but `Gladbach maintained its grip of the game.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside, and Patrick Herrmann rubbed salt in Bayern’s wounds when he scored the third with minutes to play.

Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer completed a hat trick with the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

The Spanish striker twice drew Dortmund level before Mario Goetze, another substitute, scored on his first league appearance of the season to make it 3-2 to Dortmund in the 84th minute.

Dortmund fans were already celebrating what they thought was another comeback win – the side came from two goals down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 last weekend — when Michael Gregoritsch replied for the visitors with a header from a corner for 3-3.

Dortmund’s final chance came after Sergio Cordova conceded a free kick for a brutal foul on Achraf Hakimi. Alcacer fired the set-piece over the Augsburg wall in the sixth minute of injury time.

“It’s fantastic, for the spectators, but also for us, because anything was possible – counterattacks, goals,” an emotional Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said.

“With this support behind us, the team has belief, it’s clear, but we always try to play, even if there are some things to be corrected, especially in defense.”

The win kept Favre’s side top of the league going into the international break.

The Swiss coach singled out Alcacer for praise.

“A very, very, very good transfer,” Favre said of the summer signing from Barcelona.

Alcacer has six goals in three league appearances, all of them as a substitute.

United States internationals Weston McKennie and Bobby Wood helped their sides to wins.

McKennie followed up his first goal in the Champions League on Wednesday with his first in the Bundesliga to set Schalke on its way to beating promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-0.

It was Schalke’s third win in a week including the victory over Lokomotiv Moscow after it started the league with five defeats.

Wood scored twice in the first half to help Hannover climb off the bottom with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

 

Wood, who hadn’t scored for the club since his summer switch from relegated Hamburger SV, scored both with his head off crosses from Miiko Albornoz.

Also, Mainz held Hertha Berlin to 0-0.

PL Sunday preview: Title-race showdown at Anfield

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures consists of three games featuring four of the six sides with top-four aspirations, including the big one: the one we’ve all been waiting for since they met in the Champions League quarterfinals in April, Liverpool versus Manchester City.

Fulham vs. Arsenal — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Arsenal seek their sixth straight PL win on Sunday when Unai Emery and Co., make the short trip south to the River Thames and head west until they float up to Craven Cottage. Emery has settled in quickly — and quietly — since back-to-back defeats to Man City and Chelsea to being his first season at the Emirates Stadium. While they’ve managed more than a handful of goals en route to five straight wins, it’s the defensive record (just four goals conceded, including back-to-back clean sheets against Everton and Watford) which has given the Gunners a foundation to build upon. Just two points separate Arsenal from fourth-place Chelsea.

Down at the other end of the table — 17th place, to be exact — Fulham are winless in their last four league games and have just five points to show for their first seven outings after spending more than $130 million this summer after winning promotion from the Championship. Injuries have been a key cause the Cottagers’ early-season struggles, as manager Slavisa Jokanovic has already used nine different defenders in PL play. American defender Tim Ream returned last weekend after missing the start of the season with a back injury and should do his part to stabilize a side that has conceded 16 goals in seven games.

INJURIES: Fulham — OUT: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder), Joe Bryan (hamstring) | Arsenal — OUT: Petr Cech (hamstring), Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness)

Southampton vs. Chelsea — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The good news fro Chelsea: they’re still unbeaten to start the PL season. The slightly-less-great news: it’s been three weeks since they last won a PL game and they’re in danger of falling away from the leading pack, which presently consists of Liverpool and Man City. The Blues have won six straight games against Southampton (all competitions), including the FA Cup semifinal in April.

“We have lost two points in both our last two (league) games, so obviously we want to get three points as much as we can,” defender Cesar Azpilicueta said this week. “We weren’t able to in the last two games so we need to improve because every time we go onto the pitch, we want to win.”

Southampton, on the other hand, currently sit 16th in the midst of a three-game winless skid, including back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. It’s been 205 minutes since Saints last scored a goal in PL play, and they have a bottom-five offensive record this season (six goals in seven games). Mark Hughes will be desperately hoping that edging past Everton on penalty kicks in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday gives his side a much needed boost with the busy winter period not so far away now.

INJURIES: Southampton — OUT: None | Chelsea — OUT: Marco Van Ginkel (knee)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The last time Man City visited Anfield, they conceded three times in the game’s opening half-hour on their way to a 3-0 first-leg defeat, and a disheartening exit from the Champions League. The visit before that, Pep Guardiola‘s side conceded four times — including a three-goal barrage that lasted just nine minutes — as they watched their 22-game unbeaten start to the season vanish at Anfield. It’s been more than 15 years since City last beat Liverpool on Merseyside, as they’ve lost 11 times at Anfield since May 3, 2003.

Guardiola has not yet revealed whether or not Kevin De Bruyne (knee) will return after two months on the sidelines, though City have managed just fine — thus far — without their play-making genius. A run of four straight wins (by a combined score of 12-1) have vaulted City back ahead of Liverpool for the top spot in the table, thanks to the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend. Jurgen Klopp‘s side was perfect up until its trip to Stamford Bridge.

Klopp was very quick to downplay his side’s recent success against City, knowing his side is in for another colossal battle on Sunday.

“We won the last three games against City — twice in the Champions League and once in the league. After none of these games do you go into the dressing room and think, ‘Now we’ve got it, now we know how to beat Manchester City.’

“There is no real way; there isn’t one thing you have to do so you can beat them. That’s not there. You need a fantastic football team — which I have, thank God — with an outstanding character, ready for being really brave, ready for making mistakes in a very difficult game against an outstanding opponent.”

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (back), Adam Lallana (groin) | Man City — OUT: Claudio Bravo (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Ilkay Gundogan (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (foot)

What did we learn in the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
It was a wild Saturday in the Premier League, as we had blowout wins, red cards, stunning goals and some huge shocks all rolled into six games.

Below we focus on the key stories to come out of Saturday’s PL action, and there’s only one place to start…

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are still a mess

My word, what a comeback. Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday just when it seemed like Mourinho was on the brink of being fired. Newcastle crumbled in the second half after racing into a 2-0 lead but they still had plenty of chances to score against United’s shaky defensive unit. However, with their backs against the wall, United’s players dug deep and fought for Mourinho. That was a huge question mark heading into this game with the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and others said to have fallen out with their manager. This could be the turning point and heading into the international break there will be some kind of positivity around United.

But they are still in a mess. And how much is Mourinho to blame? Reports had circulated that Mourinho would be fired regardless of the result. United had called that report as “nonsense” but the situation is still far from being sorted. Surely the only way is up from here? The subs he made and the way his senior players stood tall told us that they still want to play for Mourinho. That’s huge.

“In the second half the players gave absolutely everything. There was nothing left to give. I am 55, I am mature, I can cope with it and I can live with it. I think clearly, some of the boys, they are not coping well with it,” Mourinho said. “The way they started the game was absolutely panicking. Every ball that was in our box, I thought in some moments we could even score in our own goal. For me, it is not easy, but life is made of experiences and some are new and some are deja vu. This is new but makes me not just a better manager but a better person. I now understand things better in the industry. There is a lot of wickedness in something that should be beautiful.”

So far this season, Mourinho has created a cloud of negativity at Old Trafford with his players looking scared to play and they made a very poor Newcastle side look like world beaters early on. He called out Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford for criticism after the game which may not help him in the long run, but he continues to clash with his players. With Pogba and Nemanja Matic playing at center back in the second half, Mourinho also seemed to be sending a thinly-veiled message to Ed Woodward and the board at United: you didn’t get me the players I wanted this summer and this is your fault. Of course, the fault for United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season lies at the door of Mourinho, his players and the hierarchy, and you get the sense that this situation can be turned around with everyone pulling in the right direction. But so much has to change. United’s players need time away from the club over the international break to take a breather. So does Mourinho. He looks like a man who needs a break from the criticism amid all of the pressure.

They still have the squad to at least finish in the top four, even if a serious title push looks far away this season. After all of their struggles so far, United are in eighth place and just four points off the top four. That’s not that bad, right? This seems like a turning point but there’s still a huge mess to sort out.

Bournemouth’s attacking quartet key to European bid

Callum Wilson, Josh King, David Brooks and Ryan Fraser ripped Watford apart on Saturday and they are the main reason Bournemouth sit in fifth place in the Premier League and dream of qualifying for Europe. After their fifth win in eight games this season, Eddie Howe said he believes his team are “capable of beating anyone” and David Brooks hailed the “on fire” attacking unit for the Cherries. With games against Southampton, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle coming up, you can expect to see Bournemouth hanging around the top six between now and December. The longer they stay there, the more belief they will gain and Howe’s youngsters are playing with so much confidence right now. Bournemouth can be the Burnley of this season and finishing seventh certainly isn’t out of the question. In a week where the South Coast club halted a bid to move to a new stadium and away from their 11,000 capacity home, their ambition on the pitch remains. Bournemouth are the perfect model of how to run a club, how to develop young players and how to keep faith in a young manager with a clear philosophy. The Cherries have now been in the Premier League for four seasons and this is the first time it feels like they can turn their fluid attacking play into a genuine push for a top seven finish.

Sigurdsson and two Brazilians spark Everton’s revival

Everton went to Leicester and won on Saturday and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late stunner was worthy of winning any game. The Icelandic playmaker has now scored four goals in his last two PL games (as well as missing a penalty kick) and his play, alongside Bernard and Richarlison, is key if Marco Silva‘s time at Goodison Park is going to be a success. Now that their defensive issues are sorting themselves out with injuries clearing up, the focus should be on their misfiring attack. With Theo Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard and Richarlison all starting on Saturday, Silva has a similar problem to his predecessor Ronald Koeman: without a top central striker, Everton must focus on spreading around the goals and assists between their wingers and attacking midfielders. That is harsh on Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but with the trickery of Bernard and Sigurdsson, plus the pace of Walcott and Richarlison, there’s actually a really good balance in Everton’s attacking positions. Those four should be given a run of games together for the Toffees. Silva is known for his his direct attacking play and so far Everton have meandered along under the much vaunted Portuguese coach. With back-to-back wins against Fulham and Leicester, they’ve dragged themselves into the top 10 and there is plenty of room for improvement. Silva knows that and after crashing out of the League Cup in midweek he needed this win today.

Mourinho: “It’s not about me” after Man Utd come back

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
He’d be fired regardless of Saturday’s result, they said.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United came back from a 2-0 deficit to pick up a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 3-2 Newcastle ]

The win moved the Red Devils eighth with 13 points heading into the international break, and a meeting at old haunt Stamford Bridge on Oct. 20 before a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the Champions League.

Frankly, they needed this. And Mourinho was feeling it.

“I go to London tonight, if it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. If there is some difficulty to have the agreements with Brexit, it’s my fault,” mused the Man Utd manager. “And I have to be ready for all of this. I think weakness and the clear manhunting in football is too much.”

Mourinho pushed the right buttons, making a big sub after going down by a pair of goals inside of 10 minutes. That one, Juan Mata, scored, and third sub Alexis Sanchez notched the winner in the 90th minute.

Fellow sub Marouane Fellaini laid out Mourinho’s halftime message.

“The manager asked us to be men and to not be afraid and just play,” Fellaini said. “That’s what we did.”

The wheels on the bus did run over two of Mourinho’s youngsters, who he subbed off.

Marcus Rashford was sad, Scott McTominay was scared on the pitch,” the manager said.

Now, with Chelsea and Juventus ahead, Mata and Co. are looking forward to the next challenge.

“It is relief and we feel that we got what we needed,” he said. “In football, results fix everything.”

Here’s more from Mou:

Jose’s heroes: Man Utd produces huge comeback win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
  • Kenedy, Muto score in first 10 mins
  • Mata scores free kick
  • Martial makes it 2-2 in 76′
  • Alexis scores 90th minute winner

Anthony Martial and Juan Mata scored second half goals, and Alexis Sanchez scored in the 90th minute as Manchester United came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the visitors ahead 2-0 within 10 minutes, but the Red Devils struck back with vigor under embattled manager Jose Mourinho. Friday reports said Mourinho would be fired regardless of result. Well, that would sure be something.

Manchester United moves 8th with 13 points, while Newcastle is 19th with two points.

Newcastle had a lead inside of seven minutes, a throw-in finding Ayoze Perez for an inch-perfect through ball to Kenedy. The Brazilian loanee from Chelsea, cut around Ashley Young and curled his shot past David De Gea.

A wake-up call it wasn’t, as new Magpies forward Muto then danced past Young inside the 18 to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute.

De Gea made a terrific save on Jonjo Shelvey in the 18th minute to keep the deficit at two.

Jose Mourinho gave a long hug to Eric Bailly in bringing Juan Mata on for the center back in the 20th minute.

Romelu Lukaku‘s pinpoint cross was headed wide by Marcus Rashford in the 23rd minute, and it really should’ve been 2-1.

Muto nodded a shot on target that De Gea stopped short of the goal line in the 36th.

Pogba was moved into a back three for the second half with Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic.

Martin Dubravka made an inspiring save on Paul Pogba‘s deflected 51st minute effort, and Nemanja Matic skied the rebound over the gaping goal.

Young crossed into the fray and Rashford missed the mark with a 56th minute header.

Newcastle wasn’t simply sitting back, and Kenedy flashed over the goal in the 59th.

Mourinho made his final sub with 24 minutes to play, bringing on Alexis Sanchez for Marcus Rashford.

Mata pulled one back for the Red Devils in the 70th minute with a tremendous free kick.

Dubravka made three saves in a 2-minute span as the match edged toward the final quarter hour, including a brilliant stop on Smalling from point blank range.

That’s when Martial leveled the score to set the stage for this from much maligned attacker Alexis.