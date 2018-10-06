Early Dier goal enough as Spurs top 10-man Cardiff

- Dier puts Spurs ahead
- Lloris has up-and-down clean sheet
- Cardiff has lost five-straight
Eric Dier scored as wasteful Tottenham Hotspur ground out a win against Cardiff City on Saturday.
Spurs go third with 18 points, while Cardiff is 20th with two points.
Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, and Newcastle United are all winless this season.
Hugo Lloris had a dodgy first half but goal line clearances and poor decisions from Cardiff served Spurs well, and Dier’s early goal helped alleviate too much concern against the basement-dwelling Bluebirds.
Lucas Moura denied his own fine form with a 42nd minute miss of a Heung-Min Son cutback at the near post, though Neil Etheridge might’ve had the post covered either way.
Eyes were defied in the 46th minute, as Moura blasted a shot that was cleared off the line before it crossed. As Moura and seemingly all of us waiting for the Goal Decision System to call the score line 2-0, it never came to Wembley.
Joe Ralls essentially called it a day for Cardiff with a reckless leg sweeping foul just before the hour mark.
As if to deny our statements on the match and Lloris’ early game, the French goalkeeper made a sprawling save in the 64th.
