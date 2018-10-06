Huddersfield Town grabs deserved draw at Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton beat 10-man Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the Toffees securing back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Richarlison gave Everton the lead but Ricardo Pereira‘s superb goal made it 1-1 before the break. Wes Morgan was then sent off after picking up a second yellow card and Everton won it thanks to a stunner from distance from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the win Everton move up to 10th on 12 points, while Leicester sit in ninth with 12 points.

After a bright start from Leicester, it was Everton who took the lead after a moment of magic from Bernard.

The Brazilian playmaker, making his first PL start, cut in from the left and dinked the ball to the back post for Richarlison to finish.

Everton kept pouring forward and Richarlison crossed for Sigurdsson who looked to be bundled over as he was about to tap in but no penalty kick was given. The game continued in an end-to-end fashion as Jamie Vardy nodded wide and Theo Walcott had a shot tipped over.

Walcott then went down easily under pressure from Harry Maguire and at the other end Vardy raced free after a long ball over the top but got his finish all wrong. Leicester then equalized on the break, as they cleared a corner from Everton and Ricardo popped up on the left flank before cutting inside and sending a finish past Jordan Pickford at the near post. 1-1.

In the second half Everton looked dangerous on the break as Walcott forced Kasper Schmeichel into a stop down low.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men as Morgan received his second yellow card for taking down Richarlison for a third time during the game.

Sigurdsson slammed a shot towards the bottom corner which Schmeichel tipped wide as Everton pushed hard for a winner.

Moments later Sigurdsson won it for Everton as he turned superbly in the middle of the pitch and belted home a wonderful effort into the top corner from over 30 yards out.

A goal worthy of winning any game, even though Daniel Amarety should have equalized for Leicester but he got his finish all wrong.

