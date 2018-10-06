More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Huddersfield Town grabs deserved draw at Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Gudmundsson sets up Vokes opener
  • Lowe does same for Schindler in 2nd half
  • Terriers winless this season, out attempt Burnley 19-6

Sam Vokes and Christopher Schindler traded goals as Burnley and Huddersfield Town will be disappointed to share points at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw pushes Burnley 12th with eight points, while Huddersfield is 18th with three.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Johann Berg Gudmundsson sent a cross to Vokes, and the big Welshman thumped it past Jonas Lossl.

When Huddersfield Town goes down one this season, having scored just thrice in eight matches, expecting a comeback win seems a bridge too far.

Huddersfield would level, however, with Schindler leaping to head Chris Lowe‘s cross past Joe Hart.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Sigurdsson’s stunner wins it for Everton at Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Richarlison scores 4th PL goal
  • Leicester skipper Morgan sent off
  • Ricardo grabs first Leicester goal
  • Sigurdsson scores 50th PL goal

Everton beat 10-man Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, with the Toffees securing back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Richarlison gave Everton the lead but Ricardo Pereira‘s superb goal made it 1-1 before the break. Wes Morgan was then sent off after picking up a second yellow card and Everton won it thanks to a stunner from distance from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

With the win Everton move up to 10th on 12 points, while Leicester sit in ninth with 12 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

After a bright start from Leicester, it was Everton who took the lead after a moment of magic from Bernard.

The Brazilian playmaker, making his first PL start, cut in from the left and dinked the ball to the back post for Richarlison to finish.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Everton kept pouring forward and Richarlison crossed for Sigurdsson who looked to be bundled over as he was about to tap in but no penalty kick was given. The game continued in an end-to-end fashion as Jamie Vardy nodded wide and Theo Walcott had a shot tipped over.

Walcott then went down easily under pressure from Harry Maguire and at the other end Vardy raced free after a long ball over the top but got his finish all wrong. Leicester then equalized on the break, as they cleared a corner from Everton and Ricardo popped up on the left flank before cutting inside and sending a finish past Jordan Pickford at the near post. 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half Everton looked dangerous on the break as Walcott forced Kasper Schmeichel into a stop down low.

Leicester were reduced to 10 men as Morgan received his second yellow card for taking down Richarlison for a third time during the game.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Sigurdsson slammed a shot towards the bottom corner which Schmeichel tipped wide as Everton pushed hard for a winner.

Moments later Sigurdsson won it for Everton as he turned superbly in the middle of the pitch and belted home a wonderful effort into the top corner from over 30 yards out.

A goal worthy of winning any game, even though Daniel Amarety should have equalized for Leicester but he got his finish all wrong.

Early Dier goal enough as Spurs top 10-man Cardiff

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Dier puts Spurs ahead
  • Lloris has up-and-down clean sheet
  • Cardiff has lost five-straight

Eric Dier scored as wasteful Tottenham Hotspur ground out a win against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Spurs go third with 18 points, while Cardiff is 20th with two points.

Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, and Newcastle United are all winless this season.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Hugo Lloris had a dodgy first half but goal line clearances and poor decisions from Cardiff served Spurs well, and Dier’s early goal helped alleviate too much concern against the basement-dwelling Bluebirds.

Lucas Moura denied his own fine form with a 42nd minute miss of a Heung-Min Son cutback at the near post, though Neil Etheridge might’ve had the post covered either way.

Eyes were defied in the 46th minute, as Moura blasted a shot that was cleared off the line before it crossed. As Moura and seemingly all of us waiting for the Goal Decision System to call the score line 2-0, it never came to Wembley.

Joe Ralls essentially called it a day for Cardiff with a reckless leg sweeping foul just before the hour mark.

As if to deny our statements on the match and Lloris’ early game, the French goalkeeper made a sprawling save in the 64th.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Bournemouth hammer 10-man Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 11:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Bournemouth’s biggest away win in Premier League
  • Kabasele sent off, gave away PK
  • Two goals from Josh King
  • Cherries up to fifth in table

Bournemouth beat 10-man Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday, as the Cherries secured their biggest-ever away win in the Premier League.

Two first half goals from Josh King and another from David Brooks made it 3-0, then Callum Wilson made it 4-0 after the break as Watford’s Christian Kabasele was sent off as he gave away a penalty kick.

With the win Bournemouth move up to fifth in the table and have 16 points as they jump above Watford who remain on 13 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

After a lively start to the game, the first key moment arrived as a free kick into the box saw Watford’s Kabasele flatten Asmir Begovic and was booked for his troubles.

Moments later Begovic saved Will Hughes‘ volley after a goalmouth scramble as the hosts settled well but then Bournemouth struck on the counter to take the lead.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Josh King flew down the left flank moments after Watford called for a handball in the box, and he found Wilson in the box but his shot was well saved by Ben Foster. However, Brooks was on hand to calmly slot home to put the Cherries 1-0 up.

Craig Cathcart somehow headed wide when completely unmarked at a corner, as the Hornets pushed hard for an equalizer. Wilson was then guilty of missing a big chance at the other end as he headed wide with the goal gaping.

Kabasele then took down King in the box and was handed a second yellow card as King scored the penalty kick to give Bournemouth a 2-0 lead and leave Watford with 10 men. And it got worse for Watford as King nodded home Wilson’s cross right on half time to make it 3-0. Game over.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half it was a case of damage limitation for Watford but they conceded again within two minutes of the restart.

A cross from the left from Ryan Fraser found Wilson and he finished at the second attempt after being left wide open. 4-0. Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue then had a disagreement on a sorry afternoon for the Hornets.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ] 

Bournemouth eased to victory in the latter stages as they threatened to score more on the break, but Howe’s side settled for four goals and a clean sheet as their fantastic start to the season continues.

Wolves drive forward with win at Palace

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 11:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Wolves haven’t lost since Matchday 2
  • Mexico’s Jimenez sets up Doherty goal
  • Patricio makes stunning double save

Matt Doherty‘s second half goal sent Wolves’ unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

El Tri striker Raul Jimenez combined on a 1-2 with Doherty, as Wolves go seventh with 15 points. Palace is 14th with seven points.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s dribbling wizardry in the right corner allowed him to produced a fine cross that neither Wilfried Zaha nor his teammates could turn into an effort on goal.

At the other end, a Wolves counter had Raul Jimenez in the driver’s seat for a fine chance, but it was wasted as well.

Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey made an amazing save on Jimenez moments later.

Wolves went ahead through Doherty’s near post smash as the clock struck 56, working a 1-2 with Jimenez.

Max Meyer and Jeffrey Schlupp were stunned at the goal line by a terrific double stop by Rui Patricio.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]