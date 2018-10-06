More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

La Liga: Alaves go 2nd after beating Real Madrid

By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: What did we learn in the Premier League, Week 8? ]

Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid

Not a lot is going right at Real Madrid these days. A quick rundown of Los Blancos‘ current struggles: four games without scoring a goal (all competitions – 409 minutes in total); four games without a win; three losses in their last four games. It’s the first time the club has gone four games without scoring a goal since 1985.

Fortunately for Julen Lopetegui’s side, Barcelona have also gone into a similar slide of late, leaving the two sides level on 14 points — though Barca now have a game in hand.

Saturday’s shocking defeat away to Alaves saw Madrid fall to third place in the league table, where they’re now looking up at the tiny Basque Country side. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Co., appear destined for a disappointing scoreless draw as the final whistle drew nearer and nearer. Then came the 95th minute, when Manu Garcia headed home from the doorstep to beat the capital giants for the first time in 18 years.

Lopetegui was already under a bit of pressure prior to Saturday’s defeat, but he insists he isn’t worried about his status as Madrid manager. Not even three months into his tenure, this would require an unfathomably quick trigger finger, even by Real Madrid’s impressive standards.

“We coaches are exposed to these situations, but we just think about how we can keep working,” he said. “We are in October. It is not a good situation, but 10 days ago it was.”

Elsewhere in La Liga

Girona 2-3 Eibar
Getafe 0-1 Levante
Leganes 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Valladolid vs. Huesca — 6 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espaynol vs. Villarreal — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo — 12:30 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET

Serie A: Juventus stretch lead to 9 points with latest win

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Udinese 0-2 Juventus

Juventus’ charge toward an eighth straight Serie A title continued at full speed on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over 15th-place Udinese. Rodrigo Betancur and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the goals, four minutes apart beginning in the 33rd.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side is a perfect eight-for-eight thus far in league play, and last season’s 38-game title battle — as opposed to their typical 30-game sprint — appears to have been a one-season blip, with order fully restored in 2018-19.

Empoli 0-2 Roma

Roma, along with Napoli, are the nearest challengers to Juve’s throne. Saturday’s 2-0 victory away to Empoli keeps Eusebio Di Francesco’s side within 10 points of the top spot. Translation: it’s a steep, uphill battle from here.

Steven Nzonzi and Edin Dzeko were the goalscorers — in the 36th and 85th minutes. Roma have won four in a row after a very poor start to the season saw them win just once in their first five games. Realistically, their title hopes were gone by then.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 2-0 Bologna

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Genoa vs. Parma — 6:30 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Chievo — 9 a.m. ET
Lazio vs. Fiorentina — 9 a.m. ET
Atalanta vs. Sampdoria — 9 a.m. ET
Napoli vs. Sassuolo — 12 p.m. ET
SPAL vs. Inter Milan — 2:30 p.m. ET

Bundesliga: Bayern lose; BVB win on last kick; McKennie, Wood score

Marius Becker/dpa via AP
Associated PressOct 6, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Bayern Munich slumped to another defeat in the Bundesliga as Borussia Moenchengladbach pounded the defending champion 3-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund maintained its unbeaten start in dramatic fashion.

Bayern, beaten by Hertha Berlin last weekend, was bidding to end a three-game run without a win, but the latest loss will pile the pressure on Niko Kovac and call into question his ongoing tenure as coach.

“We’re making too many individual mistakes and these are causing uncertainty in the team,” Kovac said.

Bayern started the season with seven wins across all competitions, but has dropped to fifth after seven rounds of the league, four points behind Dortmund.

[ PL PREVIEW: Liverpool, Man City set for title showdown at Anfield ]

Gladbach striker Alassane Plea capped a fine team move by eluding Niklas Suele and curling his shot from distance beyond Manuel Neuer inside the far post in the 10th.

Just six minutes later, Lars Stindl left Mats Hummels standing and made it 2-0. Jonas Hofmann played the final pass for both goals.

Kovac brought on Franck Ribery and Serge Gnabry in a bid to shake a response from his side at the break, but `Gladbach maintained its grip of the game.

Robert Lewandowski had a goal ruled out for offside, and Patrick Herrmann rubbed salt in Bayern’s wounds when he scored the third with minutes to play.

Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer completed a hat trick with the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

The Spanish striker twice drew Dortmund level before Mario Goetze, another substitute, scored on his first league appearance of the season to make it 3-2 to Dortmund in the 84th minute.

Dortmund fans were already celebrating what they thought was another comeback win – the side came from two goals down to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 last weekend — when Michael Gregoritsch replied for the visitors with a header from a corner for 3-3.

Dortmund’s final chance came after Sergio Cordova conceded a free kick for a brutal foul on Achraf Hakimi. Alcacer fired the set-piece over the Augsburg wall in the sixth minute of injury time.

“It’s fantastic, for the spectators, but also for us, because anything was possible – counterattacks, goals,” an emotional Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said.

“With this support behind us, the team has belief, it’s clear, but we always try to play, even if there are some things to be corrected, especially in defense.”

The win kept Favre’s side top of the league going into the international break.

The Swiss coach singled out Alcacer for praise.

“A very, very, very good transfer,” Favre said of the summer signing from Barcelona.

Alcacer has six goals in three league appearances, all of them as a substitute.

United States internationals Weston McKennie and Bobby Wood helped their sides to wins.

McKennie followed up his first goal in the Champions League on Wednesday with his first in the Bundesliga to set Schalke on its way to beating promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-0.

It was Schalke’s third win in a week including the victory over Lokomotiv Moscow after it started the league with five defeats.

Wood scored twice in the first half to help Hannover climb off the bottom with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

 

Wood, who hadn’t scored for the club since his summer switch from relegated Hamburger SV, scored both with his head off crosses from Miiko Albornoz.

Also, Mainz held Hertha Berlin to 0-0.

PL Sunday preview: Title-race showdown at Anfield

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures consists of three games featuring four of the six sides with top-four aspirations, including the big one: the one we’ve all been waiting for since they met in the Champions League quarterfinals in April, Liverpool versus Manchester City.

Fulham vs. Arsenal — 7 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Arsenal seek their sixth straight PL win on Sunday when Unai Emery and Co., make the short trip south to the River Thames and head west until they float up to Craven Cottage. Emery has settled in quickly — and quietly — since back-to-back defeats to Man City and Chelsea to being his first season at the Emirates Stadium. While they’ve managed more than a handful of goals en route to five straight wins, it’s the defensive record (just four goals conceded, including back-to-back clean sheets against Everton and Watford) which has given the Gunners a foundation to build upon. Just two points separate Arsenal from fourth-place Chelsea.

Down at the other end of the table — 17th place, to be exact — Fulham are winless in their last four league games and have just five points to show for their first seven outings after spending more than $130 million this summer after winning promotion from the Championship. Injuries have been a key cause the Cottagers’ early-season struggles, as manager Slavisa Jokanovic has already used nine different defenders in PL play. American defender Tim Ream returned last weekend after missing the start of the season with a back injury and should do his part to stabilize a side that has conceded 16 goals in seven games.

INJURIES: Fulham — OUT: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder), Joe Bryan (hamstring) | Arsenal — OUT: Petr Cech (hamstring), Laurent Koscielny (achilles), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness)

Southampton vs. Chelsea — 9:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The good news fro Chelsea: they’re still unbeaten to start the PL season. The slightly-less-great news: it’s been three weeks since they last won a PL game and they’re in danger of falling away from the leading pack, which presently consists of Liverpool and Man City. The Blues have won six straight games against Southampton (all competitions), including the FA Cup semifinal in April.

“We have lost two points in both our last two (league) games, so obviously we want to get three points as much as we can,” defender Cesar Azpilicueta said this week. “We weren’t able to in the last two games so we need to improve because every time we go onto the pitch, we want to win.”

Southampton, on the other hand, currently sit 16th in the midst of a three-game winless skid, including back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers. It’s been 205 minutes since Saints last scored a goal in PL play, and they have a bottom-five offensive record this season (six goals in seven games). Mark Hughes will be desperately hoping that edging past Everton on penalty kicks in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday gives his side a much needed boost with the busy winter period not so far away now.

INJURIES: Southampton — OUT: None | Chelsea — OUT: Marco Van Ginkel (knee)

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The last time Man City visited Anfield, they conceded three times in the game’s opening half-hour on their way to a 3-0 first-leg defeat, and a disheartening exit from the Champions League. The visit before that, Pep Guardiola‘s side conceded four times — including a three-goal barrage that lasted just nine minutes — as they watched their 22-game unbeaten start to the season vanish at Anfield. It’s been more than 15 years since City last beat Liverpool on Merseyside, as they’ve lost 11 times at Anfield since May 3, 2003.

Guardiola has not yet revealed whether or not Kevin De Bruyne (knee) will return after two months on the sidelines, though City have managed just fine — thus far — without their play-making genius. A run of four straight wins (by a combined score of 12-1) have vaulted City back ahead of Liverpool for the top spot in the table, thanks to the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend. Jurgen Klopp‘s side was perfect up until its trip to Stamford Bridge.

Klopp was very quick to downplay his side’s recent success against City, knowing his side is in for another colossal battle on Sunday.

“We won the last three games against City — twice in the Champions League and once in the league. After none of these games do you go into the dressing room and think, ‘Now we’ve got it, now we know how to beat Manchester City.’

“There is no real way; there isn’t one thing you have to do so you can beat them. That’s not there. You need a fantastic football team — which I have, thank God — with an outstanding character, ready for being really brave, ready for making mistakes in a very difficult game against an outstanding opponent.”

INJURIES: Liverpool — OUT: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (back), Adam Lallana (groin) | Man City — OUT: Claudio Bravo (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Ilkay Gundogan (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (foot)

What did we learn in the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
It was a wild Saturday in the Premier League, as we had blowout wins, red cards, stunning goals and some huge shocks all rolled into six games.

Below we focus on the key stories to come out of Saturday’s PL action, and there’s only one place to start…

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are still a mess

My word, what a comeback. Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday just when it seemed like Mourinho was on the brink of being fired. Newcastle crumbled in the second half after racing into a 2-0 lead but they still had plenty of chances to score against United’s shaky defensive unit. However, with their backs against the wall, United’s players dug deep and fought for Mourinho. That was a huge question mark heading into this game with the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and others said to have fallen out with their manager. This could be the turning point and heading into the international break there will be some kind of positivity around United.

But they are still in a mess. And how much is Mourinho to blame? Reports had circulated that Mourinho would be fired regardless of the result. United had called that report as “nonsense” but the situation is still far from being sorted. Surely the only way is up from here? The subs he made and the way his senior players stood tall told us that they still want to play for Mourinho. That’s huge.

“In the second half the players gave absolutely everything. There was nothing left to give. I am 55, I am mature, I can cope with it and I can live with it. I think clearly, some of the boys, they are not coping well with it,” Mourinho said. “The way they started the game was absolutely panicking. Every ball that was in our box, I thought in some moments we could even score in our own goal. For me, it is not easy, but life is made of experiences and some are new and some are deja vu. This is new but makes me not just a better manager but a better person. I now understand things better in the industry. There is a lot of wickedness in something that should be beautiful.”

So far this season, Mourinho has created a cloud of negativity at Old Trafford with his players looking scared to play and they made a very poor Newcastle side look like world beaters early on. He called out Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford for criticism after the game which may not help him in the long run, but he continues to clash with his players. With Pogba and Nemanja Matic playing at center back in the second half, Mourinho also seemed to be sending a thinly-veiled message to Ed Woodward and the board at United: you didn’t get me the players I wanted this summer and this is your fault. Of course, the fault for United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season lies at the door of Mourinho, his players and the hierarchy, and you get the sense that this situation can be turned around with everyone pulling in the right direction. But so much has to change. United’s players need time away from the club over the international break to take a breather. So does Mourinho. He looks like a man who needs a break from the criticism amid all of the pressure.

They still have the squad to at least finish in the top four, even if a serious title push looks far away this season. After all of their struggles so far, United are in eighth place and just four points off the top four. That’s not that bad, right? This seems like a turning point but there’s still a huge mess to sort out.

Bournemouth’s attacking quartet key to European bid

Callum Wilson, Josh King, David Brooks and Ryan Fraser ripped Watford apart on Saturday and they are the main reason Bournemouth sit in fifth place in the Premier League and dream of qualifying for Europe. After their fifth win in eight games this season, Eddie Howe said he believes his team are “capable of beating anyone” and David Brooks hailed the “on fire” attacking unit for the Cherries. With games against Southampton, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle coming up, you can expect to see Bournemouth hanging around the top six between now and December. The longer they stay there, the more belief they will gain and Howe’s youngsters are playing with so much confidence right now. Bournemouth can be the Burnley of this season and finishing seventh certainly isn’t out of the question. In a week where the South Coast club halted a bid to move to a new stadium and away from their 11,000 capacity home, their ambition on the pitch remains. Bournemouth are the perfect model of how to run a club, how to develop young players and how to keep faith in a young manager with a clear philosophy. The Cherries have now been in the Premier League for four seasons and this is the first time it feels like they can turn their fluid attacking play into a genuine push for a top seven finish.

Sigurdsson and two Brazilians spark Everton’s revival

Everton went to Leicester and won on Saturday and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late stunner was worthy of winning any game. The Icelandic playmaker has now scored four goals in his last two PL games (as well as missing a penalty kick) and his play, alongside Bernard and Richarlison, is key if Marco Silva‘s time at Goodison Park is going to be a success. Now that their defensive issues are sorting themselves out with injuries clearing up, the focus should be on their misfiring attack. With Theo Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard and Richarlison all starting on Saturday, Silva has a similar problem to his predecessor Ronald Koeman: without a top central striker, Everton must focus on spreading around the goals and assists between their wingers and attacking midfielders. That is harsh on Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but with the trickery of Bernard and Sigurdsson, plus the pace of Walcott and Richarlison, there’s actually a really good balance in Everton’s attacking positions. Those four should be given a run of games together for the Toffees. Silva is known for his his direct attacking play and so far Everton have meandered along under the much vaunted Portuguese coach. With back-to-back wins against Fulham and Leicester, they’ve dragged themselves into the top 10 and there is plenty of room for improvement. Silva knows that and after crashing out of the League Cup in midweek he needed this win today.