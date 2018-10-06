La Liga: Alaves go 2nd after beating Real Madrid

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Alaves 1-0 Real Madrid
Not a lot is going right at Real Madrid these days. A quick rundown of Los Blancos‘ current struggles: four games without scoring a goal (all competitions – 409 minutes in total); four games without a win; three losses in their last four games. It’s the first time the club has gone four games without scoring a goal since 1985.
Fortunately for Julen Lopetegui’s side, Barcelona have also gone into a similar slide of late, leaving the two sides level on 14 points — though Barca now have a game in hand.
Saturday’s shocking defeat away to Alaves saw Madrid fall to third place in the league table, where they’re now looking up at the tiny Basque Country side. Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Co., appear destined for a disappointing scoreless draw as the final whistle drew nearer and nearer. Then came the 95th minute, when Manu Garcia headed home from the doorstep to beat the capital giants for the first time in 18 years.
Lopetegui was already under a bit of pressure prior to Saturday’s defeat, but he insists he isn’t worried about his status as Madrid manager. Not even three months into his tenure, this would require an unfathomably quick trigger finger, even by Real Madrid’s impressive standards.
“We coaches are exposed to these situations, but we just think about how we can keep working,” he said. “We are in October. It is not a good situation, but 10 days ago it was.”
Elsewhere in La Liga
Girona 2-3 Eibar
Getafe 0-1 Levante
Leganes 1-0 Rayo Vallecano
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Real Valladolid vs. Huesca — 6 a.m. ET
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis — 10:15 a.m. ET
Espaynol vs. Villarreal — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Celta Vigo — 12:30 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Barcelona — 2:45 p.m. ET