More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Man United say Mourinho exit reports “nonsense”

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
2 Comments

Manchester United have dismissed reports that Jose Mourinho will be fired after their game against Newcastle on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

A report from the Daily Mirror broke on Friday stating that Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford was up and he’d be fired regardless of the result against Newcastle.

However, United have called that report “nonsense” according to Sky Sports, with the Red Devils set to back Mourinho despite their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and their worst start to a league campaign for 29 years.

United have lost three of their opening seven PL games, while they were also dumped out of the League Cup by second-tier Derby County on penalty kicks.

In recent weeks Mourinho has criticized several of his star players, has had a public spat with club-record signing Paul Pogba and has demanded respect from the media as the vultures circle.

It appears that at least for now the Portuguese coach is safe, but a defeat at home to Newcastle (who are without a win this season) ahead of the international break would surely leave Mourinho in a perilous situation.

Given the fact that a vast majority of United’s fans still support Mourinho, the pressure is being cranked up on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Despite delivering huge financial gains off the pitch, Woodward’s decisions to hire and fire managers has to be heavily scrutinized.

With no Director of Football in place at United, it is being suggested that those in charge of high-level matters (Woodward and Co.) don’t have the required knowledge to help the team and Mourinho prevail. Gary Neville said as much in this rant.

Recent player recruitment certainly suggests that, as Mourinho was left incensed by the failure to not sign a center back this summer despite publicly stating that was his main aim in the transfer market.

What United are now left with is a moody manager and a squad of players that feel under-appreciated. There is little harmony within the playing and coaching staff and behind the scenes the likes of Woodward do not appear able to solve the problems which have riddled the 20 times champions of England ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Watch Live: Spurs, Leicester, Everton all play at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Everton in action and plenty of tight clashes.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Let’s see which teams can head off into the international break on a high.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Cardiff – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Huddersfield – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Who are the key contenders for USMNT job?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 9:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fresh from the news that USMNT GM Earnie Stewart has begun interviewing candidates for the vacant managerial position, plenty of names are being thrown around regarding the favorite to land the gig.

Gregg Berhalter seems to be the overwhelming favorite to become the next permanent manager of the U.S. men’s national team, with the current Columbus Crew coach working wonders in Ohio in tough circumstances over the past few years.

He reportedly gave a “no comment” response when asked if he has been interviewed by his former USMNT teammate Stewart but with the Crew’s potential relocation to Austin, Texas, Berhalter has a natural break in his current job which could suit the USMNT. However, the LA Galaxy not having a current permanent head coach could suggest that Berhalter may head back to his former team. He is a man in demand.

Who are the other main contenders?

It appears the decision has been delayed until now (much to the annoyance of most USMNT fans) due to many MLS coaches being under consideration, with Peter Vermes, Greg Vanney and Gerardo Martino all said to be candidates.

Current interim head coach Dave Sarachan, who has held that role since last October when Bruce Arena resigned, will also be among the contenders but it is likely he will take up a coaching role within U.S. Soccer rather than the main gig.

Another contender is Jesse Marsch who took a slightly bizarre decision to leave the New York Red Bulls earlier this season and head to their sister club, RB Leipzig, in the Bundesliga to become an assistant coach for the 2018-19 campaign. Marsch, like Berhalter, worked miracles with the Red Bulls and his ability to nurture young U.S. talent will no doubt have him high on this list of candidates.

Both Berhalter and Marsch are former USMNT stars and know the program inside out, with Marsch Bob Bradley‘s assistant coach in the past. And for fellow former USMNT players Vermes and Vanney, well, they both have plumb jobs with two of MLS’ most successful franchises in recent years. Despite TFC’s downturn in 2018, Vanney still seems to be in a safe position for now. As for Tata Martino, his lack of English suggests he will not be in the running even though his time at Atlanta United is reportedly coming to an end.

There is also a list of what we call “fantasy appointments” with Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes all included. The latter has been seen at recent USMNT games but the last thing the U.S. need right now is to hire a coach who is detached from the American game and will take 6-12 months to get to know the playing squad. They’ve stood still for too long in this search and a coach from within the domestic game would be the smart move.

Former Portland Timbers boss Caleb Porter and current U.S. U-20 head coach Tab Ramos are also said to be among the more serious contenders, but when it comes to where the USMNT want to be in the future it appears two coaches stand out above the rest.

Berhalter and Marsch.

Both have turned their MLS clubs into hard-working, successful units where young U.S. players have been nurtured and turned into international caliber players. Both are passionate about the American game and both are in situations where they’d be able to head to the USMNT job quickly, which is needed after 12 months of stagnation.

Stewart is cracking on with his job to find a USMNT coach who will give young players a chance and give this team a much-needed identity in the coming months and years as they build towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The U.S. must cast the net far and wide but Berhalter and Marsch are the most viable options if the USMNT’s talented youngsters are to reach their full potential.

MLS Weekend Preview: All eyes on playoff chasers

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The top seeds in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference have yet to be confirmed, but this weekend’s games will be all about those chasing playoff spots, especially in the West where the waters are still muddy with three games to go.

Most notably, Real Salt Lake takes on Portland with a 9:30 p.m. ET kickoff that could decide who falls apart late and who makes a late move towards the postseason. Both teams currently sit in playoff positions, but with the LA Galaxy making a late surge, a loss for either side could put them in serious jeopardy.

RSL is in the most peril, sitting in the final playoff spot just two points above the Galaxy. Portland is just two points and two spots above RSL, and could be caught with a stumble down the stretch. The Timbers are without defender Liam Ridgewell who was sent off last time out.

The aforementioned LA Galaxy, just two points back of the cut line, have back-to-back 3-0 victories in their last two, jumping to the verge of a playoff spot. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has four goals over his last three games, including two last time out against Vancouver. It’s just as important for Sporting KC, who can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

On the other side of the coin, the Eastern Conference has drama of its own. D.C. United plays Sunday sitting just two points back of a playoff spot on a charge of its own, but the Montreal Impact could cushion its safety as it hosts Columbus. Both those teams are at near full strength and full health, ready to duke it out on the field. Columbus is guaranteed a playoff spot, but they still must hold off Philadelphia for the #4 seed, and can still mathematically catch NYCFC, five points back of that third-place spot.

Moving up the table, Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls are battling for the Supporter’s Shield, with the former owning a single point lead. Atlanta hosts the New England Revolution, a team that has just a single win since the start of July. Meanwhile, New York has a west coast trip to last-place San Jose.

Full MLS Schedule 10/6

Montreal Impact vs. Columbus Crew – 3:00 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution – 3:30 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 5:00 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United – 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Orlando City – 8:00 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. LA Galaxy – 8:30 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC – 9:00 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers – 9:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. NY Red Bulls – 10:30 p.m. ET

US Soccer begins interviewing candidates for head coach

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Earnie Stewart was hired as U.S. Soccer general manager on June 6. It’s about time.

Exactly five days before the one-year anniversary of the loss to Trinidad & Tobago, U.S. Soccer has announced Stewart has begun to interview candidates for the vacant United States head coaching position.

The USMNT has been without a permanent head coach since October 13 when Bruce Arena resigned three days after the fateful loss in Couva. Dave Sarachan has been proceeding as interim head coach for much of that vacancy, but he is only considered a fringe candidate for the permanent position. U.S. Soccer has taken a significant amount of criticism for the length of time it has taken to even begin the interview process, with many pleading with the federation to solidify the position and help the federation move on from the disaster a year ago.

ESPN’s Doug McIntyre reports that Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter, whom many believe to be a serious candidate for the position, gave a “no comment” when asked if he has been interviewed. Meanwhile, Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep reported that while Stewart had suggested interviewing just one candidate was a possibility, they have multiple candidates lined up for interviews during this process.

There are no other significant reports of those who may be involved, but others who have received significant mention in the past have included former New York Red Bulls manager Jesse Marsch, current Sporting KC boss Peter Vermes, Toronto FC and head coach Greg Vanney. Others who have been brought up include Atlanta United boss and former Argentina head coach Tata Martino, former Portland Timbers manager Caleb Porter, and current U.S. U-20 head coach Tab Ramos.