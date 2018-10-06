More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

What did we learn in the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 6, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
It was a wild Saturday in the Premier League, as we had blowout wins, red cards, stunning goals and some huge shocks all rolled into six games.

Below we focus on the key stories to come out of Saturday’s PL action, and there’s only one place to start…

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are still a mess

My word, what a comeback. Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday just when it seemed like Mourinho was on the brink of being fired. Newcastle crumbled in the second half after racing into a 2-0 lead but they still had plenty of chances to score against United’s shaky defensive unit. However, with their backs against the wall, United’s players dug deep and fought for Mourinho. That was a huge question mark heading into this game with the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and others said to have fallen out with their manager. This could be the turning point and heading into the international break there will be some kind of positivity around United.

But they are still in a mess. And how much is Mourinho to blame? Reports had circulated that Mourinho would be fired regardless of the result. United had called that report as “nonsense” but the situation is still far from being sorted. Surely the only way is up from here? The subs he made and the way his senior players stood tall told us that they still want to play for Mourinho. That’s huge.

“In the second half the players gave absolutely everything. There was nothing left to give. I am 55, I am mature, I can cope with it and I can live with it. I think clearly, some of the boys, they are not coping well with it,” Mourinho said. “The way they started the game was absolutely panicking. Every ball that was in our box, I thought in some moments we could even score in our own goal. For me, it is not easy, but life is made of experiences and some are new and some are deja vu. This is new but makes me not just a better manager but a better person. I now understand things better in the industry. There is a lot of wickedness in something that should be beautiful.”

So far this season, Mourinho has created a cloud of negativity at Old Trafford with his players looking scared to play and they made a very poor Newcastle side look like world beaters early on. He called out Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford for criticism after the game which may not help him in the long run, but he continues to clash with his players. With Pogba and Nemanja Matic playing at center back in the second half, Mourinho also seemed to be sending a thinly-veiled message to Ed Woodward and the board at United: you didn’t get me the players I wanted this summer and this is your fault. Of course, the fault for United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season lies at the door of Mourinho, his players and the hierarchy, and you get the sense that this situation can be turned around with everyone pulling in the right direction. But so much has to change. United’s players need time away from the club over the international break to take a breather. So does Mourinho. He looks like a man who needs a break from the criticism amid all of the pressure.

They still have the squad to at least finish in the top four, even if a serious title push looks far away this season. After all of their struggles so far, United are in eighth place and just four points off the top four. That’s not that bad, right? This seems like a turning point but there’s still a huge mess to sort out.

Bournemouth’s attacking quartet key to European bid

Callum Wilson, Josh King, David Brooks and Ryan Fraser ripped Watford apart on Saturday and they are the main reason Bournemouth sit in fifth place in the Premier League and dream of qualifying for Europe. After their fifth win in eight games this season, Eddie Howe said he believes his team are “capable of beating anyone” and David Brooks hailed the “on fire” attacking unit for the Cherries. With games against Southampton, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle coming up, you can expect to see Bournemouth hanging around the top six between now and December. The longer they stay there, the more belief they will gain and Howe’s youngsters are playing with so much confidence right now. Bournemouth can be the Burnley of this season and finishing seventh certainly isn’t out of the question. In a week where the South Coast club halted a bid to move to a new stadium and away from their 11,000 capacity home, their ambition on the pitch remains. Bournemouth are the perfect model of how to run a club, how to develop young players and how to keep faith in a young manager with a clear philosophy. The Cherries have now been in the Premier League for four seasons and this is the first time it feels like they can turn their fluid attacking play into a genuine push for a top seven finish.

Sigurdsson and two Brazilians spark Everton’s revival

Everton went to Leicester and won on Saturday and Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s late stunner was worthy of winning any game. The Icelandic playmaker has now scored four goals in his last two PL games (as well as missing a penalty kick) and his play, alongside Bernard and Richarlison, is key if Marco Silva‘s time at Goodison Park is going to be a success. Now that their defensive issues are sorting themselves out with injuries clearing up, the focus should be on their misfiring attack. With Theo Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard and Richarlison all starting on Saturday, Silva has a similar problem to his predecessor Ronald Koeman: without a top central striker, Everton must focus on spreading around the goals and assists between their wingers and attacking midfielders. That is harsh on Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but with the trickery of Bernard and Sigurdsson, plus the pace of Walcott and Richarlison, there’s actually a really good balance in Everton’s attacking positions. Those four should be given a run of games together for the Toffees. Silva is known for his his direct attacking play and so far Everton have meandered along under the much vaunted Portuguese coach. With back-to-back wins against Fulham and Leicester, they’ve dragged themselves into the top 10 and there is plenty of room for improvement. Silva knows that and after crashing out of the League Cup in midweek he needed this win today.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 2:49 PM EDT
He’d be fired regardless of Saturday’s result, they said.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United came back from a 2-0 deficit to pick up a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The win moved the Red Devils eighth with 13 points heading into the international break, and a meeting at old haunt Stamford Bridge on Oct. 20 before a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the Champions League.

Frankly, they needed this. And Mourinho was feeling it.

“I go to London tonight, if it rains in London tomorrow, it’s my fault. If there is some difficulty to have the agreements with Brexit, it’s my fault,” mused the Man Utd manager. “And I have to be ready for all of this. I think weakness and the clear manhunting in football is too much.”

Mourinho pushed the right buttons, making a big sub after going down by a pair of goals inside of 10 minutes. That one, Juan Mata, scored, and third sub Alexis Sanchez notched the winner in the 90th minute.

Fellow sub Marouane Fellaini laid out Mourinho’s halftime message.

“The manager asked us to be men and to not be afraid and just play,” Fellaini said. “That’s what we did.”

The wheels on the bus did run over two of Mourinho’s youngsters, who he subbed off.

Marcus Rashford was sad, Scott McTominay was scared on the pitch,” the manager said.

Now, with Chelsea and Juventus ahead, Mata and Co. are looking forward to the next challenge.

“It is relief and we feel that we got what we needed,” he said. “In football, results fix everything.”

Here’s more from Mou:

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
  • Kenedy, Muto score in first 10 mins
  • Mata scores free kick
  • Martial makes it 2-2 in 76′
  • Alexis scores 90th minute winner

Anthony Martial and Juan Mata scored second half goals, and Alexis Sanchez scored in the 90th minute as Manchester United came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the visitors ahead 2-0 within 10 minutes, but the Red Devils struck back with vigor under embattled manager Jose Mourinho. Friday reports said Mourinho would be fired regardless of result. Well, that would sure be something.

Manchester United moves 8th with 13 points, while Newcastle is 19th with two points.

Newcastle had a lead inside of seven minutes, a throw-in finding Ayoze Perez for an inch-perfect through ball to Kenedy. The Brazilian loanee from Chelsea, cut around Ashley Young and curled his shot past David De Gea.

A wake-up call it wasn’t, as new Magpies forward Muto then danced past Young inside the 18 to make it 2-0 in the 10th minute.

De Gea made a terrific save on Jonjo Shelvey in the 18th minute to keep the deficit at two.

Jose Mourinho gave a long hug to Eric Bailly in bringing Juan Mata on for the center back in the 20th minute.

Romelu Lukaku‘s pinpoint cross was headed wide by Marcus Rashford in the 23rd minute, and it really should’ve been 2-1.

Muto nodded a shot on target that De Gea stopped short of the goal line in the 36th.

Pogba was moved into a back three for the second half with Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic.

Martin Dubravka made an inspiring save on Paul Pogba‘s deflected 51st minute effort, and Nemanja Matic skied the rebound over the gaping goal.

Young crossed into the fray and Rashford missed the mark with a 56th minute header.

Newcastle wasn’t simply sitting back, and Kenedy flashed over the goal in the 59th.

Mourinho made his final sub with 24 minutes to play, bringing on Alexis Sanchez for Marcus Rashford.

Mata pulled one back for the Red Devils in the 70th minute with a tremendous free kick.

Dubravka made three saves in a 2-minute span as the match edged toward the final quarter hour, including a brilliant stop on Smalling from point blank range.

That’s when Martial leveled the score to set the stage for this from much maligned attacker Alexis.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
[ STREAM: Second half live ]

Wolves not getting ahead of themselves: “There are no targets”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2018, 12:56 PM EDT
For a long time, Wolverhampton Wanderers were serial Top Four contenders in England’s top flight, only to participate in just five Premier League seasons since 1984.

[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Wolves ]

This is that fifth campaign, and Wolves look a more like the former than the latter. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are now seventh on the Premier League table after extending their unbeaten league run to six matches with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Wolves have also drawn both Manchester City and Manchester United this season, a lone loss coming in the second match of the campaign at Leicester City (the side who also handed them a League Cup ouster).

Still, Nuno isn’t trying to get ahead of himself. From the BBC:

“We go game by game – now it is the international break, players can go to their teams, enjoy it and and play some good football. We will work with other aspects of the squad and we go game by game – there are no targets.”

No targets, sure. But the boss gives himself a way a little bit when he talks about the performance of his squad.

“I look at the situation before,” he said. “The base of team was here last season, so everyone knows their tasks. All the squad know their tasks, and with other options for sure the response would be good as well.”

Watford and Brighton are next before a pair of North London opponents in Spurs and Arsenal. A pair of wins before those encounters would surely have Wolves reassessing their targets.