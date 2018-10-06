Wolves not getting ahead of themselves: “There are no targets”

For a long time, Wolverhampton Wanderers were serial Top Four contenders in England’s top flight, only to participate in just five Premier League seasons since 1984.
[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Wolves ]
This is that fifth campaign, and Wolves look a more like the former than the latter. Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are now seventh on the Premier League table after extending their unbeaten league run to six matches with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.
Wolves have also drawn both Manchester City and Manchester United this season, a lone loss coming in the second match of the campaign at Leicester City (the side who also handed them a League Cup ouster).
Still, Nuno isn’t trying to get ahead of himself. From the BBC:
“We go game by game – now it is the international break, players can go to their teams, enjoy it and and play some good football. We will work with other aspects of the squad and we go game by game – there are no targets.”
No targets, sure. But the boss gives himself a way a little bit when he talks about the performance of his squad.
“I look at the situation before,” he said. “The base of team was here last season, so everyone knows their tasks. All the squad know their tasks, and with other options for sure the response would be good as well.”
Watford and Brighton are next before a pair of North London opponents in Spurs and Arsenal. A pair of wins before those encounters would surely have Wolves reassessing their targets.