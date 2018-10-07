Arsenal beaming: “The fans can choose who scored the best goal”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A player knows his team has played a pretty darn good game when one of the post-match questions is which goal was the best one?

“The fans can choose who scored the best goal, the best thing is that we scored,” said Alexandre Lacazette after Arsenal’s 5-1 pummeling of Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

[ RECAP: Fulham 1-5 Arsenal ]

Manager Unai Emery deferred in a similar fashion, saying the club’s “best performer was every player,” but there’s no denying the swagger is back at Arsenal.

Emery’s men have won six-straight Premier League matches and nine overall. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on fire atop the attack, and there wasn’t room for Mesut Ozil in the XI on Sunday.

No, the club hasn’t faced a monster since its 0-2 start to the season and yes, Fulham is as poor a defense as you’ll find, but it’s difficult to take anything away from a humming Gunners attack.

And Emery is feeling good with a hold on a Top Four spot heading into the international break.

“I believe in us, we believe in our process but also we must keep taking confidence. I think we are in the first competition in the war. It is very difficult but we must prepare, continue improving and show big commitment.”

By the way, Aaron Ramsey scored the best goal. No shame on the others, but his finish combined with the build-up is magnificent.

