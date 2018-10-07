AT HALF: Schurrle levels for Fulham after Arsenal’s Lacazette opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal controlled play against Fulham for most of the first half, but is looking at a level score line thanks to a 45th minute defensive lapse.

Following Lucas Vietto’s missed chance in the opening moments of the match, it was all Arsenal for the wealth of the opening half. Alexandre Lacazette moved USMNT defender Tim Ream to create a yard of space and belt past Marcus Bettinelli.

Alexandre Lacazette! A great finish from him! pic.twitter.com/wKrujhZNSr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2018

Andre Schurrle struck on the counter attack to cancel out Lacazette’s close range opener, as Fulham and Arsenal are locked at 1 thanks to magic from the London clubs’ respective German and French stars.

GOAL Fulham! They level it just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/Kh5ldI6dNQ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 7, 2018

