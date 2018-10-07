Carli Lloyd hat-trick leads USWNT over Panama

The U.S. women’s national team obliterated Panama 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd scored early and often, but it was Sam Mewis who got things started just five minutes in as she headed in a corner from Christen Press. Mewis snuck between three defenders and found space directly in the center of the net.

In the 23rd minute, a set-piece again added to the USWNT’s total. From the same corner, Press sent in a more high, looping delivery and found Lloyd at the far post and rose high above Maria Murillo to get her head to the ball.

Her second and the U.S. third came just six minutes later as Lloyd received a feed with her back to goal at the top-left corner of the box. She deked Hilary Jaen with a stepover and turned to face the goal, sped past Aldrith Quintero, and touched right to wrong-foot Yomira Pinzon before curling an effort into the top-right corner. Lloyd was so free that Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey gave up immediately as Lloyd shot the ball.

CARLI LLOYD AGAIN! 🔥 Lloyd takes on 3 defenders to score her second goal of the day. pic.twitter.com/mnHYi3qvzl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 7, 2018

Christen Press bagged the third for the U.S. three minutes later just past the half-hour mark on a breakaway as the U.S. midfield picks the pocket of Quintero, and Julie Ertz immediately sends Press through. With both central defenders trailing in her wake, Press touched right enough to send Bailey to her belly and finished into the roof from a tight angle.

Finally, just after halftime, the U.S. picked up its fifth and final goal in the 48th minute on yet another set-piece as second-half substitute Rose Lavelle delivered a free-kick and found Lloyd at the far post for another close-range header, the easiest one she’ll ever have. Lloyd easily snuck behind her defender and was completely free at the far post, heading into the ground and in the net.

The win gives the U.S. two wins in two in the final group stage, with a match against Trinidad & Tobago still to come.

