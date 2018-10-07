Carli Lloyd hat-trick leads USWNT over Panama

The U.S. women’s national team obliterated Panama 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Carli Lloyd.
Lloyd scored early and often, but it was Sam Mewis who got things started just five minutes in as she headed in a corner from Christen Press. Mewis snuck between three defenders and found space directly in the center of the net.
In the 23rd minute, a set-piece again added to the USWNT’s total. From the same corner, Press sent in a more high, looping delivery and found Lloyd at the far post and rose high above Maria Murillo to get her head to the ball.
Her second and the U.S. third came just six minutes later as Lloyd received a feed with her back to goal at the top-left corner of the box. She deked Hilary Jaen with a stepover and turned to face the goal, sped past Aldrith Quintero, and touched right to wrong-foot Yomira Pinzon before curling an effort into the top-right corner. Lloyd was so free that Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey gave up immediately as Lloyd shot the ball.
Christen Press bagged the third for the U.S. three minutes later just past the half-hour mark on a breakaway as the U.S. midfield picks the pocket of Quintero, and Julie Ertz immediately sends Press through. With both central defenders trailing in her wake, Press touched right enough to send Bailey to her belly and finished into the roof from a tight angle.
Finally, just after halftime, the U.S. picked up its fifth and final goal in the 48th minute on yet another set-piece as second-half substitute Rose Lavelle delivered a free-kick and found Lloyd at the far post for another close-range header, the easiest one she’ll ever have. Lloyd easily snuck behind her defender and was completely free at the far post, heading into the ground and in the net.
The win gives the U.S. two wins in two in the final group stage, with a match against Trinidad & Tobago still to come.
Facing what appeared to be a massive turning point in its season, Manchester United has shown a sign of support for Jose Mourinho.
Following a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, the Red Devils revoked the credential of a journalist who had reported Mourinho’s job was in jeopardy the day before, BeIn Sports reported.
The Mirror journalist David McDonnell reported on Friday that Manchester United was preparing to sack Mourinho this weekend no matter the result of the club’s match against Newcastle on Saturday. McDonnell cited “senior United sources” that reportedly claimed Mourinho was “past the point of no return.” The club had failed to win over the last four matches across all competitions coming into the game at Old Trafford, with their worst-ever start to a Premier League season through seven matches.
After the report was released, multiple pundits – including former Manchester United defender Gary Neville – criticized Manchester United not for the decision to fire Mourinho but for leaking it the day before the match, theoretically undermining his standing and leaving him as a lame duck manager. Manchester United eventually came back from a 2-0 deficit in the match to win 3-2, pushing them up to eighth in the table.
The club’s response does not mean the report was false. It’s entirely possible that McDonnell’s report was accurate, and that Manchester United had indeed planned to fire Mourinho. However, with the negative backlash to the public leak followed by Manchester United’s dramatic comeback on Saturday, the club could have potentially decided to reverse its decision in order to save face, instead pinning the blame on the reporter. The optics of the decision to potentially fire Mourinho despite an emotional performance and a questionable leak would have been quite poor, possibly leading the club to change its mind.
It was a close game at halftime in the French capital. And then, in a flash, it wasn’t.
Neymar’s ninth-minute penalty was the difference at the break, but Kylian Mbappe stole the show in the second half, scoring a whopping four goals in a 5-0 demolition of Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain remained a perfect nine-of-nine in Ligue 1 play.
Mbappe was the man taken down in the box to lead to Neymar’s spot-kick, and PSG led early.
He then scored all four of his goals in a thirteen-minute span after the break, starting just past the hour mark as he popped up in all the right places. Both teams had a man sent off before the break, with PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe the first man to go thanks to a check of VAR. The 23-year-old charged in studs up on Tanguy NDombele, but was shown a yellow at first before the video review. Just before halftime, Lucas Tousart picked up his second yellow for Lyon and had to go.
With both teams down to 10 men, PSG began to press the Lyon box and Mbappe took advantage. He scored his first in the 61st minute as Neymar weaved through defenders but was tackled before getting a shot off, and the ball fell to Mbappe near the penalty spot for a cool, uncontested finish in off the post. Five minutes later, Marco Verratti’s good work was rewarded as he sprung Marquinhos down the right, and past the back line he crossed easily to Mbappe for the sliding tap-in.
Already on a 3-0 lead, the Lyon defenders looked tired and barely challenged Neymar and Mbappe three minutes later for his hat-trick. Neymar rolled down the left with two defenders simply shading him across the halfway line, and his easy ball to Mbappe down the middle saw him finish his long distance one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
He would close the book on the scoreline in the 74th minute in a scramble as Thomas Meunier saw his initial effort down the right closed down by a charging Anthony Lopes. The rebound fell to Mbappe who found Neymar, and his shot was blocked, and it again fell to Mbappe who would finish it off.
PSG now has 27 points on the season thanks to nine wins from nine matches. That gives them an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, a significant early lead with the bulk of the season still to go.
Real Madrid lost on Saturday and Barcelona drew on Sunday, and those around them made them pay.
Sevilla and Atletico Madrid took over the top two spots in the La Liga table with Sunday victories, pushing Barcelona and Real Madrid back to third and fourth.
Atletico Madrid went first and topped Real Betis 1-0, an impressive feat given that Betis had conceded just two goals over its last eight matches, including seven clean sheets. Atletico held just 36% possession, but they still managed to out-shoot Betis 13-5, including 5-0 on target. The goal came in the 74th minute as substitute Angel Correa, who had come off the bench just before the hour mark, burst through the middle and shot a speculative effort towards the far post which Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez somehow wasn’t able to reach.
While that momentarily brought Atletico to the top of the league table, Sevilla took that spot hours later as they topped Celta Vigo 2-1 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Pablo Sarabia got things started in the 39th minute with a bullet header on a corner. Celta Vigo then went a man down as Mexican international Nestor Araujo picked up two yellow cards just two minutes apart and was off. He fouled Andre Silva by pulling him back on the break, and then just ticks later he chopped Silva down to earn an early shower. Sevilla then doubled its lead on a beautiful play as Silva expertly chipped the back line to a free Sarabia down the right, and he crossed to Wissam Ben Yedder for an easy tap-in at the far post. Former West Ham forward Sofiane Boufal scored a consolation for Celta just minutes before full-time to make things interesting but it wasn’t enough.
The pair of victory saw Sevilla move to the top of the La Liga table on 16 points, with Atletico right behind them at 15. Barcelona and Real Madrid each have 14 points, only ahead of Espanyol and Alaves on goal differential.
Espanyol got to that position by beating Villareal 3-1 in Barcelona thanks to Sergi Darder’s game winner in the 79th minute. It came on a bad mistake by Villareal’s Manu Trigueros who completely whiffed on his clear, allowing Melendo’s cross to reach Darder near the penalty spot. The home side pummeled Sergio Asenjo’s net, finishing the match with 28 shots, including 12 on target.
Barcelona had the late kick, visiting Valencia needing a win to re-take the La Liga lead, and they were unable to make it happen, only rescuing a 1-1 draw thanks to Lionel Messi’s equalizing goal. Barcelona had 76% possession during the match and out-passed Valencia 901-232, but were only able to get 10 shots off, putting five on target. Meanwhile, Valencia also managed 10 shots, with three on target, and scored just two minutes into the match. 31-year-old Argentinian defender Ezequiel Garay directed a near-post header on net off a corner, and Valencia had a stunning lead. Messi leveled in the 23rd minute on a one-two with Suarez, shooting into the bottom-right corner from outside the top of the box. Still, Barcelona fell back to third in the table thanks to the draw.
The peak of the Serie A table stayed unchanged as teams placed 2-4 all kept pace with Juventus by winning on Sunday, also all earning clean sheets.
Second-placed Napoli went ahead early and took care of Sassuolo for a 2-0 win at Stadio San Paulo. Adam Ounas scored the opener just four minutes in on quite a stunning goal as he intercepted a back-pass off his chest and controlled the ball around Giangiacomo Magnani. He took a brilliant touch to pop the ball up in the air over the defender, and ripped a left-footed blast on the volley for an impressive finish. Lorenzo Insigne put the game away in the 72nd minute with his seventh goal of the season. The defense gave him far too much space to tee up a shot outside the top of the box, and he curled one into the top-right corner.
Lazio needed just a goal from Ciro Immobile in the 37th minute to hold serve at home over Fiorentina with a 1-0 victory. It came on a set-piece, as Lazio delivered one of its five corners. Stefan Radu got his head to it from the penalty spot and sent it to the far post, where Immobile was there to tap it in for his sixth goal of the season. The win pushed Lazio as high as third, although they would fall to fourth by the end of the day.
Sampdoria – at the time – secured its spot in a Champions League place for another week as Lorenzo Tonelli got his first goal with the club in the 76th minute of a 1-0 road win over Atalanta. Tonelli got his head to a corner and directed it inside the near post, as Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was incredibly late to react. The 28-year-old Tonelli joined Sampdoria this summer from on loan after he barely featured for Napoli last season. The three points pushed Sampdoria up to fourth, although Inter jumped them after their late kick.
AC Milan also won its second straight, the club’s first winning streak of the season, with a 3-1 victory over Chievo Verona. Gonzalo Higuain grabbed a brace, scoring first-half goals seven minutes apart to put Milan in control.
His first came on a bit of sloppy play with Chievo unable to clear. A Hakan Calhanoglu cross was too far over the box, but Suso was able to collect on the right edge of the box, and with the defense out of sorts, his low bullet found Higuain in the middle of the box for a simple poke inside the near post. Then, past the half-hour mark, Suso again found the Argentinian, this time through the center with a clinical through-ball that left Higuain free on goal. Giacomo Bonaventura grabbed Milan’s third after halftime, while Sergio Pellissier picked up Chievo’s consolation just past the hour mark.
Earlier in the day, Parma moved into the top half of the table with a 3-1 road win at Genoa. They went behind just six minutes in via Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek who bagged his league-leading ninth goal of the season, but Luca Rigoni would equalize soon after thanks to a terrible mistake by Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu who attempted to punch a corner but whiffed. Luca Siligardi put Parma in front with a deflected strike, and by the 30th minute Fabio Ceravolo completed the scoreline
Mauro Icardi’s double saved Inter’s day as the visitors won 2-1 over SPAL at Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara. Icardi struck first 14 minutes in on a stunning header from an impossible angle. Inter pushed to get the ball into the box, but with SPAL continuing to clear, Sime Vrsaljko lofted a ball in from the right flank and Icardi, with his back to net and near the end line at the near post, somehow flicked a bouncing header across the face of goal and in past Alfred Gomis. SPAL equalized on a sleepy moment by Inter defender Miranda to let Alberto Paloschi leak behind and score, but it wouldn’t stay level long.Ivan Perisic fed Icardi just five minutes later with a beautiful through-ball down the left and the Argentine finished with ease for the 2-1 win. The win moves Inter to third, above Lazio and Sampdoria.