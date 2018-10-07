Classy Arsenal dance past Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lacazette, Schurrle trade first half goals (WATCH)

Bellerin big part of second half rush

Ramsey, Aubameyang with beauties

Arsenal is humming under Unai Emery, winners of six-straight league matches and nine in all competitions after a 4-1 blowout of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each scored twice, and Aaron Ramsey also netted for the Gunners.

Arsenal moves third with 18 points, while Fulham has five points and sits in 17th.

The Gunners lost their first two matches of the season, to Man City and Chelsea, but have not since tasted defeat (or even a draw).

Following Lucas Vietto’s missed chance in the opening moments of the match, it was all Arsenal for the wealth of the opening half. Alexandre Lacazette moved USMNT defender Tim Ream to create a yard of space and belt past Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Andre Schurrle struck on the counter attack to cancel out Lacazette’s close range opener, as Fulham and Arsenal are locked at 1 thanks to magic from the London clubs’ respective German and French stars.

0 – Fulham are the only side in the Premier League yet to keep a clean sheet this season, while no side has conceded more in the competition than them (17 – level with Cardiff & Huddersfield). Leaky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2018

Bettinelli made an outstanding save when Hector Bellerin hammered a knuckling shot toward the far post to open the second half.

Lacazette made Bellerin’s offer a bonafide warning sign, shooting off a bounce that may’ve took the slightest of touches off Ream’s foot outstretched before bounding past a diving Bettinelli.

And then Ramsey.

Bellerin’s cute flick helped the ball move from the right wing to the left wing, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clipped a cross to the top of the box. Ramsey swept his back leg behind him to spin the ball inside the far post.

The riot continued with ease, Aubameyang making the most of interplay between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bellerin to settle the ball with class before ripping a shot beyond Bettinelli.

