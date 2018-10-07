More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
La Liga: Sevilla, Atletico jump past faltering Barcelona, Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
Real Madrid lost on Saturday and Barcelona drew on Sunday, and those around them made them pay.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid took over the top two spots in the La Liga table with Sunday victories, pushing Barcelona and Real Madrid back to third and fourth.

Atletico Madrid went first and topped Real Betis 1-0, an impressive feat given that Betis had conceded just two goals over its last eight matches, including seven clean sheets. Atletico held just 36% possession, but they still managed to out-shoot Betis 13-5, including 5-0 on target. The goal came in the 74th minute as substitute Angel Correa, who had come off the bench just before the hour mark, burst through the middle and shot a speculative effort towards the far post which Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez somehow wasn’t able to reach.

While that momentarily brought Atletico to the top of the league table, Sevilla took that spot hours later as they topped Celta Vigo 2-1 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Pablo Sarabia got things started in the 39th minute with a bullet header on a corner. Celta Vigo then went a man down as Mexican international Nestor Araujo picked up two yellow cards just two minutes apart and was off. He fouled Andre Silva by pulling him back on the break, and then just ticks later he chopped Silva down to earn an early shower. Sevilla then doubled its lead on a beautiful play as Silva expertly chipped the back line to a free Sarabia down the right, and he crossed to Wissam Ben Yedder for an easy tap-in at the far post. Former West Ham forward Sofiane Boufal scored a consolation for Celta just minutes before full-time to make things interesting but it wasn’t enough.

The pair of victory saw Sevilla move to the top of the La Liga table on 16 points, with Atletico right behind them at 15. Barcelona and Real Madrid each have 14 points, only ahead of Espanyol and Alaves on goal differential.

Espanyol got to that position by beating Villareal 3-1 in Barcelona thanks to Sergi Darder’s game winner in the 79th minute. It came on a bad mistake by Villareal’s Manu Trigueros who completely whiffed on his clear, allowing Melendo’s cross to reach Darder near the penalty spot. The home side pummeled Sergio Asenjo’s net, finishing the match with 28 shots, including 12 on target.

Barcelona had the late kick, visiting Valencia needing a win to re-take the La Liga lead, and they were unable to make it happen, only rescuing a 1-1 draw thanks to Lionel Messi’s equalizing goal. Barcelona had 76% possession during the match and out-passed Valencia 901-232, but were only able to get 10 shots off, putting five on target. Meanwhile, Valencia also managed 10 shots, with three on target, and scored just two minutes into the match. 31-year-old Argentinian defender Ezequiel Garay directed a near-post header on net off a corner, and Valencia had a stunning lead. Messi leveled in the 23rd minute on a one-two with Suarez, shooting into the bottom-right corner from outside the top of the box. Still, Barcelona fell back to third in the table thanks to the draw.

Serie A: Higuain gets a double, Napoli and Lazio win

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
The peak of the Serie A table stayed unchanged as teams placed 2-4 all kept pace with Juventus by winning on Sunday, also all earning clean sheets.

Second-placed Napoli went ahead early and took care of Sassuolo for a 2-0 win at Stadio San Paulo. Adam Ounas scored the opener just four minutes in on quite a stunning goal as he intercepted a back-pass off his chest and controlled the ball around Giangiacomo Magnani. He took a brilliant touch to pop the ball up in the air over the defender, and ripped a left-footed blast on the volley for an impressive finish. Lorenzo Insigne put the game away in the 72nd minute with his seventh goal of the season. The defense gave him far too much space to tee up a shot outside the top of the box, and he curled one into the top-right corner.

Lazio needed just a goal from Ciro Immobile in the 37th minute to hold serve at home over Fiorentina with a 1-0 victory. It came on a set-piece, as Lazio delivered one of its five corners. Stefan Radu got his head to it from the penalty spot and sent it to the far post, where Immobile was there to tap it in for his sixth goal of the season. The win pushed Lazio as high as third, although they would fall to fourth by the end of the day.

Sampdoria – at the time – secured its spot in a Champions League place for another week as Lorenzo Tonelli got his first goal with the club in the 76th minute of a 1-0 road win over Atalanta. Tonelli got his head to a corner and directed it inside the near post, as Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was incredibly late to react. The 28-year-old Tonelli joined Sampdoria this summer from on loan after he barely featured for Napoli last season. The three points pushed Sampdoria up to fourth, although Inter jumped them after their late kick.

AC Milan also won its second straight, the club’s first winning streak of the season, with a 3-1 victory over Chievo Verona. Gonzalo Higuain grabbed a brace, scoring first-half goals seven minutes apart to put Milan in control.

His first came on a bit of sloppy play with Chievo unable to clear. A Hakan Calhanoglu cross was too far over the box, but Suso was able to collect on the right edge of the box, and with the defense out of sorts, his low bullet found Higuain in the middle of the box for a simple poke inside the near post. Then, past the half-hour mark, Suso again found the Argentinian, this time through the center with a clinical through-ball that left Higuain free on goal. Giacomo Bonaventura grabbed Milan’s third after halftime, while Sergio Pellissier picked up Chievo’s consolation just past the hour mark.

Earlier in the day, Parma moved into the top half of the table with a 3-1 road win at Genoa. They went behind just six minutes in via Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek who bagged his league-leading ninth goal of the season, but Luca Rigoni would equalize soon after thanks to a terrible mistake by Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu who attempted to punch a corner but whiffed. Luca Siligardi put Parma in front with a deflected strike, and by the 30th minute Fabio Ceravolo completed the scoreline

Mauro Icardi’s double saved Inter’s day as the visitors won 2-1 over SPAL at Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara. Icardi struck first 14 minutes in on a stunning header from an impossible angle. Inter pushed to get the ball into the box, but with SPAL continuing to clear, Sime Vrsaljko lofted a ball in from the right flank and Icardi, with his back to net and near the end line at the near post, somehow flicked a bouncing header across the face of goal and in past Alfred Gomis. SPAL equalized on a sleepy moment by Inter defender Miranda to let Alberto Paloschi leak behind and score, but it wouldn’t stay level long.Ivan Perisic fed Icardi just five minutes later with a beautiful through-ball down the left and the Argentine finished with ease for the 2-1 win. The win moves Inter to third, above Lazio and Sampdoria.

McKennie latest youngster to pull out of USMNT injured, Delgado added

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic. Tyler Adams. Weston McKennie. What do all three of these players have in common?

If you answered that they’re all young, promising American talent who represent the core of the national team’s rebuild, you would be correct. You’d also be correct if you said they’re all injured.

Pulisic and Adams both pulled out of the USMNT squad for the upcoming international break last week, and on Sunday U.S. Soccer announced that McKennie would be the latest casualty.

The 20-year-old midfielder was withdrawn in the 79th minute of Schalke’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday. Before the injury, McKennie had enjoyed a fantastic week. He scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday, the winner in a 1-0 Champions League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. He followed that up in Saturday’s win with his first Bundesliga goal, striking the decisive goal just minutes after the halftime break.

Since the United States failed to make the 2018 World Cup, McKennie has been a central figure in Dave Sarachen’s youth movement. He has earned six caps, including appearances in each of the last five USMNT games. He scored on his debut, a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Toronto F.C. midfielder Marky Delgado was added to the roster in McKennie’s place, another young player who has impressed with the national team of late. The U.S. takes on Colombia and Peru this coming week in a pair of international friendlies.

DC United tops Chicago 2-1 on Rooney brace

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Wayne Rooney is absolutely lighting Major League Soccer up, and it might just put D.C. United into the playoffs.

The England legend scored twice to give D.C. a 2-1 victory over Chicago at home on Sunday, leaving them two points back of a playoff spot with a game in hand. Rooney’s brace gives him five goals in his last three games, helping D.C. to a six-match unbeaten streak.

With the game scoreless at the first half, Chicago opened the scoring in the 51st minute as Aleksandar Katai burst through the middle and fed Raheem Edwards to the left. The 23-year-old weaved his way into the box, dumping a pair of defenders on their tails before finishing to the left.

That would require the home side to come from behind, and that they would. Rooney pounced in the 62nd minute with a shot from Paul Arriola redirected by the Englishman, and while that was saved by Stefan Cleveland, it came right back to Rooney who wouldn’t miss with the follow-up.

The decisive moment would come in the final minutes, as Kellyn Acosta was taken down in the box and Rooney stepped up to deliver the penalty. D.C. would grab all three points, leaving them with 41 on the season, two back of Montreal with two more games in hand on anyone above them. That means D.C. controls its own destiny in the playoff race, able to win out and clinch a spot. The goals not only give Rooney five in his last three games, but also leaves him with nine on the season in 15 matches, a considerable total given how gassed he looked towards the end of his Premier League career.

Monaco loses again, digs deeper Ligue 1 hole

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
AS Monaco is suddenly in deep, deep trouble. It didn’t seem real, merely just an early-season phase, but slowly it’s becoming more and more palpable.

The 2016/17 Ligue 1 champions lost 2-1 to Stade Rennais on a 77th minute winner by Hatem Ben Arfa (remember him?), dropping its fourth straight match across all competitions, and their seventh loss in the last nine matches. The club is without a win since August 11th when they won their season opener against Nantes.

Ben Arfa’s goal was a cracking shot, but also a product of terrible goalkeeping as Danijel Subasic will wish he had reacted earlier to give him a chance at saving the effort. It had been coming though, as Monaco had been reduced to 10 men just seconds before halftime on a moment of sheer idiocy when 34-year-old defender Andrea Raggi was caught clearly catching Clément Grenier with a right hook on a corner.

The bright side for Monaco is they actually scored, with Radamel Falcao bagging a man-down goal soon after the break. Scoring is something Monaco hadn’t done in a whopping 382 minutes across all competitions.

Still, the silver linings end there. Monaco is now 18th in the Ligue 1 table, four points back of safety already. The club sold a host of young players over the summer, including Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho, but that should not have doomed a club with seemingly endless young talent to such depths of the table. Leonardo Jardim was a highly-coveted name this offseason but chose to stay with Monaco, and that could potentially backfire should things continue to fester.