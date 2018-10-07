More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

McKennie latest youngster to pull out of USMNT injured, Delgado added

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic. Tyler Adams. Weston McKennie. What do all three of these players have in common?

If you answered that they’re all young, promising American talent who represent the core of the national team’s rebuild, you would be correct. You’d also be correct if you said they’re all injured.

Pulisic and Adams both pulled out of the USMNT squad for the upcoming international break last week, and on Sunday U.S. Soccer announced that McKennie would be the latest casualty.

The 20-year-old midfielder was withdrawn in the 79th minute of Schalke’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday. Before the injury, McKennie had enjoyed a fantastic week. He scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday, the winner in a 1-0 Champions League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. He followed that up in Saturday’s win with his first Bundesliga goal, striking the decisive goal just minutes after the halftime break.

Since the United States failed to make the 2018 World Cup, McKennie has been a central figure in Dave Sarachen’s youth movement. He has earned six caps, including appearances in each of the last five USMNT games. He scored on his debut, a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Toronto F.C. midfielder Marky Delgado was added to the roster in McKennie’s place, another young player who has impressed with the national team of late. The U.S. takes on Colombia and Peru this coming week in a pair of international friendlies.

Serie A: Higuain gets a double, Napoli and Lazio win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The peak of the Serie A table stayed unchanged as teams placed 2-4 all kept pace with Juventus by winning on Sunday, also all earning clean sheets.

Second-placed Napoli went ahead early and took care of Sassuolo for a 2-0 win at Stadio San Paulo. Adam Ounas scored the opener just four minutes in on quite a stunning goal as he intercepted a back-pass off his chest and controlled the ball around Giangiacomo Magnani. He took a brilliant touch to pop the ball up in the air over the defender, and ripped a left-footed blast on the volley for an impressive finish. Lorenzo Insigne put the game away in the 72nd minute with his seventh goal of the season. The defense gave him far too much space to tee up a shot outside the top of the box, and he curled one into the top-right corner.

Lazio needed just a goal from Ciro Immobile in the 37th minute to hold serve at home over Fiorentina with a 1-0 victory. It came on a set-piece, as Lazio delivered one of its five corners. Stefan Radu got his head to it from the penalty spot and sent it to the far post, where Immobile was there to tap it in for his sixth goal of the season. The win pushed Lazio as high as third, although they would fall to fourth by the end of the day.

Sampdoria – at the time – secured its spot in a Champions League place for another week as Lorenzo Tonelli got his first goal with the club in the 76th minute of a 1-0 road win over Atalanta. Tonelli got his head to a corner and directed it inside the near post, as Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was incredibly late to react. The 28-year-old Tonelli joined Sampdoria this summer from on loan after he barely featured for Napoli last season. The three points pushed Sampdoria up to fourth, although Inter jumped them after their late kick.

AC Milan also won its second straight, the club’s first winning streak of the season, with a 3-1 victory over Chievo Verona. Gonzalo Higuain grabbed a brace, scoring first-half goals seven minutes apart to put Milan in control.

His first came on a bit of sloppy play with Chievo unable to clear. A Hakan Calhanoglu cross was too far over the box, but Suso was able to collect on the right edge of the box, and with the defense out of sorts, his low bullet found Higuain in the middle of the box for a simple poke inside the near post. Then, past the half-hour mark, Suso again found the Argentinian, this time through the center with a clinical through-ball that left Higuain free on goal. Giacomo Bonaventura grabbed Milan’s third after halftime, while Sergio Pellissier picked up Chievo’s consolation just past the hour mark.

Earlier in the day, Parma moved into the top half of the table with a 3-1 road win at Genoa. They went behind just six minutes in via Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek who bagged his league-leading ninth goal of the season, but Luca Rigoni would equalize soon after thanks to a terrible mistake by Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu who attempted to punch a corner but whiffed. Luca Siligardi put Parma in front with a deflected strike, and by the 30th minute Fabio Ceravolo completed the scoreline

Mauro Icardi’s double saved Inter’s day as the visitors won 2-1 over SPAL at Stadio Paolo Mazza in Ferrara. Icardi struck first 14 minutes in on a stunning header from an impossible angle. Inter pushed to get the ball into the box, but with SPAL continuing to clear, Sime Vrsaljko lofted a ball in from the right flank and Icardi, with his back to net and near the end line at the near post, somehow flicked a bouncing header across the face of goal and in past Alfred Gomis. SPAL equalized on a sleepy moment by Inter defender Miranda to let Alberto Paloschi leak behind and score, but it wouldn’t stay level long.Ivan Perisic fed Icardi just five minutes later with a beautiful through-ball down the left and the Argentine finished with ease for the 2-1 win. The win moves Inter to third, above Lazio and Sampdoria.

DC United tops Chicago 2-1 on Rooney brace

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wayne Rooney is absolutely lighting Major League Soccer up, and it might just put D.C. United into the playoffs.

The England legend scored twice to give D.C. a 2-1 victory over Chicago at home on Sunday, leaving them two points back of a playoff spot with a game in hand. Rooney’s brace gives him five goals in his last three games, helping D.C. to a six-match unbeaten streak.

With the game scoreless at the first half, Chicago opened the scoring in the 51st minute as Aleksandar Katai burst through the middle and fed Raheem Edwards to the left. The 23-year-old weaved his way into the box, dumping a pair of defenders on their tails before finishing to the left.

That would require the home side to come from behind, and that they would. Rooney pounced in the 62nd minute with a shot from Paul Arriola redirected by the Englishman, and while that was saved by Stefan Cleveland, it came right back to Rooney who wouldn’t miss with the follow-up.

The decisive moment would come in the final minutes, as Kellyn Acosta was taken down in the box and Rooney stepped up to deliver the penalty. D.C. would grab all three points, leaving them with 41 on the season, two back of Montreal with two more games in hand on anyone above them. That means D.C. controls its own destiny in the playoff race, able to win out and clinch a spot. The goals not only give Rooney five in his last three games, but also leaves him with nine on the season in 15 matches, a considerable total given how gassed he looked towards the end of his Premier League career.

Monaco loses again, digs deeper Ligue 1 hole

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AS Monaco is suddenly in deep, deep trouble. It didn’t seem real, merely just an early-season phase, but slowly it’s becoming more and more palpable.

The 2016/17 Ligue 1 champions lost 2-1 to Stade Rennais on a 77th minute winner by Hatem Ben Arfa (remember him?), dropping its fourth straight match across all competitions, and their seventh loss in the last nine matches. The club is without a win since August 11th when they won their season opener against Nantes.

Ben Arfa’s goal was a cracking shot, but also a product of terrible goalkeeping as Danijel Subasic will wish he had reacted earlier to give him a chance at saving the effort. It had been coming though, as Monaco had been reduced to 10 men just seconds before halftime on a moment of sheer idiocy when 34-year-old defender Andrea Raggi was caught clearly catching Clément Grenier with a right hook on a corner.

The bright side for Monaco is they actually scored, with Radamel Falcao bagging a man-down goal soon after the break. Scoring is something Monaco hadn’t done in a whopping 382 minutes across all competitions.

Still, the silver linings end there. Monaco is now 18th in the Ligue 1 table, four points back of safety already. The club sold a host of young players over the summer, including Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho, but that should not have doomed a club with seemingly endless young talent to such depths of the table. Leonardo Jardim was a highly-coveted name this offseason but chose to stay with Monaco, and that could potentially backfire should things continue to fester.

Tactical stalemate as Klopp, Guardiola show respect

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 7, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LIVERPOOL — They were the top two teams in the Premier League heading into this clash and the feeling of respect was palpable during the entire 90 minutes on Sunday at Anfield. They now sit level at the top of table, with Chelsea, on 20 points after eight games of the season.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

A 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City showed how closely matched these two teams are, with both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola setting their teams up to defend first and attack second.

That’s not how they usually do things, at all, but such are the fine margins this season, it proves how much respect they have for one another. After their pulsating clashes in the UEFA Champions League and the 4-3 thriller in the Premier League in 2018, this affair was more pragmatic with possession almost equal and big chances also shared evenly.

City probably asked more questions than Liverpool and such was their quality on the ball, they always looked in control and had Riyad Mahrez not missed his 86th minute penalty kick you couldn’t argue with the reigning champs edging this one.

Guardiola admitted after the game that his team were deeper than usual as they controlled Liverpool’s rapid forward line expertly.

“If you play so quick they are much better than us. We want to create but when you make a mistake. We like to make the process, to build up, to make the spaces, it is not easy. But if it is an open game at Anfield, or any open game against Liverpool, you don’t even have one percent of a chance. They are so good. They play for that,” Guardiola said. “We control it through Riyad, Bernardo, the guys to give the extra pass. It is important to give that pace, that up and down. They are maybe, no, they are the best team in the world in these transitions, offensive, defensive, there is no team better in the world than that. It is built for that. That is what Jurgen feels and the players build, and in that situation they are much better.”

Just ahead of his three-year anniversary at Liverpool, Klopp returned the compliment.

Liverpool’s boss was happy with the way his team played after a gruelling run of games which saw them play PSG, Chelsea twice, Napoli and Man City in the space of just over two weeks.

“It is an unbelievable challenge to face Man City and as the last game it makes the challenge even bigger,” Klopp said. “I am really happy with what the boys did. If you want to win against Man City you have to use a few of these half chances. You need to finish. You cannot defend over 95 minutes, 100 percent but I thought how we defended was brilliant. The penalty and one or two situations that need a really good save, that is true, but we played City now that often and they are just outstanding. In no game, we played so far, the game that kind of level like it was today. Even when we won 3-0 at home and 4-3 at home, it was not like that. Maybe when we won 2-1 at City, they pushed us in our own 18-yard box and we didn’t know exactly how to come out. It is for both teams it was really intense and both showed respect for the other team. Don’t lose the ball in the wrong moment, otherwise you have a big problem. The teams did well and we were a bit lucky with the penalty, of course, that is clear.”

Klopp echoed Guardiola’s sentiments that Liverpool had more than one eye on City ahead of the game, and suggested his team were more reluctant to jump into challenges and press the reigning champs high.

“You cannot ignore City in the preparation for a City game,” Klopp said. “For a higher rhythm you need space and both teams didn’t give any space away. Against City, if you don’t defend half spaces they are constantly between your midfield and your last line, you have to constantly jump from your last line, which you don’t want to do that often. One situation and they are alone in front of your goalie, or alone in the box and they shoot and score an easy goal. That is how they score goals. It is so difficult to defend so I am really happy how we did it. We had a little setback on Wednesday. I watched the game on the flight back. That was really important to see it agains, to adjust a few things. It was so much better today. If would have defended today like we did against Napoli, it is 7-0. No doubt about that. We were back on track even after we had to change Milly [James Milner] which you never want to do, especially in the first half. It was an unbelievably intense period of fixtures, crazy. It makes no sense to moan about it when you are in it but now it is over so I can moan about it. It was unbelievable, playing these teams, it is really difficult. I am happy with the results we got.”

Yet there was a sense of what could have been for Guardiola, as City had two clear penalty kick shouts in each half (other than the one Mahrez skied).

The Spanish coach finished the love-in between himself and Klopp.

“The referee decided it was a foul by Fernandinho. Maybe we need two penalties to score one goal. I would not like to speak about the referees, about the decisions,” Guardiola said when asked by Pro Soccer Talk. “We had a clear chance in the last action so we controlled quite well. We know this club how complicated it is playing in this stadium and how dangerous they are. They are incredibly quick and we controlled them outstandingly, but we didn’t create too much. That is normal because they are so strong. It is a point. We were close, more than ever to winning here but it is better than last season and we compete really really good. We had our chance.”