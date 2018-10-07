More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

Monaco loses again, digs deeper Ligue 1 hole

By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
AS Monaco is suddenly in deep, deep trouble. It didn’t seem real, merely just an early-season phase, but slowly it’s becoming more and more palpable.

The 2016/17 Ligue 1 champions lost 2-1 to Stade Rennais on a 77th minute winner by Hatem Ben Arfa (remember him?), dropping its fourth straight match across all competitions, and their seventh loss in the last nine matches. The club is without a win since August 11th when they won their season opener against Nantes.

Ben Arfa’s goal was a cracking shot, but also a product of terrible goalkeeping as Danijel Subasic will wish he had reacted earlier to give him a chance at saving the effort. It had been coming though, as Monaco had been reduced to 10 men just seconds before halftime on a moment of sheer idiocy when 34-year-old defender Andrea Raggi was caught clearly catching Clément Grenier with a right hook on a corner.

The bright side for Monaco is they actually scored, with Radamel Falcao bagging a man-down goal soon after the break. Scoring is something Monaco hadn’t done in a whopping 382 minutes across all competitions.

Still, the silver linings end there. Monaco is now 18th in the Ligue 1 table, four points back of safety already. The club sold a host of young players over the summer, including Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho, but that should not have doomed a club with seemingly endless young talent to such depths of the table. Leonardo Jardim was a highly-coveted name this offseason but chose to stay with Monaco, and that could potentially backfire should things continue to fester.

Tactical stalemate as Klopp, Guardiola show respect

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 7, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL — They were the top two teams in the Premier League heading into this clash and the feeling of respect was palpable during the entire 90 minutes on Sunday at Anfield. They now sit level at the top of table, with Chelsea, on 20 points after eight games of the season.

A 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City showed how closely matched these two teams are, with both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola setting their teams up to defend first and attack second.

That’s not how they usually do things, at all, but such are the fine margins this season, it proves how much respect they have for one another. After their pulsating clashes in the UEFA Champions League and the 4-3 thriller in the Premier League in 2018, this affair was more pragmatic with possession almost equal and big chances also shared evenly.

City probably asked more questions than Liverpool and such was their quality on the ball, they always looked in control and had Riyad Mahrez not missed his 86th minute penalty kick you couldn’t argue with the reigning champs edging this one.

Guardiola admitted after the game that his team were deeper than usual as they controlled Liverpool’s rapid forward line expertly.

“If you play so quick they are much better than us. We want to create but when you make a mistake. We like to make the process, to build up, to make the spaces, it is not easy. But if it is an open game at Anfield, or any open game against Liverpool, you don’t even have one percent of a chance. They are so good. They play for that,” Guardiola said. “We control it through Riyad, Bernardo, the guys to give the extra pass. It is important to give that pace, that up and down. They are maybe, no, they are the best team in the world in these transitions, offensive, defensive, there is no team better in the world than that. It is built for that. That is what Jurgen feels and the players build, and in that situation they are much better.”

Klopp returned the compliment.

Liverpool’s boss was happy with the way his team played after a gruelling run of games which saw them play PSG, Chelsea twice, Napoli and Man City in the space of just over two weeks.

“It is an unbelievable challenge to face Man City and as the last game it makes the challenge even bigger,” Klopp said. “I am really happy with what the boys did. If you want to win against Man City you have to use a few of these half chances. You need to finish. You cannot defend over 95 minutes, 100 percent but I thought how we defended was brilliant. The penalty and one or two situations that need a really good save, that is true, but we played City now that often and they are just outstanding. In no game, we played so far, the game that kind of level like it was today. Even when we won 3-0 at home and 4-3 at home, it was not like that. Maybe when we won 2-1 at City, they pushed us in our own 18-yard box and we didn’t know exactly how to come out. It is for both teams it was really intense and both showed respect for the other team. Don’t lose the ball in the wrong moment, otherwise you have a big problem. The teams did well and we were a bit lucky with the penalty, of course, that is clear.”

Klopp echoed Guardiola’s sentiments that Liverpool had more than one eye on City ahead of the game, and suggested his team were more reluctant to jump into challenges and press the reigning champs high.

“You cannot ignore City in the preparation for a City game,” Klopp said. “For a higher rhythm you need space and both teams didn’t give any space away. Against City, if you don’t defend half spaces they are constantly between your midfield and your last line, you have to constantly jump from your last line, which you don’t want to do that often. One situation and they are alone in front of your goalie, or alone in the box and they shoot and score an easy goal. That is how they score goals. It is so difficult to defend so I am really happy how we did it. We had a little setback on Wednesday. I watched the game on the flight back. That was really important to see it agains, to adjust a few things. It was so much better today. If would have defended today like we did against Napoli, it is 7-0. No doubt about that. We were back on track even after we had to change Milly [James Milner] which you never want to do, especially in the first half. It was an unbelievably intense period of fixtures, crazy. It makes no sense to moan about it when you are in it but now it is over so I can moan about it. It was unbelievable, playing these teams, it is really difficult. I am happy with the results we got.”

Yet there was a sense of what could have been for Guardiola, as City had two clear penalty kick shouts in each half (other than the one Mahrez skied).

The Spanish coach finished the love-in between himself and Klopp.

“The referee decided it was a foul by Fernandinho. Maybe we need two penalties to score one goal. I would not like to speak about the referees, about the decisions,” Guardiola said when asked by Pro Soccer Talk. “We had a clear chance in the last action so we controlled quite well. We know this club how complicated it is playing in this stadium and how dangerous they are. They are incredibly quick and we controlled them outstandingly, but we didn’t create too much. That is normal because they are so strong. It is a point. We were close, more than ever to winning here but it is better than last season and we compete really really good. We had our chance.”

Guardiola explains Man City’s Mahrez-Jesus penalty change

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
It’s one of the moments that could, all-told, honestly decide the Premier League title.

So putting Riyad Mahrez‘s awful penalty miss under the microscope after Man City’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool makes a lot of sense.

Here’s what happened: Gabriel Jesus won a penalty kick off Virgil Van Dijk and walked toward the spot to take it. But a message from the sideline was relayed by Benjamin Mendy, sending Mahrez to the white paint.

Mahrez, who had made 7 of 9 penalty kicks in his career, made it 7 of 10 with a shot that looked intended for small aircrafts around Anfield. From the BBC:

“He had the courage and the balls to take the penalty, in training he shoots perfect penalties but sometimes it happens. The usual taker is Sergio Aguero but he wasn’t there. We played so well so if you want to analyze the result it was ok. Last season we lost here, and this season we drew, maybe next season we will win.”

Stars and duds from Liverpool 0-0 Man City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
This one wasn’t one to call home about, and Liverpool’s 0-0 Sunday draw with Man City at Anfield saw a fitting conclusion when Riyad Mahrez booted his 87th minute penalty kick into outer space.

Were there stars to go with the duds? We found a couple.

Stars

Aymeric LaporteMan City bought the steady center back for games like this, and the 24-year-old Frenchman was busy and composed with the ball even when his backstop was fighting it a bit. That’s no small ask for a center back in a Pep Guardiola system.

The managers, tactically — If there was anything redeeming about this battle, it was watching the tactical nous of both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp over the course of 90 minutes. While the mechanics of Jurgen Klopp’s high press kept Man City wobbly early, Guardiola made some tweaks at halftime that included some forechecking of his own (so to speak). Klopp’s decision not to press as hard once City reached the midfield seemed to have the Citizens off kilter, but Guardiola’s sharp adjustments helped prod what should’ve been the winning penalty kick.

That said, Klopp set his team up to get three points and Liverpool certainly got the wrong end of luck with James Milner‘s injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled of late against top end attackers, and moving Joe Gomez to right back was a risk that paid dividends. If there’s an edge, it goes to Klopp (especially in light of this video).

Duds

Sadio Mane — Mohamed Salah‘s poor shooting is going to deservedly get a lot of guff from this contest, but Mane’s response to Jurgen Klopp calling him out for his selfish dribbling in the loss to Napoli was to… double down on the dribbling.

Riyad Mahrez — Was on the receiving end of almost all of City’s manufactured chances, and wasted every single one. Obviously the penalty kick was awful, but his poor performance extended well beyond that.

Mohamed Salah — I wasn’t going to include him after the mention above, but when a player performs like Salah has for a some time, we have to weigh him against the Messi meter. It’s no coincidence that his cold streak has coincided with Liverpool’s four match unbeaten run, and when you find one for Messi — like his goal in four match run of late 2016 — it’s no surprise Barca went 3D-1L in league play. He worked hard and ground through his poor shooting, but the fact remains that he’s shooting poorly. The Reds win if he’s on his game, and so he gets dud status.

Three things learned: Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 7, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL – It was billed as the best game of the season so far as the two title favorites locked horns at Anfield.

A 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City ensued in a cagey encounter where both teams kept their unbeaten record intact for this season, while Riyad Mahrez smashed a penalty kick over the bar late on as City almost snatched all three points.

Here’s what we learned from Anfield.

CITY’S DEEP LINE SHOWED LIVERPOOL TOO MUCH RESPECT

Manchester City passed the ball between their goalkeeper Ederson and two center backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte time and time again in the first half. They deliberately held a deep defensive line to stop any threat from Liverpool’s rapid forwards in-behind them. That frustrated Liverpool no end, but also diminished City’s presence as an attacking unit. It showed plenty of respect for Liverpool and after being beaten three times in their last four outings against Klopp’s side, you could hardly forgive Guardiola’s pragmatic approach.

City didn’t waver too far from their usual possession-based philosophy, but there was enough of a diversion from their norm to suggest that showed supreme caution as to what Liverpool could do to them. City had just 51 percent possession, which is their lowest amount in a PL game since Guardiola took charge. Even when Gabriel Jesus came on in the second half it wasn’t to give Aguero some much needed support. Yet Guardiola’s team controlled large spells of the second half and they ground Liverpool down with Mahrez twice coming close before he wasted a glorious opportunity by smashing a penalty kick high into the Anfield Road end. City will be happy with a point at Anfield given the fact that Guardiola had lost on both of his previous visits to Liverpool. But maybe, just maybe, Man City gave Liverpool too much respect.

PK CALLS GO LIVERPOOL’S WAY IN EDGY ENCOUNTER

Mahrez wasted City’s biggest chance from the penalty spot but City could have easily had three penalty kicks with Virgil Van Dijk handling in the box in the second half (although a foul on him was belatedly given) and Dejan Lovren clumsily bundled over Sergio Aguero in the first half. The breaks went Liverpool’s way in a tight, tense game. Aside from the penalty debates, there were enough late challenges, clever fouls and angry reactions on the sidelines to suggest this rivalry is growing into something special. Yes, this game wasn’t a classic compared to Liverpool’s 4-3 win last season at Anfield, but that is because these two teams are so evenly-matched and have so much respect for one another that they failed to take risks and didn’t divert from their gameplan during the game.

They each swapped a striker for a striker instead of going for it and Guardiola and Klopp will both be happy enough with a point from this encounter before the two-week international break. Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home is now stretched to 25 PL games, while they haven’t lost in their last 14 games against the so-called “top six” which dates back to January 2016. These two next do battle at the Etihad Stadium on Jan. 1 and we can expect a similar encounter with both teams atop the table. They now sit level on 20 points atop the table with Chelsea and those three are your favorites to win the Premier League. The title race is on.

SALAH’S RUST REMAINS

Mohamed Salah just can’t shake off the rust which has encased his 2018-19 season so far. He had a field day against Man City last season, missing several chances in his first-ever game against them and was then involved in five goals (three goals, two assists) in his next three encounters against City. In truth, he didn’t look dangerous all afternoon at Anfield. In the 63rd minute he cut inside on his left foot and like last season, he curled a shot in on goal. Unlike last season the ball didn’t fly into the top corner as he wheeled away in disgust as Ederson easily saved. We’ve seen that frustrated, almost tormented, look on Salah’s face far too often this season. We saw it again six minutes later as Andrew Robertson played a long ball up to Salah but his first touch was a little off and he skied his effort over the bar and into the Kop. That just about sums up Salah’s season so far as he’s scored three goals in 11 games in all competitions. It was always going to be impossible for him to replicate the season he had in 2017-18, yet the reasons for Salah’s are plentiful. Goalkeepers now know where he wants to finish and defenders understand his movements and runs better. Add in his shoulder injury at the end of last season and the fact that he rushed back to play for Egypt at the World Cup, and there could also be a general lack of sharpness rolled in there.