AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Stars and duds from Liverpool 0-0 Man City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
This one wasn’t one to call home about, and Liverpool’s 0-0 Sunday draw with Man City at Anfield saw a fitting conclusion when Riyad Mahrez booted his 87th minute penalty kick into outer space.

Were there stars to go with the duds? We found a couple.

Stars

Aymeric LaporteMan City bought the steady center back for games like this, and the 24-year-old Frenchman was busy and composed with the ball even when his backstop was fighting it a bit. That’s no small ask for a center back in a Pep Guardiola system.

The managers, tactically — If there was anything redeeming about this battle, it was watching the tactical nous of both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp over the course of 90 minutes. While the mechanics of Jurgen Klopp’s high press kept Man City wobbly early, Guardiola made some tweaks at halftime that included some forechecking of his own (so to speak). Klopp’s decision not to press as hard once City reached the midfield seemed to have the Citizens off kilter, but Guardiola’s sharp adjustments helped prod what should’ve been the winning penalty kick.

That said, Klopp set his team up to get three points and Liverpool certainly got the wrong end of luck with James Milner‘s injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled of late against top end attackers, and moving Joe Gomez to right back was a risk that paid dividends. If there’s an edge, it goes to Klopp (especially in light of this video).

Duds

Sadio Mane — Mohamed Salah‘s poor shooting is going to deservedly get a lot of guff from this contest, but Mane’s response to Jurgen Klopp calling him out for his selfish dribbling in the loss to Napoli was to… double down on the dribbling.

Riyad Mahrez — Was on the receiving end of almost all of City’s manufactured chances, and wasted every single one. Obviously the penalty kick was awful, but his poor performance extended well beyond that.

Mohamed Salah — I wasn’t going to include him after the mention above, but when a player performs like Salah has for a some time, we have to weigh him against the Messi meter. It’s no coincidence that his cold streak has coincided with Liverpool’s four match unbeaten run, and when you find one for Messi — like his goal in four match run of late 2016 — it’s no surprise Barca went 3D-1L in league play. He worked hard and ground through his poor shooting, but the fact remains that he’s shooting poorly. The Reds win if he’s on his game, and so he gets dud status.

Three things we learned: Liverpool v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 7, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
LIVERPOOL – It was billed as the best game of the season so far as the two title favorites locked horns at Anfield.

A 0-0 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City ensued in a cagey encounter where both teams kept their unbeaten record intact for this season, while Riyad Mahrez smashed a penalty kick over the bar late on as City almost snatched all three points.

Here’s what we learned from Anfield.

CITY’S DEEP LINE SHOWED LIVERPOOL TOO MUCH RESPECT

Manchester City passed the ball between their goalkeeper Ederson and two center backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte time and time again in the first half. They deliberately held a deep defensive line to stop any threat from Liverpool’s rapid forwards in-behind them. That frustrated Liverpool no end, but also diminished City’s presence as an attacking unit. It showed plenty of respect for Liverpool and after being beaten three times in their last four outings against Klopp’s side, you could hardly forgive Guardiola’s pragmatic approach.

City didn’t waver too far from their usual possession-based philosophy, but there was enough of a diversion from their norm to suggest that showed supreme caution as to what Liverpool could do to them. City had just 51 percent possession, which is their lowest amount in a PL game since Guardiola took charge. Even when Gabriel Jesus came on in the second half it wasn’t to give Aguero some much needed support. Yet Guardiola’s team controlled large spells of the second half and they ground Liverpool down with Mahrez twice coming close before he wasted a glorious opportunity by smashing a penalty kick high into the Anfield Road end. City will be happy with a point at Anfield given the fact that Guardiola had lost on both of his previous visits to Liverpool. But maybe, just maybe, Man City gave Liverpool too much respect.

PK CALLS GO LIVERPOOL’S WAY IN EDGY ENCOUNTER

Mahrez wasted City’s biggest chance from the penalty spot but City could have easily had three penalty kicks with Virgil Van Dijk handling in the box in the second half (although a foul on him was belatedly given) and Dejan Lovren clumsily bundled over Sergio Aguero in the first half. The breaks went Liverpool’s way in a tight, tense game. Aside from the penalty debates, there were enough late challenges, clever fouls and angry reactions on the sidelines to suggest this rivalry is growing into something special. Yes, this game wasn’t a classic compared to Liverpool’s 4-3 win last season at Anfield, but that is because these two teams are so evenly-matched and have so much respect for one another that they failed to take risks and didn’t divert from their gameplan during the game.

They each swapped a striker for a striker instead of going for it and Guardiola and Klopp will both be happy enough with a point from this encounter before the two-week international break. Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home is now stretched to 25 PL games, while they haven’t lost in their last 14 games against the so-called “top six” which dates back to January 2016. These two next do battle at the Etihad Stadium on Jan. 1 and we can expect a similar encounter with both teams atop the table. They now sit level on 20 points atop the table with Chelsea and those three are your favorites to win the Premier League. The title race is on.

SALAH’S RUST REMAINS

Mohamed Salah just can’t shake off the rust which has encased his 2018-19 season so far. He had a field day against Man City last season, missing several chances in his first-ever game against them and was then involved in five goals (three goals, two assists) in his next three encounters against City. In truth, he didn’t look dangerous all afternoon at Anfield. In the 63rd minute he cut inside on his left foot and like last season, he curled a shot in on goal. Unlike last season the ball didn’t fly into the top corner as he wheeled away in disgust as Ederson easily saved. We’ve seen that frustrated, almost tormented, look on Salah’s face far too often this season. We saw it again six minutes later as Andrew Robertson played a long ball up to Salah but his first touch was a little off and he skied his effort over the bar and into the Kop. That just about sums up Salah’s season so far as he’s scored three goals in 11 games in all competitions. It was always going to be impossible for him to replicate the season he had in 2017-18, yet the reasons for Salah’s are plentiful. Goalkeepers now know where he wants to finish and defenders understand his movements and runs better. Add in his shoulder injury at the end of last season and the fact that he rushed back to play for Egypt at the World Cup, and there could also be a general lack of sharpness rolled in there.

Mahrez misses late PK, Man City draws Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
  • No shots on target in first half
  • Van Dijk concedes late penalty
  • Mahrez misses it

Riyad Mahrez missed an 87th minute penalty kick as Man City and Liverpool played out a tense scoreless draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The draw leaves a three-way tie atop the Premier League table heading into the international break, with Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool 1-2-3 on goal differential.

They’ll do it again on New Year’s Day at the Etihad Stadium.

The energy was high from moment No. 1, and Kyle Walker spied an offside Riyad Mahrez. The breakaway was rightly denied by the offside flag.

Mohamed Salah dragged a fourth minute shot wide of the goal after working around John Stones.

Liverpool was the superior side for the first 20 minutes, though Sergio Aguero won a corner kick with a play that earned penalty shouts from the traveling fans.

An injury to James Milner introduced Naby Keita into the game at the half hour mark. Keita made his return following a nervy injury at midweek which saw him carted off the pitch at Napoli.

The half, to be honest, was about as disappointing as possible. Interesting in terms of tactical discussion, but not entertaining for the majority of play.

The second half certainly picked up in terms of entertainment. Liverpool couldn’t generate a quality shot from a clever cut back into the 18, and Man City pressed high at the other end but couldn’t produce a shot, either.

David Silva sent Mahrez down the left wing, but the Algerian’s tough-angled shot missed the far post to cue up the final 30 minutes.

Mahrez was gifted another chance moments later, but sent his shot right to Alisson Becker. Ederson then caught Salah’s effort toward the Man City goal.

Salah then made a sensational touch after a quick goal kick for Liverpool, but he blazed his shot way over the goal.

Man City had a 74th minute break thwarted by a gutsy Lovren tackle of substitute Gabriel Jesus. City regained possession and Mahrez earned a corner with a low shot at Alisson.

Jesus nutmegged Lovren in the box and then hit the deck thanks to a paw from the Liverpool back, but no foul was given by Roger East. The penalty did arrive when Van Dijk’s sliding challenge missed its mark, but Mahrez sent his effort into outer space.

VIDEO: Union Berlin goalkeeper scores stoppage time equalizer

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
The man who scored the equalizer was wearing bright orange gloves.

Union Berlin goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz nodded a stoppage time goal over the line as his 2.Bundesliga side snared a memorable draw with Heidenheim on Sunday.

A free kick in the fourth minute of stoppage saw Gikiewicz join the fray with Union Berlin down 1-0.

The ball worked its way to the back post, where Swedish forward Sebastian Andersson cut a hopeful pass back over the packed box.

That’s where Gikiewicz was, climbing the ladder in a bright yellow-green shirt to pop a header into the goal. Remarkable, indeed.

The point pushes Union Berlin ahead of third-place Hamburg.

Barkley, Hazard lead Chelsea past Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
  • Hazard puts Saints ahead
  • Southampton misses pair of big chances
  • Morata strikes late for 3-0

Ross Barkley posted a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Eden Hazard‘s fine campaign continued with another Chelsea goal to open the scoring and Alvaro Morata also scored for the Blues, who take hold of the top spot in the Premier League ahead of Man City’s visit to Liverpool.

Southampton is 16th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Chelsea was living in the Southampton final third from Moment No. 1, but unable to produce the finishing touch.

How dominant was Chelsea? Blues backstop Kepa Arrizabalaga did not touch the ball until the 21st minute.

Once Saints sprung to life, though, the attack was very real. In-form forward Danny Ings missed a seemingly surefire opener when he planted his foot to meet a cross and popped the ball over the frame.

Wesley Hoedt‘s slide tackle of Olivier Giroud in Saints’ box had a bang-bang feel to it, but replays showed that Hoedt did not get a piece of the ball and Chelsea should’ve been at the spot for a penalty kick.

And of course it was Hazard.

As the clock hit 30:00, the Belgian capitalized on a turnover to side-foot Ross Barkley’s perfect pass past Alex McCarthy

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found Bertrand at the back post in a mirror image of Ings’ chance in the first half, with the same result.

And again Chelsea was ready to punish at the other end, with Olivier Giroud scissor kicking Willian‘s free kick into the path of Barkley for 2-0.

Arrizabalaga tipped a long distance Nathan Redmond rip off the bar and over in the 79th minute, and McCarthy stopped substitute Alvaro Morata at the other end within a minute.

Ings tested Arrizabalaga with a distance effort of his own, but the Chelsea keeper pushed it over the bar in the 84th minute.

Morata scored in stoppage time to round off the scoring.