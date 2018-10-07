More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

VIDEO: Union Berlin goalkeeper scores stoppage time equalizer

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
The man who scored the equalizer was wearing bright orange gloves.

Union Berlin goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz nodded a stoppage time goal over the line as his 2.Bundesliga side snared a memorable draw with Heidenheim on Sunday.

A free kick in the fourth minute of stoppage saw Gikiewicz join the fray with Union Berlin down 1-0.

The ball worked its way to the back post, where Swedish forward Sebastian Andersson cut a hopeful pass back over the packed box.

That’s where Gikiewicz was, climbing the ladder in a bright yellow-green shirt to pop a header into the goal. Remarkable, indeed.

The point pushes Union Berlin ahead of third-place Hamburg.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
  • Hazard puts Saints ahead
  • Southampton misses pair of big chances
  • Morata strikes late for 3-0

Ross Barkley posted a goal and an assist as Chelsea beat Southampton 3-0 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Eden Hazard‘s fine campaign continued with another Chelsea goal to open the scoring and Alvaro Morata also scored for the Blues, who take hold of the top spot in the Premier League ahead of Man City’s visit to Liverpool.

Southampton is 16th, three points clear of the drop zone.

Chelsea was living in the Southampton final third from Moment No. 1, but unable to produce the finishing touch.

How dominant was Chelsea? Blues backstop Kepa Arrizabalaga did not touch the ball until the 21st minute.

Once Saints sprung to life, though, the attack was very real. In-form forward Danny Ings missed a seemingly surefire opener when he planted his foot to meet a cross and popped the ball over the frame.

Wesley Hoedt‘s slide tackle of Olivier Giroud in Saints’ box had a bang-bang feel to it, but replays showed that Hoedt did not get a piece of the ball and Chelsea should’ve been at the spot for a penalty kick.

And of course it was Hazard.

As the clock hit 30:00, the Belgian capitalized on a turnover to side-foot Ross Barkley’s perfect pass past Alex McCarthy

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found Bertrand at the back post in a mirror image of Ings’ chance in the first half, with the same result.

And again Chelsea was ready to punish at the other end, with Olivier Giroud scissor kicking Willian‘s free kick into the path of Barkley for 2-0.

Arrizabalaga tipped a long distance Nathan Redmond rip off the bar and over in the 79th minute, and McCarthy stopped substitute Alvaro Morata at the other end within a minute.

Ings tested Arrizabalaga with a distance effort of his own, but the Chelsea keeper pushed it over the bar in the 84th minute.

Morata scored in stoppage time to round off the scoring.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Here we go!

Liverpool and Manchester City square off for the first time since the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, this time dueling for first place in the Premier League at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Struggling Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the bench for Liverpool, with Joe Gomez going to right back and Dejan Lovren playing centrally with Virgil Van Dijk.

For City, Benjamin Mendy starts and Riyad Mahrez gets the nod over Leroy Sane.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, D. Silva, B. Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
A player knows his team has played a pretty darn good game when one of the post-match questions is which goal was the best one?

“The fans can choose who scored the best goal, the best thing is that we scored,” said Alexandre Lacazette after Arsenal’s 5-1 pummeling of Fulham on Sunday at Craven Cottage.

Manager Unai Emery deferred in a similar fashion, saying the club’s “best performer was every player,” but there’s no denying the swagger is back at Arsenal.

Emery’s men have won six-straight Premier League matches and nine overall. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on fire atop the attack, and there wasn’t room for Mesut Ozil in the XI on Sunday.

No, the club hasn’t faced a monster since its 0-2 start to the season and yes, Fulham is as poor a defense as you’ll find, but it’s difficult to take anything away from a humming Gunners attack.

And Emery is feeling good with a hold on a Top Four spot heading into the international break.

“I believe in us, we believe in our process but also we must keep taking confidence. I think we are in the first competition in the war. It is very difficult but we must prepare, continue improving and show big commitment.”

By the way, Aaron Ramsey scored the best goal. No shame on the others, but his finish combined with the build-up is magnificent.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 7, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
  • Lacazette, Schurrle trade first half goals (WATCH)
  • Bellerin big part of second half rush
  • Ramsey, Aubameyang with beauties

Arsenal is humming under Unai Emery, winners of six-straight league matches and nine in all competitions after a 4-1 blowout of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each scored twice, and Aaron Ramsey also netted for the Gunners.

Arsenal moves third with 18 points, while Fulham has five points and sits in 17th.

The Gunners lost their first two matches of the season, to Man City and Chelsea, but have not since tasted defeat (or even a draw).

Following Lucas Vietto’s missed chance in the opening moments of the match, it was all Arsenal for the wealth of the opening half. Alexandre Lacazette moved USMNT defender Tim Ream to create a yard of space and belt past Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Andre Schurrle struck on the counter attack to cancel out Lacazette’s close range opener, as Fulham and Arsenal are locked at 1 thanks to magic from the London clubs’ respective German and French stars.

Bettinelli made an outstanding save when Hector Bellerin hammered a knuckling shot toward the far post to open the second half.

Lacazette made Bellerin’s offer a bonafide warning sign, shooting off a bounce that may’ve took the slightest of touches off Ream’s foot outstretched before bounding past a diving Bettinelli.

And then Ramsey.

Bellerin’s cute flick helped the ball move from the right wing to the left wing, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clipped a cross to the top of the box. Ramsey swept his back leg behind him to spin the ball inside the far post.

The riot continued with ease, Aubameyang making the most of interplay between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Bellerin to settle the ball with class before ripping a shot beyond Bettinelli.